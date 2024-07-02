One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"...my predecessor sent a violent mob to the US Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power..."

Despite the Supreme Court's direct ruling that "the President is not above the law", President Biden delivered lying remarks to the American people this evening about the "terrible disservice to the people of this nation" that SCOTUS delivered today. President Biden directly attacked SCOTUS (and the 'far-right' justices that Trump appointed) for "gutting voting rights and civil rights, taking away a woman's right to choose, and today's decision that undermines the rule of law of this nation."

Nobody likes to lose but leftists take indignant defeat to a whole new level. Though they claim to "defend democracy" in their spare time, Democrats also have a tendency to abandon the democratic process when that process interferes with their intentions to remain in power. Case in point: The Supreme Court's recent decision to give immunity from prosecution to Donald Trump in the case of "some official acts" taken during his tenure in office. Leftists have responded with outrage at the 6-3 decision with much of their political hopes resting on the strategy of burying Trump in as many legal battles as possible to keep him from running for president again. Democrats are now flooding social media and the news feeds with suggestions that the SC decision makes it possible for Joe Biden as president to eliminate the conservative competition "as a part of his official duties."

The party is reportedly seeking to “further coalesce” around its candidate after his poor debate performance

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) could formally nominate Joe Biden as its presidential candidate as early as July 21, aiming to put an end to speculation of a possible replacement in the wake of the incumbent’s lackluster performance in a recent TV debate with Republican rival Donald Trump. The Democrats had already planned to nominate Biden before their August convention, but the proposed “fortuitous” timing will allow the party to “stamp out intra-party chatter of replacing him” and to “further coalesce around their nominee even as insiders call for him to step aside for a new candidate after his rocky June 27 debate performance,” Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has introduced a resolution aimed at invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office following his widely criticized performance at last week’s presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

According to Roy’s statement and the text of the resolution, the move would require Vice President Kamala Harris and the Cabinet to formally declare Biden incapable of performing his duties, The Daily Caller reported. The call for action is rooted in Biden’s debate performance Thursday night, which was described by both Democrats and left-leaning media outlets as disastrous, raising serious questions about his mental acuity and fitness for the office.

Ukraine’s illegitimate President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent promise to put forth a new “comprehensive plan” to end the conflict in Ukraine may be the first tentative steps by the regime to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia.

Zelensky announced on Friday during a press conference in Kiev that he was creating a new plan that should be "supported by the majority of the world." He also used the opportunity to, for the first time, admit high casualties on the battlefield. International relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told Sputnik’s Final Countdown that while Zelensky’s comments are still based in the fantasy land that he can dictate terms to Russia while losing the war, the change in tone could represent the regime’s first tentative steps towards admitting reality.

Kiev so far has failed to restructure its debt, the outlet has said

Kiev could default on its enormous debts as early as next month if it fails to negotiate a restructuring deal with its creditors, The Economist reported on Sunday. In February 2022, bondholders – including US financial giants BlackRock and Pimco, as well as French asset manager Amundi –granted Ukraine a two-year debt freeze in view of its conflict with Russia. But that agreement expires in August, and Kiev's creditors are anxious for it to begin paying interest on its debt again.

Would involve Western troops manning anti-air systems on Polish border...

Ukraine has revived its talking point and demand that NATO 'close the skies' over Ukraine, which was first featured heavily in the wake of the February 2022 Russian invasion. When this was initially suggested, the idea was that Western jets would intervene or else US anti-air systems would be set up across Ukraine. But now Ukrainian officials have shifted their request, to involve the establishment of US Patriot systems along Ukraine's Western border from where they would provide protection. Ukrainian parliament member Oleksiy Goncharenko told AFP, "I don’t understand why NATO doesn’t deploy Patriot systems along the Polish border."

Kiev is reportedly in no shape for offensive operations and has turned to recruiting from prisons

The government in Kiev can’t hope to launch offensive operations without more manpower, but even prison recruiting has fallen short of its needs, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal and Die Welt. According to the US-based Journal, neither Ukraine nor Russia appears poised for a decisive breakthrough. “For Ukraine, after last summer’s failed counteroffensive, the task for now is to use fresh Western weapons to hold on to positions,” the outlet said on Monday.

An increasing number of dual citizens are being prevented from leaving the war-torn country, the Israeli embassy in Kiev has said

Israelis who also hold Ukrainian passports should avoid traveling to Ukraine due to increasing reports of dual citizens not being allowed to leave the country, the Israeli embassy in Kiev has warned. The warning comes as the Ukrainian authorities tighten mobilization laws, which prevent all men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country while it is under martial law. Last month, the Ukrainian border guard extended the measure to even those who hold a second passport and have permanent residence abroad. In a message on his official Telegram channel on Monday, the Israeli ambassador to Kiev, Michael Brodsky, wrote that all Israelis with Ukrainian citizenship should “consider the expediency of visiting Ukraine during wartime.”

Istanbul CNN — Allegations of sexual abuse against a child by a Syrian man in Kayseri, Turkey, have sparked overnight riots that targeted Syrian businesses and cars in the city.

According to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, a Syrian man was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused his seven-year-old female cousin, who is also Syrian, in a public bathroom at a market. Reports of the purported abuse quickly spread across social media, prompting outraged local residents to riot — setting fire to cars and Syrian-run businesses in the central Anatolian city.

Unrest appears to have begun after locals in Turkey's Kayseri province accused a Syrian man of abusing a Turkish boy

At least four people have been killed in protests against occupying Turkish forces in the north of Syria, which began after violent anti-Syrian riots in Turkey. The unrest appears to have begun after locals in Turkey's Kayseri province accused a Syrian man of abusing a Turkish boy. Residents in a district of the central province set shops owned by Syrians on fire. Nearly 70 people were arrested in connection with the rioting, which caused anger in Turkish-occupied parts of northern Syria. In Afrin and Jarablus in northern Syria, which were formerly under Kurdish control, armed locals carried out protests and clashed with Turkish forces.

North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile on Monday capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead, official state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, South Korea reported the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea and said the second likely failed soon after launch, blowing up in flight over land. KCNA made no mention of the second missile. It said the test of the new tactical ballistic missile, which it was named Hwasongpho-11 Da-4.5, was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and accuracy.

A car hit pedestrians near Seoul city hall, killing nine people and injuring at least four, South Korean media reports said, citing police and fire officials.

A police official told Reuters that officers were investigating the scene and declined to give further information. YTN TV reported that the vehicle rammed into pedestrians standing on the crosswalk after hitting two other cars. A police officer was administering CPR to a person on the ground at the site of the accident, according to a video provided by a witness to Reuters.

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel."

In the first operation, "Israeli ship MSC Unific was targeted in the Arabian Sea," Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's spokesperson said.

Relatively quiet day on northern border ends with several Hezbollah attacks in the evening

“If there is no agreement in the north, the state of Lebanon will soon begin to pay the price for Hezbollah’s terrorism,” former War Cabinet member Benny Gantz warned European ambassadors on Monday. Speaking at a briefing organized by ELNET, the pro-Israel European Leadership Network, the National Unity party chairman warned the conflict in Israel’s north might soon come to a head if a diplomatic solution isn’t reached. The briefing, led by Gantz, who left the unity government recently, also conveyed that Israel's opposition parties share the same position as the right-wing government on this issue.

The discussion reportedly centered on the rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel and how a full-scale war could be avoided.

German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Deputy Director Ole Diehl met with Hezbollah's second-in-command, Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, on Saturday evening, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news organization Al Akhkbar reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The meeting in Beirut was the second time the two officials met, as in January, the two met to discuss the Iranian proxy's attacks on the Jewish state. According to the sources, “the session's atmosphere was positive.”

The Arab League clarifies it hasn't softened its stance on Hezbollah, stating previous comments were taken out of context amid rising regional tensions with Israel.

The Arab League appeared to retract statements over the weekend that seemed to suggest it had softened its stance on Hezbollah. According to Al-Ain media in the UAE, the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, has clarified his statements and said they were taken out of context. Days ago, reports said the Arab League had shifted its stance on Hezbollah and no longer sees it as a terrorist group.

Financial Times: Israeli 'day after' pilot aims to create Hamas-free ‘bubbles’ in Gaza

“We are advancing toward the end of the phase of eliminating Hamas’ terror army but there will be a continuation of striking its remnants,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday evening, according to Israeli media reports. “I returned yesterday from a tour of the Gaza Division, where I saw very great achievements of the fighting that is being carried out in Rafah,” he said, adding that he was also “very impressed by the achievements above ground, underground, and by the fighting spirit of the commanders.” On Sunday, Netanyahu took part in an assessment regarding the overall situation on the southern border, amid local reports that Israel would soon declare the intensive phase of the war in Gaza to be over.

One doesn’t always appreciate what one has until it’s too late. Cheaters look upon their wrecked families and suddenly see that their pre-affair life was comparatively idyllic.

Youth is famously wasted on the young, who use their health and energy to binge on toxic substances and attempt to be as miserable as possible. A similar phenomenon is at play in the politics of the West. We have built the most peaceful, most prosperous, most humane, most progressive civilisation the world has ever known, after centuries of battle – physical, moral and philosophical; carnage and bloodshed. And now, just 80 years after Auschwitz and 30-odd years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we are apparently already bored of our hard-won liberty and stability. The zeitgeist of the current age is to smash things up while pretending to be building a better world.

The Joe Biden regime is actively reimporting illegal aliens deported to Cameroon by Donald Trump.

Discovered through interviews with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and an examination of internal documents, the move remains unannounced to the public. Memos reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon reveal ICE collaborating with nonprofits to bring back the migrants. An internal email from 2023 shows Fatma Marouf, director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Texas A&M University, informing ICE of an arriving migrant at Washington-Dulles Airport.

Joe Biden’s America.

Cory Alvarez, the Haitian man arrested for raping a 15-year-old disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts earlier this year was just released from jail on $500 bail! A leftist judge in the Plymouth Superior Court fought the District Attorney and released the dangerous child rapist to the streets. Alvarez was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release, but since Boston is a sanctuary city, federal officials don’t have control over his whereabouts. The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with child rape at a hotel used to house Joe Biden’s ‘migrants’ and illegal aliens.

Dial it back to 2016, when every Democrat in America thought Hillary “Hitlery” Clinton had the election in the bag. The fake news media complex was already beginning to cast Donald J. Trump as a racist, misogynist, white supremacist, all-immigrant-hating rich white casino guy who would destroy democracy and ruin the economy.

Bernie “Commie” Sanders even got cheated out of the Democratic nomination process, in the rigged primaries, scammed by the Associated Press and the DNC (Demoncrats of Nefarious Criminals). They even admitted it afterwards. After “The Donald” won, fair and square, the Dems blamed Russia. It was all over the news, splattered on every liberal newspaper in the country (that’s just about all of them), covered every hour by every presstitute news pundit, and spewed daily from the mouths of Hillary, Oprah and every other Hollywood bought-and-sold celebrity. Four years. Four years this went on. Complete and utter ELECTION DENIALISM to the hilt.

There is no clinical data showing the new shots are safe or effective, but another dose may boost your chances of getting an adverse event.

Lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg describes sitting in a police station, surrounded by officers and the chief of police's legal team, hearing potential evidence of criminal activity—specifically, disturbing trends in infant deaths—that would typically prompt an investigation. Yet, they appear to ignore this critical evidence.

If you are really struggling with the high cost of living, I want you to know that you aren’t alone. In recent months, I have been hearing from so many people who feel like they are drowning financially.

Have you experienced a palpable sense of panic when you compare your rising bills to the level of income that you are currently bringing in? So many people out there are stressed out of their minds because it has become such a struggle to pay the bills each month. As I discussed a few days ago, a typical U.S. household much now spend $1,069 more a month just to buy the exact same goods and services that it did three years ago. Over the course of an entire year, that is almost an extra $13,000 dollars. Month after month, prices just keep going higher, but those that are running things continue to insist that everything is just fine.

In a landmark survey conducted earlier this year, more than half of the 2,778 researchers polled expressed concerns about the existential threat posed by superhuman artificial intelligence (AI).

The survey indicated a five percent chance that humanity could face extinction or other "extremely bad outcomes" due to the rise of super-intelligent AI systems. One of the prominent voices raising the alarm is Roman Yampolskiy, a distinguished computer science lecturer at the University of Louisville and a respected figure in AI research. On the "Lex Fridman Podcast," Yampolskiy made a grim prediction, estimating a 99.9 percent probability that AI could obliterate humanity within the next 100 years.

Openly homosexual Montana District Court Judge Shane Vannatta claimed the 2023 law establishing objective, biology-base definitions of 'male,' 'female,' and 'sex' violated the Montana Constitution's rule against legislation covering more than one subject.

(LifeSiteNews) — Openly homosexual Montana District Court Judge Shane Vannatta issued a ruling Tuesday striking down a state law establishing biological definitions of sex in state law, claiming it violates the “single subject” rule of the Montana Constitution. Last year, Montana enacted SB 458 to “provide a common definition for the word sex when referring to a human.” It defined a female as “a member of the human species who, under normal development, has XX chromosomes and produces… eggs” and a male as “a member of the human species who, under normal development, has XY chromosomes and would produce… sperm.”

A very large earth crack appeared in Congregación El Carmen in the municipality of Tula, Mexico’s state of Tamaulipas, during heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm “Alberto” from June 19 to 21, 2024.

The fissure is still growing and is estimated to be from 1 to 3 m (3.3 x 9.8 feet) wide, up to 4 m (13 feet) deep, and up to 7 km (4.3 miles) long.

Residents in Congregación El Carmen, Ejido Vázquez Gómez, and Ejido San Juan are reporting damaged homes, some of which are cracked from floor to ceiling.

Days after a mysterious monolith found near Las Vegas was removed, another was discovered in northern Colorado

Another mysterious monolith has popped up – this time in Colorado. Lori Graves, the owner of Morning Fresh Dairy Farm in Bellvue, told local station KDVR she has no idea how the 8-foot tall, 4-foot wide, and 8-inch deep shiny structure ended up on her property. "I have ideas, but I almost don’t want to ruin the mystery around it," Graves explained to the station. "I’m not going to ask people."

Hurricane Beryl continues to break records for the Atlantic Basin.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Hunters have found that Beryl’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph, making the storm a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale. Beryl becomes the earliest category 5 hurricane on record, beating Hurricane Emily from Jul. 16, 2005. That year went on to be the second-most intense hurricane season on record. Emily and now Beryl are the only two category 5 hurricanes in the month of July. Hurricane Beryl was already the strongest June hurricane, the easternmost hurricane to develop in the month of June and the earliest category 4 storm on record. Records go back to the 1800s. Beryl is expected to weaken as it encounters wind shear in the Central Caribbean.

