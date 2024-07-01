One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Chris Smith: "What are the toxicity mechanisms of the mRNA products or is it all about the spike protein?"

Dr. Stephanie Seneff: "Well the spike protein is a lot of it, but there's more as well. They have these synthetic cationic lipids that actually can cause a lot of trouble with the blood circulation and those cause the RNA to not get to the place where can be broken down by the cell. That's another trick they used o keep that RNA alive.

The spike protein is exposed on the surface of the transfected muscle cells and the immune cells come into that space, they're attracted to this muscle cells calling out for help and they also take up the spike protein, take up the mRNA and make spike protein.

That is very unusual because the virus doesn't infect the immune cells, they don't have that H2 receptor that allows the virus to get in. But the vaccine is looking like a lipid particle that all the cells can take it up and the immune cells when they take up the spike, the mRNA, they start making spike protein too.

And what I'm concerned about is that some of those activated immune cells will take that spike protein, the mRNA and make the spike protein in the thymus gland which is going to cause immune aging.

It actually causes the thymus epithelium to be damaged and then it causes the thymus to shrink and that is actually a very clear evidence of immune aging, so the immune system gets weak, ineffective, you get autoimmune disease, you get increased risk to cancer and to infection from all the other infective agents.

It weakens the immune system. Every vaccine makes the immune system generic immunity weaker than it was before."

