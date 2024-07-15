One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

America just got a reality check about how close it is to descending into chaos...

Former President and impending Republican Nominee Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday days before his party’s national convention after suddenly turning his head at the last second and thus miraculously dodging a bullet that only ended up grazing his ear. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, but an eyewitness told the media that he warned the police about a man crawling on the roof a few minutes earlier, though no action was taken.

The idea of Crooks being able to get that close with an elevated position on the stage is unthinkable...

Former Navy Seal and Blackwater founder Erik Prince gave a detailed assessment of yesterday's Secret Service debacle in the wake of a failed assassination attempt on former President Trump. Hopefully after the tragedy yesterday in Butler PA we can all recognize that unaccountable bloated bureaucracies continue to fail us as Americans," Prince posted to X.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard. Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer has uncovered a BlackRock ad from 2023 that appears to feature Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter who tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

BlackRock has deep ties to Biden, with many former executives and employees being hired to fill his administration. The BlackRock ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School, which Crooks attended.

Joe Biden has issued a statement branding the assassination attempt against former President Donald J. Trump “sick,” saying there is “no place in America for this kind of violence” and referring to the former president familiarly as “Donald.”

However, before the shooting, he had been fearmongering about the America First leader becoming a “dictator.” “Trump has said that if he wins, he’ll be a dictator on day one. And folks, he means it,” Biden alleged in a social media post on the day of the shooting.

President Biden’s reelection campaign is reconsidering the tone of its messaging after yesterday’s incident.

Two weeks after his shaky performance during a televised debate raised serious questions about his age and mental acuity, yesterday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump has complicated President Joe Biden’s plans to relaunch his campaign taking a harder line against his Republican opponent. Reporting from CNN described his campaign’s efforts to “calibrate” its political messaging amid the “delicate national moment.”

Marine Le Pen has condemned the attack on Donald Trump, warning France is not safe from such violence either

The French right-wing politician and longtime leader of the National Rally (RN) party, Marine Le Pen, has condemned the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump. The incident has become a warning for France and the entire West about political violence, she suggested. Le Pen made her remarks on Sunday to reporters amid the celebrations of Bastille Day, France’s national holiday. The politician further reinforced the message in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as she shared a video of the conversation about the attack.

"United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had a brief look of shock and confusion the moment when on Thursday President Biden introduced him before the NATO summit as Russian "President Putin". In the embarrassing aftermath, which stunned the US Democratic political establishment at a moment questions were already intensifying over his mental fitness for office, Zelensky has been asked to comment on the uncomfortable moment. The Ukrainian leader as expected played down the flub, calling it a "mistake" which can now be forgotten and that he plans to move on from it.

The threat coming from the Kiev regime is “obvious,” president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia is aware of the dangers coming from the “Kiev regime,” including its threats to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The spokesman was asked for comment on assassination threats against the Russian leader voiced by the head of Kiev’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Kirill Budanov, in a recent interview. Moscow is aware of the threats and takes measures accordingly, Peskov said.

Vladamir Putin has vowed to “target” European capitals in a furious tirade as the US seeks to deploy hypersonic missiles to Germany.

The Cold War-style standoff could spark WW3 as Russia tries to bully the West into backing down. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov threatened the citizens of countries which could end up hosting the American missiles. Peskov said: “We [Russia] have enough capacity to contain these missiles, but the potential victims are the capitals of these countries.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Saturday it was monitoring “waves” of missile tests taking place in China’s far northern region of Inner Mongolia and that its air defense forces were on alert.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, keeps a close watch on all Chinese military activities given Beijing’s regular activities around the island, but only rarely releases details of what it sees taking place inside China. The ministry said that from 4 a.m. (2000 GMT on Friday) it had detected “multiple waves of test launches” by China’s Rocket Force in Inner Mongolia, which lies some 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Taiwan.

The clock is already ticking down to what should prove the most spectacular event of the summer.

In less than two week’s time, the Paris Olympics will open. According to the plan, as well as a sporting festival, it should hugely boost tourism, revive the city, draw investment and kick-start a French economy that is badly in need of a boost. In reality, the economic case for staging the Olympics has always been shaky. Even so, Paris is turning into a catastrophic financial flop, with tourists avoiding the city and travel slumping. It is about to kill the Olympic juggernaut stone dead – and make the case for a far simpler, permanent home.

On election day, we took to the streets of Paris, a city known for its left-leaning stance, to ask the French people various questions. Given the influence of social media and its tendency to censor or downgrade politically incorrect narratives like that of Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen, we wanted to know if the French believed that Meta interfered in their elections. We also discussed immigration and the current state of the country.

The Poland-Belarus border crisis has intensified over the past month, following the death of a Polish border guard at the hands of a spear-throwing migrant.

The death of 21-year-old border guard Sgt Mateusz Sitek on June 6th garnered national and international attention, after days prior to his succumbing to his wounds a sharp spear was hurled from the fence where he was on patrol. The Telegraph has described that the mostly Middle East/North African (MENA) migrants on the Belarusian side are growing violent and more aggressive. "Dozens of illegal migrants on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland hurled a volley of makeshift spears at Polish border guards through the five-metre-high steel fence," the report said.

RAMALLAH, July 13 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel and the United States were responsible for an attack that killed dozens in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, but the Western-backed leader also blamed Hamas for the continuing war in Gaza.

His comments signal rising tension between Abbas's Fatah faction and the Islamist Hamas group, which accused the Palestinian president of taking Israel's side. Israel said the attack was aimed at killing the Hamas military chief Mohammad Deif and his aide. It remained unclear whether Deif or his deputy were killed in the strike that left at least 90 Palestinians dead and 300 wounded, according to Gaza health ministry.

Hamas overwhelmed Israel’s border in October with a coordinated, large-scale maneuver before committing atrocities. Now, it acts as a guerrilla force, its fighters often disguised as civilians.

They hide under residential neighborhoods, storing their weapons in miles of tunnels and in houses, mosques, sofas — even a child’s bedroom — blurring the boundary between civilians and combatants. They emerge from hiding in plainclothes, sometimes wearing sandals or tracksuits before firing on Israeli troops, attaching mines to their vehicles, or firing rockets from launchers in civilian areas. They rig abandoned homes with explosives and tripwires, sometimes luring Israeli soldiers to enter the booby-trapped buildings by scattering signs of a Hamas presence.

Halevi’s remarks follow PM’s criticism; he also vows IDF can ‘return and fight with great intensity’ after truce, says he’ll consider quitting over Oct. 7 once war’s goals achieved

PALMACHIM AIRBASE — Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Sunday that a deal with Hamas that would see the release of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire, the possible Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian security prisoners was a moral imperative, and that the military would be capable of handling its implications. “An agreement for the return of the hostages is an urgent moral imperative to save lives,” he said at a press conference at the Palmachim Airbase in central Israel.

The elimination of Hamas’s most potent symbol would have a major practical impact on the terror-government’s fighting; it would also mean he could not oversee any bid to rearm

On the morning of October 7, soon after Hamas had launched its devastating invasion and begun its slaughter in southern Israel, Al Jazeera aired an audio recording of Muhammad Deif announcing that this was the beginning of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel: “I say to our pure mujahideen: This is the day that you make this criminal enemy understand that its time is up. [The Quran says:] ‘Kill them wherever you may find them.'” Deif, who had been wanted by Israel for three decades, was the architect of the October 7 massacre alongside Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, and the “chief of staff” of Hamas’s terrorist army.

IDF troops conducted an exercise in the past week practicing combat in complex terrain, advancing in mountainous terrain, opening fire, and methods for gathering information, the military said on Sunday.

In addition, the troops conducted a surprise exercise, practicing their readiness for combat scenarios while defending northern communities from enemy attack.

Yet, rarely does one hear about the suffering of these people. No word propagated by the Media, or Influencers on how to aid them. Why might that be?

Multiple riders have abandoned the race with COVID so far, while at least one continues to race on while infected.

The Tour de France is mandating that masks be worn by members of the press when interacting with riders and team staff. The policy change went into effect today, Sunday, July 14, shortly after the depart of stage 15 and comes after multiple cases of COVID-19 in the peloton have forced riders to abandon. Cases have continued to rise throughout the Tour. Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers) was the latest confirmed rider to abandon the race with COVID, pulling out before the start of stage 14. His teammate Geraint Thomas is confirmed to have COVID with mild symptoms but is continuing to race.

Mayo Clinic recently extended its international footprint by opening its first office in China.

In June, Mayo Clinic opened an international representative office on the campus of United Family Healthcare in the Jing’an district in Shanghai. Dr. Stacey Rizza, Mayo Clinic’s executive medical director of the Asia-Pacific region, explained the purpose of the new office. “The office joins several around the world established to serve people interested in connecting with Mayo Clinic. The Shanghai office staff, fluent in Mandarin and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London,” she wrote.

It took them long enough, but the scientific community is finally acknowledging the "revolving door" that exists between the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the pharmaceutical industry.

It is routine practice for high-level officials at the FDA to leave the agency and take lucrative positions within Big Pharma, explains a new investigatory report published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The conflicts of interest with such an arrangement are endless, but they have never stopped this revolving door from spinning. Internal emails clearly show that FDA staff leave the agency to work at Big Pharma – and on their way out the door, they are given instructions about how to still peddle control from their new careers in the private drug and vaccine sector.

Christians have long been the driving force behind adoption in America, continuing to run 65 percent of the 200,000 foster homes in the U.S. today.

One particularly moving example inspired a new film from the makers of mega-hit film “Sound of Freedom”. “Sound of Hope” tells the story of Bishop W.C. Martin and his wife Donna Martin who inspired their entire congregation in East Texas to adopt every child in the county's foster care system during the late ‘90s. The film is currently in theaters. Such uplifting stories may soon be scarce as basic Christian views are coming under fire from Biden admin health regulators.

U.S. sanctions are killing the American dollar’s longstanding global dominance, a Russian entrepreneur is warning, and the growing power of the BRICS coalition shows just how serious much of the world is about moving away from the greenback.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the founder of Russian fertilizer producer EuroChem, Andrey Melnichenko, explained how American sanctions policies will end up backfiring on the U.S. The 52-year-old entrepreneur, who also founded the coal-producing company SUEK, and his wife were placed on American and European Union sanctions lists two years ago. He has also been blacklisted by Switzerland and the UK.

As darkness shadows the American dream, more and more families are grappling with the harsh reality of financial distress. In 2024, an unprecedented number of Americans consider themselves "broke," reflecting a widespread economic struggle.

Regular readers may remember how this website was suddenly defunded by payment processor PayPal in 2022.

This was far from an isolated incident. From the “debanking” of the truckers protesting against the Canadian Government, to individuals like Nigel Farage and the Daily Sceptic’s own Toby Young, who also found his personal PayPal account shut down, to campaign groups like UsForThem and the Free Speech Union, to name only a few examples, financial control or exclusion for political reasons is an increasingly worrying issue to many. The Conservatives promised but (we recently discovered) neglected actually to change the law to prevent debanking for political reasons.

Former British prime minister-turned globalist technocracy enthusiast Tony Blair told an AI conference that digital ID is essential to modern infrastructure but requires ‘a little work of persuasion.’

(The Sociable) — Speaking Tuesday at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) “Future of Britain Conference 2024: Governing in the Age of AI,” Blair continued his years-long push for digital ID adoption. “An analysis on digital ID, which is an essential part of a modern digital infrastructure, could yield benefits not only for ease of interaction with government but for the public finances,” said Blair. “Though, we have a little work of persuasion to do here, it has to be said,” he added.

An important thing to realize about the grandest conversations surrounding AI is that, most of the time, everyone is making things up.

This isn’t to say that people have no idea what they’re talking about or that leaders are lying. But the bulk of the conversation about AI’s greatest capabilities is premised on a vision of a theoretical future. It is a sales pitch, one in which the problems of today are brushed aside or softened as issues of now, which surely, leaders in the field insist, will be solved as the technology gets better. What we see today is merely a shadow of what is coming. We just have to trust them.

An 18-foot horned statue featured at the University of Houston — and dubbed by pro-life groups as “Satanic” — was beheaded during Hurricane Beryl on Monday, the New York Times reported.

The sculpture is called “Witness” and is part of a three-part installation from artist Shahzia Sikander called Havah… to breathe, air, life. The sculpture is a naked female figure with braids gnarled into goat horns, arms like tentacles, and a judicial lace collar to pay homage to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong supporter of abortion.

John-Henry Westen and Steven Brady discuss corruption and scandals in the Vatican and with clergy – including homosexuality and financial corruption.

In 2000, Brady exposed the “Saint Sebastian’s Angels” website, on which priests and bishops were sharing homosexual messages and images and spreading distortions of Catholic sexual ethics. Brady also discusses the money laundering links with the Vatican, as well as threats issued to businessmen who have revealed it. He shines a light on the complicity of bishops in covering up abuses and misconduct – particularly with Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was publicly denounced by now-excommunicated whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò – when they knew about and overlooked McCarrick’s crimes for a long time.

A very bright fireball streaked through the night sky over several cities in Turkey on July 5, 2024. The object was burning long enough to change color from bright green to bright blue.

A very bright meteor was observed on the night of July 5 in Turkey, as confirmed by the Turkish Space Agency in a post on X. The meteor burned with a bright green flash across the sky in the cities of Safranbolu and Kastamonu, and was also visible from the cities of Ankara and Istanbul.

