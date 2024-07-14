One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

At first, the birds began to die, then the bees began to die, and then people began to die. At first, they rolled out the 5G, and then came COVID.

5G is killing off huge numbers of birds in Europe.

Biologists are baffled…

A science paper published in MaterialsToday Chemistry reveals that cell phone signals can be used to release biological or chemical payloads from graphene oxide that's introduced into the human body.

