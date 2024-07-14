THE REAL BIRD FLU: 5G KILLING MILLIONS OF BIRDS WORLDWIDE
At first, the birds began to die, then the bees began to die, and then people began to die.
5G is killing off huge numbers of birds in Europe.
Biologists are baffled…
A science paper published in MaterialsToday Chemistry reveals that cell phone signals can be used to release biological or chemical payloads from graphene oxide that's introduced into the human body.
