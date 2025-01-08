One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Evacuations were underway as a massive wildfire raged out of control and engulfed homes in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather, wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour in Southern California on Tuesday. Shocking video of a ‘fire tornado’ was posted to X.

Live updates: 30,000 under evacuation as Palisades Fire destroys homes

President-elect Donald J. Trump says he will not take the use of military or economic coercion off the table for the United States to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal Zone.

Since his first term in the White House, Trump has sought to purchase Greenland from Denmark, which sits in the Western Hemisphere and could play a significant role in U.S. interests in the Arctic. Meanwhile, Panama’s recent warming relations with Communist China have prompted Trump to reevaluate the 1978 agreement, which granted the Central American country control over the U.S.-built canal that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and is a lynchpin of international trade.

Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his promise to impose significant tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

"It covers a lot of territory," he said of the Gulf. "'The Gulf of America.' What a beautiful name." His promise to rename the Gulf echoed his previous vow to revert the name of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley. Former President Barack Obama changed the name of the Alaskan mountain in deference to Native Americans. Typically, the US Board of Geographic Names sets geographic names, though presidents have also renamed geographic features via executive action.

You and what army?

Canadians are touchy, eh? Ontario Premier Doug Ford fired back at President-elect Donald Trump’s calls for Canada to join the United States as its 51st state by countering with a surprising offer: for the Great White North to purchase Alaska and Minnesota. "You know something, to the president, I'll make him a counteroffer: How about if we buy Alaska and throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?" Ford told reporters during a Monday press conference, addressing Trump’s looming threat of U.S. tariffs against Canada.

The worst leader in Canada’s history has now stepped up to the plate to take on President Trump regarding the critical issue of The Great White North’s entry into the United States. Unsurprisingly, his response went horribly wrong in a hurry.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, soon-to-be former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of his Liberal Party Monday morning during a news conference. He will remain Liberal leader and prime minster until his replacement is chosen in March. This came following Trump’s vow last month to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico in response to the “illegal alien invasion and ‘promising’ to ‘annex’ Canada as the 51st state. While Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee to Trump on tariffs, he had noticeably remained silent on whether Canada should become another star on the American flag.

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Labor, former Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), is coming under fire from anti-union organizations and immigration policy groups over her opposition to Right to Work laws and support for a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamer migrants.

Some see the nomination of Chavez-DeRemer as an olive branch to labor groups like the Teamsters Union, whose membership—according to internal polling data—overwhelmingly backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Chavez-DeRemer has aggressively supported Democratic Party-sponsored legislation that would enforce a national ban on Right-to-work laws that prevent forced unionization. The former congresswoman has backed forcing state governments that ban public sector unions to still have to bargain with the labor organizations.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announces the House will approve sanctions against ICC and its Chief Prosecutor following arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant: We will not tolerate rogue actors who circumvent international law to attack Israel and threaten America.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that the House will this week approve sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, in response to the court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "This week, the House will vote to impose sanctions on ICC officials and put the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, back in his place,” Johnson stated.

While Witkoff says progress made in Doha, Hamas stands by demand for permanent end to war, which Israel rejects; president-elect: ‘It won’t be good for anyone’ if no deal by Jan. 20

Incoming US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced Tuesday that he will travel to Doha later this week, saying a hostage deal being mediated by Qatar is on the verge of completion, as US President-elect Donald Trump again warned “all hell will break loose” in the region if an agreement between Israel and Hamas is not reached by his January 20 inauguration. “We’re making a lot of progress, and I don’t want to say too much because I think they’re doing a really good job back in Doha. I’m leaving tomorrow to go back to Doha, but I think that we’ve had some really great progress, and I’m really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president,” Witkoff said, after Trump called on him to provide an update on the negotiations during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The US military general leading the committee tasked with enforcing the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah hails the efforts of the Lebanese Armed Forces in implementing the early stages of the agreement following a visit to one of the LAF’s bases in southern Lebanon.

US Major General Jasper Jeffers and French Brigadier General Guillaume Ponchin visited the LAF’s 5th Brigade headquarters, which is located five kilometers northeast of Naqoura — one of the two towns from which Israeli forces have withdrawn as part of the ceasefire. “As part of the Mechanism-enabled transition, the LAF immediately deployed forces to the area to clear roads, remove unauthorized munitions, and provide security for the people of Lebanon,” a statement from the US Embassy in Beirut says.

US slightly reduces military aid to Egypt due to human rights accusations

Israel has contacted Egypt to demand answers after the IDF recognized a significant increase in military activity in the Sinai Peninsula, violating the peace agreement between the countries, Channel 14 reported. The Israeli news channel said the IDF had recognized “gross violations” of the peace agreement, including the building of anti-tank obstacles, “significant” logistical preparations, and the deployment of whole armored divisions in the central Sinai region. The peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979 included the demilitarization of the Sinai, which Israel returned to Egypt as part of the treaty. However, when ISIS became a threat in the area, Israel allowed a large build-up of forces near its border to help Egypt fight the jihadi terrorists.

Turkey will carry out a cross-border offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia if the group does not meet Ankara's demands, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday, while adding that Syria's new rulers must address the issue.

Turkey considers the YPG, which spearheads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish militants waging a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state. It has carried out several incursions against the group in the past. Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Fidan also said President Tayyip Erdogan had given orders for Turkish soldiers to take over the management of prisons and camps in northeastern Syria holding Islamic State members - currently run by the SDF - if the new Syrian leadership is unable to do so.

“The entire Lebanese coast is Syrian, all of Lebanon is Syrian territory, and its territory must return to Syria... These Syrians who went to Lebanon went to their own territory.”

he message was clear: "Get out of here, or we'll slaughter you too." Dark and terrible things are happening there, in what appears to be the first ISIS state in the Middle East...

Macron in Europe: "The acceleration of the nuclear program leads us nearly to the point of no return."

Starting in December the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, warned that Iran is "dramatically" accelerating enrichment close to the roughly 90% level which is weapons-grade. On Tuesday President Emmanuel Macron called Iran the main "strategic and security challenge" for France and Europe. "The acceleration of the nuclear program leads us nearly to the point of no return," he told an annual conference of French ambassadors. However, it remains anything but clear whether the Islamic Republic has actually decided to build a nuclear weapon, something recently (and surprisingly) acknowledged by the CIA.

Drills come after Israel said to have destroyed much of Iran’s air defenses in recent strikes and US to have examined plans to attack should Iran attempt a breakout to the bomb

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s military has begun drills focusing on air defenses near the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in the center of the country as part of exercises planned nationwide, state media reported on Tuesday. The drills — dubbed Eqtedar, or “might,” in Farsi — have involved the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological branch of Iran’s military, alongside the army. “The first phase of the joint Eqtedar exercises in the air defense zone of the Natanz nuclear facility has commenced under the orders of the air defense headquarters commander,” state TV said.

Tehran has no plan to acquire a nuclear bomb since Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has forbidden it on religious grounds, Iran's president said on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic has absolutely no intention of utilizing its nuclear capabilities for military purposes based on its ideological beliefs and a fatwa by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," Masoud Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Britain's new ambassador to Tehran. For two decades, the Supreme Leader's so-called nuclear fatwa has been repeatedly cited by senior officials as proof of Iran's peaceful intentions. But even supporters of that view say the decree could be amended.

Lame-duck Biden is rapidly emptying out Gitmo...

Less than two weeks to go in his lame-duck presidency before Trump takes office, and President Biden is pursuing the controversial move of emptying out Gitmo further. On Monday the Pentagon confirmed it released 11 Yemeni detainees with suspected ties to al Qaeda from the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba, after which they are set to begin new lives in Oman, as we detailed earlier. This has shrunk the population of the facility to 15 men. None of the detainees have ever been charged with a crime, despite having been in the high-secure military facility for a couple decades or more. The Biden administration has long sought to move forward Obama's stated goal of seeking to permanently shutdown the notorious facility where torture has been alleged and documented.

Corrupt House Republican Mike Turner... is warning America that ISIS terrorists have infiltrated the US and are plotting attacks on Americans right now.

A light aircraft crashed near Rottnest Island off the Western Australian city of Perth, killing two tourists from Switzerland and Denmark and the pilot, authorities said on Wednesday.

The aircraft was carrying six tourists when it crashed on Tuesday afternoon off Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination around 30 km (18.6 miles) west of Perth. The three surviving tourists were injured. "My thoughts go out to the families and friends of the victims. This is no doubt very difficult for everyone involved," Western Australia's state Premier Roger Cook told a news conference. The crash occurred in front of holidaymakers, including families with children vacationing on the island, Cook added. The state's police commissioner Col Blanch said authorities had begun an investigation into the causes of the crash.

PARIS, Jan 7(Reuters) - Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National Front party who tapped into blue-collar anger over immigration and globalisation and revelled in minimising the Holocaust, died on Tuesday aged 96.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Marine Le Pen's political party, National Rally (Rassemblement National). Jean-Marie Le Pen spent his life fighting - as a soldier in France's colonial wars, as a founder in 1972 of the National Front, for which he contested five presidential elections, or in feuds with his daughters and ex-wife, often conducted publicly.

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A British minister who Elon Musk has described as a "rape genocide apologist" said on Tuesday the U.S. billionaire knew "absolutely nothing" about the child sexual abuse scandals he has recently been commenting on.

Musk, an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has spent days posting messages on his social media site X accusing Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs of men who raped young girls when Starmer was director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013. Musk has also attacked Starmer's safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, describing her as a "rape genocide apologist" who should be in jail. Phillips has spent much of her career working with victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking.

Washington should never have claimed that Kiev could join NATO, the US president-elect said on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden’s inept handling of the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and NATO has led to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, President-elect Donald Trump told a press conference on Tuesday. Had Washington not offered Ukraine the prospect of joining the US-led military bloc, war could have been avoided, Trump believes. Washington’s desire to see Ukraine in NATO, despite Moscow’s legitimate concerns, is what has triggered the conflict, the president-elect told journalists, adding that he believes that Biden “broke” a deal that America had with Russia on how far the US-led military bloc could expand.

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a new and potentially more robust attempt to arrest him on insurrection charges after a top investigator vowed to do whatever it takes to break a security blockade and take in the impeached leader.

Protesters both supporting and opposing to the embattled Yoon continued to brave freezing temperatures to stage rallies on the streets around the presidential compound on Wednesday after a court re-issued a warrant to arrest Yoon a day earlier. The Presidential Security Service (PSS) was seen this week fortifying the compound with barbed wire and barricades using buses to block access to the hillside villa where Yoon is believed to be, having defied summons to appear for questioning.

The virus outbreak in China coincides with the five-year anniversary of COVID-19, with the WHO recently renewing requests for China to share related data.

A recent surge in respiratory infections in China has drawn attention from neighboring countries and regions, with the Chinese public expressing concerns about the severity of the new outbreak amid ongoing distrust of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) health reporting post-COVID. Official data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, dated to the last week of 2024, reported that multiple flu-like illnesses are currently on the rise in China. The primary pathogens reported in outpatients and emergency wards were influenza, human metapneumovirus (HMPV), and rhinoviruses. Severe acute respiratory infections were attributed to influenza viruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae, and HMPV.

Covid precautions have been reinstated in a part of India amid rising alarm over the so-called “mystery illness”: HMPV, which exhibits symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

The Chinese government is in the midst of managing a surge in cases, while authorities in the Indian state of Karnataka are taking precautionary measures. The local government has issued guidance encouraging individuals to shun public settings if experiencing symptoms related to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and has recommended mask-wearing in crowded locales after identifying three cases of the respiratory ailment.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the first confirmed death from H5N1 avian influenza, reigniting fears and calls by the media and health experts that bird flu is primed to become the next deadly, if something is not done swiftly to stop it.

In a press release published on January 6th by the CDC, the government medical body wrote that it “is saddened by Louisiana’s report that a person previously hospitalized with severe avian influenza A(H5N1) illness (“H5N1 bird flu”) has passed away.”

Elon Musk doesn't shy away from big ideas or bold predictions, but his latest warning is a wake-up call for America.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk pulled no punches when discussing the U.S. economy. His verdict? The country is heading toward financial collapse if drastic action isn't taken. "We're drowning in debt," Musk said, referring to the $36.14 trillion the U.S. owes, as reported by the Treasury Department. He explained that interest payments alone comprise 23% of all federal revenue. "If this keeps up, the entire government budget will go to paying interest. That means no money for Social Security, no Medicare, nothing. America would be toast."

Zuckerberg aims to rewrite Meta’s history with free expression push.

Mark Zuckerberg has a new message, this time with a promise to “restore free expression” across Meta’s platforms. In a video statement released Tuesday, the Meta CEO acknowledged what critics have been shouting for years: the company’s content moderation policies “went too far.” With a new plan to phase out third-party fact-checkers and replace them with a community-driven system, Zuckerberg says he’s putting the power back in the hands of users. Whether this marks a genuine philosophical shift or a shrewd PR move remains for the public to decide.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s sister, Ann Altman, filed a lawsuit on Monday, alleging that her brother sexually abused her regularly between the years of 1997 and 2006.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges that the abuse took place at the family’s home in Clayton, Missouri, and began when Ann, who goes by Annie, was three and Sam was 12. The filing claims that the abusive activities took place “several times per week,” beginning with oral sex and later involving penetration.

International organizations such as the World Bank and the IPCC have been increasingly politicized to serve climate hysteria...

A spate of stories in the media recently provides a remarkable illustration of how the globalist policy agenda of the climate industrial complex has captured key international institutions and perverted their original organizational aims. From initially serving broad, laudable objectives for the welfare of their constituents, these institutions have been subverted over the years to serve the insistent pseudoscientific claims of climate alarmists. The corruption of global institutions has, in turn, led to significant opposition that is becoming apparent. There is the prospect of an incoming Trump administration that is avowedly sceptical of the claims of an alleged climate crisis and is intent on exiting the UN’s Paris Agreement and its “net zero by 2050” policy target for a second time. This presents a welcome challenge to these corrupt institutions.

At least six deaths have been attributed to the first major winter storm that swept through much of the United States from January 3 to 6, bringing record snowfall to several regions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two fatalities. A 33-year-old individual died after exiting their vehicle on Interstate 29 in Mount City. The vehicle began to slide, striking the 33-year-old victim from Nebraska. A 61-year-old public works employee was reported dead after being struck while conducting snow removal operations in Jackson County.

Yet another winter storm is heading for Texas, and this one could bring more dangers than Winter Storm Blair.

The second major winter storm of 2025 is expected to have a more southern impact before turning towards the Northeast, AccuWeather warns. Cities including Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have chances of facing snow and ice in the coming days. Unlike the polar vortex, which brought arctic air down from Canada, this storm is predicted to form over Texas beginning Tuesday night through Thursday. Areas of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will join.

The epicenter was located in Dingri County of Xizang Autonomous Region, 94 km (58 miles) NE of Lobuche (population 8 767), 141 km (88 miles) N of Khā̃dbāri̇̄, Nepal, and 163 km (101 miles) WSW of Rikaze (population 80 000), Tibet.

4 000 people are estimated to have felt severe shaking, 15 000 very strong, 57 000 strong, and 520 000 moderate. The USS issued a Yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities. Some casualties are possible. Orange alert was issued for economic losses. Significant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Estimated economic losses are less than 1% of GDP of China. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response.

An ancient Christian monastery has been discovered north of Kiryat Gat, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced in a press release.

“The monastery is dated to the Byzantine period (5th-6th centuries CE), and it is part of an ancient site that already existed during the Roman period and continued for approximately 600 years,” the IAA said. In addition to the monastery, the excavation uncovered remains of a wine press, a warehouse and several other ancient structures.

Share