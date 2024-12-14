One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike against Ukraine on Friday in retaliation for Kyiv's recent use of the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against a Russian military base.

ABC News quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Russia launched 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones targeting the country's energy infrastructure. This was one of the largest bombardments against Ukraine's energy sector since the invasion began almost three years ago. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian defense forces intercepted 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by Western-supplied General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. He accused Russia of continuing to "terrorize millions of people" with these reckless assaults, renewing his request to the international community for intervention and more support for Ukraine.

Why are we doing that?

President-elect Donald Trump has said that he "vehemently" disagrees with the US supporting long-range missile strikes inside Russian territory, which President Biden authorized last month. "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?" Trump said in an interview with Time Magazine for an issue that named him Person of the Year. "We’re just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done," Trump added. Biden took the step to support Ukrainian strikes on Russia using US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles even after Moscow made clear it would risk a nuclear escalation.

Maybe this is why Joe Biden gave the green light for Ukraine to use long range missiles....

The key logistical hub of Ukraine's eastern front, Pokrovsk has been under steady contention for the past three months. Russian forces have spent the better part of that time pushing westward to flank just south of the city. They have now taken Kurakhove and cut off supply routes coming from Pokrovsk to a large portion of the front line. Some reports indicate that Ukrainian troops trying to leave Kurakhove may be cut off. The slow motion flanking maneuver has set the stage for Pokrovsk to be enveloped from the south.

Russia responded to a recent Ukrainian missile attack by targeting the country’s energy infrastructure overnight

Kiev is in urgent need of 20 new Western air defense systems to protect the country from Russia’s long-range missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said on Friday. Sibiga took to X, formerly Twitter, in the aftermath of the latest massive strike launched by Moscow in retaliation for Ukraine’s cross-border attacks on Russia using Western-supplied missiles. Explosions were reported all across Ukraine last night, with electricity supplies disrupted across several regions. “Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine this morning, primarily targeting the energy system. Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems,” the minister wrote.

The service violated anti-terrorism laws and was easily exploited by scammers, officials have said

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor (RKN) has blocked access to the popular instant messaging service Viber, citing multiple failures to remove criminal content. The app has 17 million unique daily users in Russia, according to tech news website Telecom Daily. In its statement on Friday, RKN said access to Viber “has been restricted” due to violations of national laws aimed at preventing the use of online messengers to engage in “terrorist and extremist” crimes, drug dealing, and the dissemination of “unlawful information.”

Washington’s secretary of state believes putting too much pressure on the Kurds could lead to a resurgence of Islamic State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington and Ankara have reached a general consensus on how to normalize the situation in Syria. The US diplomat, who is currently touring the Middle East, added that President Joe Biden’s administration would like the regional powers to develop a unified approach on the issue. Armed opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) mounted a surprise offensive in Syria in late November, capturing several major cities, and seizing the capital, Damascus, last Saturday. Former President Bashar Assad and his family fled to Russia, where they were granted asylum.

Ousted Syrian president kept officials and relatives, including his own brother, in dark about his exit plan; hunted for outside help to maintain his rule before eventually fleeing

DUBAI (Reuters) — Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Instead, aides, officials and even relatives were deceived or kept in the dark, more than a dozen people with knowledge of the events told Reuters. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defense ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Civilian staff were none the wiser, too.

Israel reportedly carried out more strikes on missile warehouses and airports in Syria near the capital Damascus overnight, according to Arab media reports.

Earlier this week, military sources said the Israeli Air Force had carried out over 300 airstrikes on Syrian military targets since the collapse of the Assad regime, amid a wave of operations to take out advanced weapons and other capabilities lest they fall into hostile hands. The latest series of 17 strikes targeted Iranian-made strategic tunnel complexes believed to be designed for storing and launching ballistic missiles, according to Jordan-based al-Ghad TV.

Showing the sole of a shoe is an insult in Arab culture. In other words, these Syrians are telling the Russians, "Don't come back!"

If you had asked Donald Trump’s former Iran envoy Elliot Abrams last year how he assessed Iran's strength, he would have told you its fearsome array of armed affiliates was a powerful guarantee of its staying power.

“I would have thought Iran is riding high," the veteran US foreign policy hawk said. "Their system of terrorist proxies in the region is a brilliant system and it's working,” Abrams, the former special representative for Iran during the first administration of Donald Trump told Iran International on Eye for Iran. Now, he says, its fortunes are at a low ebb. The sudden uprooting of Iran’s most important Arab ally, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, demonstrates just how brittle Iran may be.

Trump administration officials pledge 'drastic shift' in Iran policy

After incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz vowed that the next U.S. administration would reinstate the maximum pressure policy on the Iranian regime, The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that pre-emptive strikes on the regime’s nuclear facilities are also being weighed by President-elect Donald Trump. According to the report, the transition team is weighing several options for how to deal with the regime, which reportedly tried to assassinate Trump and, in recent months, has sharply increased its stockpile of fissile material.

Palestinian media reports that PA security forces killed a commander of the Islamic Jihad terror group’s Jenin Brigade early this morning, sparking clashes in the West Bank city.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander is named in the reports as Yazid Jaysa, who is said to have been wanted by both the PA and Israel. The PA says it has been operating against terror groups in Jenin for the past week to restore security and stability to the area. The raids come amid high tensions in the West Bank after the PA arrested several terror operatives earlier this month, adding to already soaring violence in the area since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre triggered the ongoing war.

Sullivan says in Israeli TV interview that regional developments — not Trump’s election — are reason for fresh optimism about the chances of a Gaza deal: ‘The moment is ripe’

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that “for many months, Hamas has not been prepared to even do the basic things of coming to the table with the names of hostages,” amid the latest diplomatic push to broker a hostage release deal that ends the war in Gaza. The comments in an interview with Channel 13 news that was broadcast Friday followed reports this week that Hamas gave mediators a list of hostages it is prepared to release in the first stage of a proposed agreement, though an Arab diplomat denied a Wall Street Journal report claiming as much.

In a November 19, 2024 video posted on his YouTube channel, Palestinian journalist Ayman Khaled accused Hamas of being complicit in stealing humanitarian aid entering Gaza and selling it in local markets. Khaled made these claims following the execution of two men by Hamas authorities for allegedly stealing 97 aid trucks. Khaled argued that it was implausible for two individuals to carry out such an operation alone, suggesting it was an organized operation.

Click here or below to watch the clip of Ayman Khaled.

SEOUL (AFP) – South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on allegations of insurrection over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people.”

The vote takes place as hundreds of thousands take to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against Yoon, who launched a failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3. With the impeachment, Yoon has been suspended from office while South Korea’s Constitutional Court deliberates on the vote. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is now the nation’s interim leader. The court now has 180 days to rule on Yoon’s future.

“There is now very low probability that the next government will sustainably reduce the size of fiscal deficits beyond next year.”

Two weeks ago, at the end of November, when many were expecting Moody's to downgrade France's Aa2 rating (after it was put on negative outlook in October), the rating agency chickened out as there was still hope that Macron might salvage some of the political chaos engulfing Europe's second biggest economy, and well aware that telling the truth in Europe is very costly. Alas, after Marine Le Pen toppled Barnier's government in a dispute over deficit reduction one week ago, Moody's no longer could pretend that France is anything but a flaming dumpster fire of a political circus, and late after the Friday close, in a downgrade that came outside of Moody's regular review schedule for France, Moody’s cut its rating of the euro area’s second biggest economy to Aa3 from Aa2, three levels below the maximum rating, and with a "stable outlook", for now.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank for a second month in a row in October in the run-up to the government's first budget, the first back-to-back falls in output since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a setback for new finance minister Rachel Reeves.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% month-on-month in October, as it did in September, the Office for National Statistics said. It was the first consecutive drop in monthly GDP - which is volatile and prone to revision - since March and April 2020, when Britain enforced its first coronavirus lockdown. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a monthly expansion of 0.1%.

Two out of three families on welfare in Germany do not hold a German passport. 71.3% of families with three or more children receiving benefits are foreign. In just 14 years, Germany flipped from 71% native recipients in 2010 to 62% foreign households in 2024.

Germany’s social safety net, once a pillar of national stability, is now buckling under the weight of mass migration and demographic upheaval. Recent figures from the Federal Agency for Labor paint a stark and alarming picture: 62.1 percent of families receiving social assistance (Bürgergeld) in Germany do not hold German citizenship. This unprecedented dependency highlights the ongoing population replacement—a trend that cannot be ignored.

Journalist John Robson joins Ezra Levant to discuss Justin Trudeau's combative response to Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Joe Biden is under mounting pressure from Senate Democrats to extend deportation protections for certain illegal immigrants. The incoming Trump White House plans to initiate a mass deportation campaign next year.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) held a press conference this week urging Biden to take action on behalf of immigrants currently under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). A number of open borders activists joined the Democrat senators.

Unidentified drone sightings have spread beyond New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with new reports of unmanned aircraft in Maryland, Texas, Connecticut, and California and the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany. Meanwhile, U.S. federal officials continue to insist that while they do not know the source of the drones, they pose no threat to the public at large.

The instance in Germany is especially concerning as German security authorities have not identified the drone operators—but ruled out amateur involvement. Likewise, some of the drones spotted over New Jersey in recent weeks appear far larger than those commercially available in the United States, and a handful are believed to be possibly fixed-winged, unmanned aircraft.

An eerie and unexplained phenomenon has gripped the Jersey Shore. Over the past several weeks, mysterious drones have been spotted in increasing numbers.

The unexplained aerial vehicles reportedly evaded detection, outran Coast Guard boats, and even disappeared into thin air after being pursued by industrial-grade drones launched by law enforcement. In recent weeks, reports of fleets of mysterious drones, described as fixed-wing aircraft with 8-to-10-foot wingspans and blinking lights, have flooded local authorities, according to NewsNation reporter Rich McHugh.

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday weighed in on a weekslong search for answers about sightings of mysterious drone-like objects flying over New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, suggesting—without providing evidence—that the government may be shielding information from the public about the drones and calling for them to be shot down if that’s not the case.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday afternoon, posting “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!’ The call to shoot down the objects, first spotted in New Jersey in mid-November, echoes the calls of frustrated lawmakers who’ve lamented what they call a lack of urgency in the government’s response to the situation.

In 2020, Bank of America posthumously flagged possibly suspicious payments involving billionaire Leon Black and Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile financier who died awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The bank submitted two suspicious activity reports (SARs) to regulators. The timing of the filings has prompted congressional investigators to question the possibility of federal money laundering law violations by Bank of America. Authorities use such reports to alert them to possible crimes, including money laundering and terrorism financing. According to a congressional memorandum, these reports were filed in February 2020 and again eight months later—but the transactions, totaling $170 million, had occurred years prior.

A Supreme Court showdown over free speech looms as Dr. Gill challenges medical regulators' power to silence dissenting voices.

A Canadian doctor who was censored for discussing Covid topics during the pandemic is taking her legal battle to the country’s Supreme Court, in a bid to have free speech restrictions imposed on her finally removed. Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill made the decision after the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled to uphold three “cautions” she received for tweets opposing what she considered to be harmful Covid lockdowns, published in August 2020. These cautions were issued by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) in February 2021. The state’s medical regulator in 2020 warned medical professionals that the opinions they express should be in line with whatever the government or public health institutions decide is the correct information.

The need to be political, in the sense of influencing people on all sides

Medically-assisted dying – also known as voluntary euthanasia – accounted for 4.7% of deaths in Canada in 2023, new government data shows.

The country's fifth annual report since euthanasia was legalised in 2016 showed around 15,300 people underwent assisted dying last year after being successful in their applications. The median age of this group was more than 77. The vast majority – around 96% - had a death deemed "reasonably foreseeable", due to severe medical conditions such as cancer. In the small minority of other cases, patients may not have been terminally ill, but sought an assisted death due to a long and complicated illness that had significantly impacted their quality of life.

Federated Farmers, a lobbying group for all farmers in New Zealand, has sounded the alarm over the devastating effects on rural communities if banks continue to withdraw lending support for petrol stations, particularly those in small towns and rural areas. The organisation has received panicked calls from petrol station owners who are struggling to cope with the banks’ new policies.

Banks are defunding petrol stations by 2030 as part of their commitment to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a global coalition of 140 banks convened by the United Nations. Farmers are also being subjected to unsettling questions from New Zealand banks about farm “emissions” and are facing targets being set by the banks to reduce “emissions.”

It is now becoming beyond ridiculous that people are unable, or refuse, to see what’s right in front of them, that there is an orchestrated demolition of national institutions, customs and laws to bring about a centralised, global system of control.

For those who doubt, Blair has laid out how they will use perceived crises – manufactured or deliberately worsened to serve their purposes – to implement digital IDs in the UK. In an article written by Tony “war criminal” Blair published by the Daily Mail yesterday titled ‘Tony Blair: Taxes are high. The NHS is coming apart at the seams. We need a once-in-a-generation disruption. Here’s what could change everything’, Blair makes a “confident prediction.” “In the not too distant future, British people will all have their own unique digital identifier and will make most transactions through their phone, as citizens with government and as customers with firms,” he threatens.

Ghana has upgraded its border management capabilities with the introduction of a biometric-based system to facilitate immigration controls.

The following report is by Biometric Update: The launch of the system which comes with high level security, transparency, and efficiency at all points of entry, was accompanied by the unveiling of e-gates at Terminal 3 of the country’s principal airport – the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who presided over the launching ceremony early this month, said the rollout of these facilities mark a “fundamental leap forward” in the country’s border management apparatus.

A politician in Iceland is being investigated for saying that men can't breastfeed and other "gender critical" online posts.

Can they access one where Steve Irwin is still alive?

Google has made an eyebrow-raising claim, saying that its new quantum chip may be tapping into parallel universes to achieve its results. The search giant recently unveiled a new quantum computer chip, dubbed Willow, which — on a specific benchmark, at least — the company says can outperform any supercomputer in the world. "Willow’s performance on this benchmark is astonishing," Google Quantum AI founder Hartmut Neven wrote in a blog post announcing the chip. "It performed a computation in under five minutes that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 10²⁵ or 10 septillion years."

At least four pilots witnessed UFOs, some ‘moving at extreme speeds’ over Oregon this past weekend.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson told DailyMail.com that at least one of the aviators ‘reported seeing unidentified lights while flying in Seattle Air Route Traffic Control (ATC) airspace’ during an alarming December 7th episode. While the administration would not confirm the presence of any FAA radar data that could corroborate the sighting, FAA ATC audio reveals the pilots in a state of shock. An ambulance pilot stated he saw a bright light, ‘red in color,’ barreling towards his plane at ‘extreme’ speeds, before suddenly reversing course back toward the Pacific.

A swarm of earthquakes hit a massive 150-foot-long fault line in the Midwest that scientists fear is overdue for a mega-quake.

This little-known New Madrid sits in America's Heartland, passing through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois. The US Geological Survey detected eight quakes from December 6 to 11. Missouri experienced seven that hit Howardville, Matthews, Martson Hayward and Cooter, and Ridgely, Tennessee experienced one. The largest quakes were a magnitude 3.0 and 2.6 that struck near Howardville, and the rest measured roughly magnitude 2. Any earthquake less than magnitude 2.5 generally isn't felt, but the shaking can be detected by a seismograph.

Ancient Settlement of Beit Shemesh

A remarkable archaeological discovery near Beit Shemesh has unveiled an ancient settlement that provides unprecedented insights into the beginning of the urbanization process in the Land of Israel. The unique site may feature one of the earliest known temples in Israel. Many pristine ritual vessels were unearthed inside, signifying the extraordinary public building was used for ceremonial purposes. Two of the area’s oldest known pottery kilns were also uncovered. “The size of this structure, its broad walls, the benches inside it and other variables indicate that it is an important and exceptional structure with a public function – perhaps a temple,” the excavation directors explained. “We know almost no public buildings in Israel from this ancient period and earlier.”

