One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

NATO head Mark Rutte claims the number of people killed or severely injured in the war between Russia and Ukraine has passed by a million casualties, stating that as many as 10,000 people are killed or wounded every week.

“Every day, this war causes more devastation and death,” Rutte said during a press conference in Brussels this week amid a meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The exact number of casualties since the war began in February of 2022 is unknown, as neither Russia nor Ukraine publish any official figures. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that only 43,000 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, but many experts put the fatality rates for Ukraine much higher.

It’s a feature of our days that the Intelligence heads of the great powers have been acting in a quasi-diplomatic function, stepping out of the shadows of the world of espionage to engage in open discussion of the issues.

That applies to CIA’s director Burns, the Ukrainian Budanov, and also to Russia’s spy chief, Sergei Naryshkin. Heading Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SRV), the current incarnation of the famous (and infamous) KBG, Naryshkin has said that Russia is ‘close to achieving all its war goals and holds the strategic initiative in all areas of the war.’

They backed Kiev’s “irreversible path” to eventually join the alliance as a full-fledged member

Six European NATO members have released a joint statement, backing Ukraine’s plan to join the US-led alliance and promising to support the peace terms offered by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to Russia. Moscow has previously rejected Zelensky’s insistence on restoring Ukraine’s 1991 border as completely unacceptable. The foreign ministers of the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Police signed a declaration after meeting with theшк Ukrainian counterpart in Berlin on Thursday. “The goals of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and durable security for Europe are inseparable. Ukraine must prevail,” the statement said.

The US president-elect would not reveal details of his proposal for peace with Russia

The US will not cut all aid to Ukraine as part of brokering peace with Russia, President-elect Donald Trump has claimed. Time magazine published an extensive interview with Trump on Thursday, after naming the former-and-upcoming US president its 2024 Person of the Year. Among the many topics they touched on was Ukraine, with the outlet repeatedly asking whether Trump would “abandon” Kiev by cutting off Washington’s aid. “I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon. You understand what that means, right?” Trump replied.

A rumored ceasefire proposal would rule out US boots on the ground

US President-elect Donald Trump has proposed that EU members send peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump ran for the White House on the promise of negotiating a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but has been reluctant to reveal any specifics of his actual proposal since winning the election. Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky last Saturday, Trump argued that “Europe” should play the main role in monitoring a ceasefire and that no US troops would be involved, the Journal reported, citing “officials briefed on the meeting.”

MOSCOW/BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin backs Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to achieve a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and a major exchange of prisoners of war, the Kremlin said on Thursday, even though Kyiv has scoffed at the idea.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Orban made the proposals in a call to Putin on Wednesday, the Kremlin and Hungary said, without giving more details. "The Russian side fully supports Orban's efforts aimed at finding a peaceful settlement and resolving humanitarian issues related to the prisoner exchange," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The former Russian president is on a two-day visit to Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials

The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday and passed on a “personal message” from President Vladimir Putin. Medvedev, who also chairs the ruling United Russia party, arrived in China for a two-day visit on December 10, and has been meeting top officials. Before sitting down with Xi on Thursday, Medvedev conveyed “greetings, best wishes from President Putin, as well as a personal message from him,” according to TASS news agency.

The exiled ex-Syrian leader should aid in the reconstruction of Donbass, Dmitry Kuznetsov has argued

Exiled former Syrian leader, Bashar Assad, should contribute to the rebuilding of Russian cities damaged during the conflict with Ukraine, Russian politician Dmitry Kuznetsov has said. He added that Assad could potentially be given Russian citizenship. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, was overthrown earlier this month, when a coalition of armed opposition groups dominated by the Islamists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured Damascus in a lightning offensive. According to the Kremlin, Assad and his family were granted asylum in Russia. He has not appeared in public or released statements since the fall of the Syrian capital on Sunday. It is unclear what he plans to do next.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has established contacts with the political committee of Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, and issues of ensuring the security of Russian citizens are being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"Contact has been established, of course, with the political committee [of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham], which is now working in Damascus in a hotel. They are meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps. Representatives of our embassy met with them," Bogdanov told reporters. Issues of ensuring the security of the Russian diplomatic mission and Russian citizens on the territory of Syria were discussed, the Russian deputy foreign minister said, adding that Russia counts on the HTS leadership to fulfill all security promises. Russia is in contact with Israel on the situation in Syria, Bogdanov added.

Israel looks set to keep buffer zone, wait for new Syria to emerge from the rubble

On Dec. 8, the regime of the al-Assad family collapsed after 54 years, amid major offensives by rebel groups that closed in on Damascus from the north and the south. While large parts of the country, and Syrian refugees around the world erupted in celebration, many have since raised concerns about the Jihadist and Islamist heritage of many of the leading rebel groups, including the spearhead of the main offensive, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Several days after the dawn of a new Syria, the first outlines of the country’s future have become visible.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Turkey for talks focused on a critical aspect of establishing stability in Syria amid clashes in the north of the country between US-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels.

Blinken meets President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport after visiting Jordan on his first trip to the region since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government was ousted on Sunday. The Turkish presidency shares a photo from Erdogan’s meeting with Blinken in a post on X, but does not share details about the talks. Blinken will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

The US has charged Samir Ousman Alsheikh, former head of the Damascus Central Prison, with torture, the Department of Justice announced in the early hours of Friday.

The 72-year-old Alsheikh "ordered subordinates to inflict and was sometimes personally involved in inflicting severe physical and mental pain and suffering on political and other prisoners," the statement read.

"The guardianship of Hezbollah has ended, the guardianship of Iran and Syria has ended, and today Lebanon is free, free, free," he said.

Iran's Attorney General's Office has warned media outlets and online activists to avoid discussions of the downfall of Tehran's ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria that could undermine domestic security.

The statement, issued Wednesday, emphasized the importance of controlling narratives during what it described as “sensitive internal and regional conditions.” “Media and online activists in the country should refrain from addressing topics that disrupt the psychological security of society and frighten the public about the situation,” it added.

In a December 10, 2024 article on the Saudi news website Elaph titled "Assad's Fall: The Beginning of the End for Khamenei", Iranian oppositionist Mehdi Oghbai wrote that the downfall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime in Syria is a momentous event that may hasten the fall of its ally, the Iranian regime.

Oghbai, who is a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), added that Assad's fall severely diminishes the power and influence of the Iranian regime, and can inspire other peoples to rise up against their tyrannical regimes and achieve freedom.

A convention of dignitaries from the Druze village of Hader in the Syrian Golan called to join the Israeli Golan.

“What’s our fate, our brothers?” -“Israel!” Viral videos circulating on social media depicted a gathering of dignitaries from the village of Hader, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, speaking in favor of joining Israel. In the videos, a dignitary who spoke in front of a crowd of dozens, said: “In the name of the all the people of Hader, and if anyone objects, please say… if we have to choose, we will choose the lesser evil – to be annexed to the (Israeli) Golan!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the downfall of Iran's Islamic rule might be around the corner in a video message to its people, days after the buoyant premier took credit for toppling Tehran's ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

“Woman, Life, Freedom is the future of Iran,” Netanyahu said, echoing the slogan that gained international prominence during 2022 protests in Iran against mandatory Islamic veiling. "I have no doubt that we’ll realize that future together a lot sooner than people think.” The video is the latest of a series of messages posted on Netanyahu’s account on X in recent months aimed apparently at wooing Iranians and fanning the flames of their discontent with their clerical rulers who are Israel's arch-enemies.

Over 85% of Assad regime’s anti-aircraft systems destroyed in strikes, giving Israeli jets, drones total air superiority; IDF assesses weapons from Syria could reach Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces believes that following the weakening of Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East and the dramatic fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, there is an opportunity to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, military officials said Thursday. The Israeli Air Force has therefore continued to increase its readiness and preparations for such potential strikes in Iran. The IDF also believes that Iran — isolated after the fall of the Assad regime and the weakening of its main proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon — may push ahead further with its nuclear program and develop a bomb as it scrambles to replace its deterrence.

White House National Security Communications Adviser says the toppling of the Assad regime should send a signal to Hamas that it needs to move forward with a hostage release deal: Given where they are and how weakened they are, this is the moment to make this deal.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Thursday that the toppling of the Assad regime in Syria should send a signal to Hamas that it needs to move forward with a hostage release deal. In a briefing with reporters, Kirby was asked about National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments during his visit to Israel on Thursday, that a ceasefire deal may be near.

Facing impeachment vote, President Yoon vows fight "until the very last minute"

Former South Korean former defense chief Kim Yong-hyun ordered a swarm of drones to North Korea's capital with hopes of provoking an attack that could be used to justify a declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean legislators have alleged. Meanwhile, ahead of an expected weekend impeachment vote, Yoon used an address to the nation to promise that he would fight "until the very last minute" against being removed from power. Kim was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in aiding Yoon's attempt to impose military rule, suspend civil liberties and remove checks and balances -- and attempted suicide shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The US will prohibit the issuing of visas for about 20 people responsible for "undermining democracy in Georgia," including government ministers, Parliament members and security officials, the State Department said on Thursday.

CHISINAU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament voted early on Friday to impose a national state of emergency for 60 days starting on Dec. 16 due to an expected cut-off of Russian gas supplies from Jan. 1.

Fifty-six members in the 101-seat chamber backed the measure in the vote just after midnight following Prime Minister Dorin Recean's call for approval to ensure Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region secured the gas it needed. It was a vote, he said, to end "gas blackmail" from Moscow. Declaring a state of emergency allows the government to respond rapidly and curb energy exports. Moldova receives Russian natural gas via Ukraine, which has said it will not extend its transit contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), opens new tab. The contract expires on Dec. 31.

In a candid interview with BFM TV, Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally, took a firm stance on the Syrian refugee crisis and the growing influence of jihadist forces in Syria. Le Pen described the situation as an impossible choice for Syrians between Bashar al-Assad’s regime and jihadist groups.

“I am horrified that the Syrian people have the choice between Bashar al-Assad and the jihadists,” she said. “A very bad leader being replaced by jihadists, who are dangerous for individual freedoms, for women’s rights, for democracy, and free speech—that’s not a solution.” Le Pen went further, condemning France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Quai d’Orsay [French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs], for its tone regarding the rise of jihadist factions.

While Turdeau may retaliate in a Trump trade war, such an action will likely be his last.

In a cute show of strength, Canada has flexed its tiny muscles for a second day in a row and in what it believes is an attempt to intimidate the Trump admin, has threatened to cut off its biggest customer from the one thing that keeps Canada's economy running (hint: it's not illegal aliens or illicit Chinese real estate funs): exports. According to Bloomberg, Canada is examining the use of export taxes on major commodities it exports to its largest trading partner - the United States - including uranium, oil and potash, to retaliate if incoming president Trump carries out his threat to impose broad tariffs.

Who’s going to tell him?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to cut off fuel to the United States if Trump imposes tariffs on Canada. President Trump on Monday evening announced a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada until the illegal alien invasion is stopped. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” Trump said late last month.

Canada’s national border security agency has lost track of nearly 30,000 individuals who are wanted for deportation, according to newly released documents. Conservative MP Laila Goodridge recently filed an order paper question that requested figures on how many deportation cases were currently before the Canada Border Services Agency.

In response, CBSA documents revealed that the agency was currently unable to account for 29,731 people listed as “wanted” by immigration authorities. Those labelled as “wanted” are people who failed to appear for their deportation proceedings, including cases where the person has had immigration warrants issued against them.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stunned a room full of liberal reporters on Thursday after meeting with Trump’s incoming Border Czar Tom Homan.

Adams met with Tom Homan on Thursday to discuss the Trump Administration’s plan to deport criminal aliens. The mayor held a press conference after his meeting and ripped into the liberal reporters. “We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants and long-standing New Yorkers,” Adams said after the meeting. “From what I heard from the incoming head of ICE is that we have the same desire to go after those who are committing violent acts, repeated violent acts among innocent New Yorkers and among migration asylum seekers. That’s what I heard from him. And I was pleased to hear that, because we share the same desire,” Mayor Adams said.

President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of two convicted Chinese spies and a pedophile just before the Thanksgiving holiday in November.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), clemency was granted to Yanjun Xu, who was sentenced in 2022 to 240 months in prison for espionage on behalf of China; Ji Chaoqun, who was sentenced in 2023 to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States and acting as an unregistered foreign agent; and Shanlin Jin, sentenced to 97 months in 2022 for possession of child pornography. The warrants of clemency for the three individuals do not provide any detail as to why their sentences were commuted and subsequently released from prison. However, the Biden White House has stated that the men were part of a prisoner exchange with the People’s Republic of China. As a condition of their clemency, all three must leave the U.S.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries

“I am concerned about fiscal sustainability and I am sorry that we haven’t made more progress...”

Something funny happened in late November. Outgoing Treasury Secretary, and former Fed chair and vice chair, Janet Yellen said that she spoke with Donald Trump’s nominee to be her successor, Scott Bessent, after he was selected for the job. During a Tuesday event organized by the WSJ, Yellen said that in a call before Thanksgiving, she told Bessent, a veteran hedge-fund manager, about the breadth of the job and strength of the department’s staff. Yellen, who had never worked one day in the private sector let alone a hedge fund where you are only as good as your last trade and only successful if you outsmart most of your peers, reiterated previous warnings against encroaching on Federal Reserve independence and on broad tariff hikes, while expressing regrets on the fiscal situation.

The number of job openings in the United States has been “falling off a cliff”, and that is a major red flag.

The last four years have been an economic nightmare for most Americans, and that is one of the primary reasons why Donald Trump won the election. But as we approach 2025, things are starting to get frighteningly bad. When the number of job openings in the U.S. drops by 2 million or more, that normally signals that we are either in a recession or that one is about to happen. Well, as you can see from this chart that was posted by Bravos Research on Twitter, we are witnessing a collapse in job openings that is absolutely unprecedented…

Court filings in the case The Daily Wire LLC et al v. United States Department of State et al revealed that the Global Engagement Center (GEC) will likely be terminated on December 23, 2024, a welcome Christmas gift for conservatives who have been victims of the weaponized censorship organization over the last decade.

The filing states that “GEC’s statutory authority contains a sunset provision by which, absent further action from Congress, it will terminate two weeks from today” and that “Congress has not extended the [authorization] of the GEC thus far, and it is Defendants’ understanding that reauthorization is unlikely to occur.”

On his last day as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das shared his vision to transform India’s economy with a home-grown central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital rupee.

During the farewell speech on Dec. 10, Das highlighted his six-year-long effort to capitalize on new technologies, including setting up the RBI Innovation Hub in Bengaluru and a regulatory sandbox for fintech innovation. Speaking about India’s progress in CBDC development, Das noted that many central banks worldwide are stuck in initial discussions and experimentation.

Today, chatbots can answer questions, write poems and generate images. In the future, they could also autonomously perform tasks like online shopping and work with tools like spreadsheets.

Google on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of this technology, which artificial intelligence researchers call an A.I. agent. Google is among the many tech companies building A.I. agents. Various A.I. start-ups, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have unveiled similar prototypes that can use software apps, websites and other online tools.

No matter how one might try to sugarcoat it, most people don’t like hearing that the global economic and social framework is shifting towards a model that says “You’ll own nothing and be happy” – a moniker that was coined roughly a decade ago by the World Economic Forum.

As discussed in my report last month, “‘Money Faileth:’ A Repeat Of Biblical History Forecasting The Collapse Of World Economies Forcing Societies Into Deeper Enslavement,” this move to transform world populations into “forever renters” is happening quite rapidly.

The mayor of a small town in Ontario, Canada, is facing a bank levy from his personal account following a legal battle with a pride group who compared their legal victory to sexual intercourse.

Mayor Harold McQuaker of Emo, Ontario, had funds garnished from his personal bank account following his refusal to comply with a Human Rights Tribunal order after the governing body found that the town of Emo — with a population of just 1,400 — violated the Ontario Human Rights Code by not recognizing LGBT pride month. The decision stems from a legal case initiated by Borderland Pride, a local lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) advocacy organization, which accused the township of discrimination for voting against an official Pride Month proclamation in 2020.

A congregation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is praising God after members and locals escaped what could have been a deadly assault during a live nativity event.

Tyler Leavitt has been arrested and charged for allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer providing security Saturday night at Central Ministries of Fort Wayne, where the man purportedly wanted to “kill everybody,” according to court documents obtained by WPTA-TV. The 40-year-old suspect is now facing multiple charges stemming from the incident.

A statue put up outside a state capitol by the group known as the Satanic Temple was vandalized and destroyed just over a day after it was set up.

The display was erected in Concord, New Hampshire, consisting of a mannequin representing the occult deity Baphomet. The Satanic Temple of Salem, Massachusetts, was behind the display—which included elements like purple upside-down crosses and mock Roman Catholic vestments. Controversially, the mannequin of Baphomet was placed near a Christian Nativity display.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew doubled down on his claim that the mysterious drones are coming from an Iranian mothership off the East Coast and he slammed Pentagon officials for treating the American public like they’re “stupid” and withholding information about the drones.

Share