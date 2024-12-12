One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jim Hᴏft Dec. 11, 2024

The Biden administration has quietly extended a controversial “emergency declaration” under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act until December 31, 2029.

“Secretary Becerra signed the 12th amendment to the declaration under the PREP Act for COVID-19 Medical Countermeasures. The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full,” according to the announcement.

The timing? Conveniently, it ensures that Big Pharma and mRNA vaccine makers remain shielded from liability throughout President Trump’s second term and beyond.

According to the Federal Registrar Notice reviewed by The Gateway Pundit:

“I am now amending section XII of the Declaration to extend the time period of PREP Act coverage through December 31, 2029. COVID-19 continues to present a credible risk of a future public health emergency. COVID-19 continues to cause significant serious illness, morbidity, and mortality during outbreaks. The risk of domestic cases is high due to ongoing outbreaks that continue domestically and internationally in the year since the PHE for COVID-19 ended. Development of and stockpiling vaccines, therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics for COVID-19 continues to be needed for U.S. preparedness against the credible threat of a public health emergency due to outbreaks of COVID-19. Continued coverage under the PREP Act, as provided in this Declaration, is intended to prepare for and mitigate the credible risk presented by COVID-19.”

While the Biden administration insists the extension is a precaution for “future public health emergencies,” critics argue it reeks of cronyism and corruption, benefiting pharmaceutical giants while sidelining the American public’s growing concerns about vaccine injuries and accountability.

The PREP Act provides sweeping liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and distributors, effectively preventing lawsuits except in cases of “willful misconduct.”

By extending this declaration, Biden’s Health and Human Services Department locks in protections for companies producing COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring their profits remain unscathed regardless of adverse effects or public outcry.

“Covered Persons who are afforded liability immunity under this Declaration are ‘‘manufacturers,’’ ‘‘distributors,’’ ‘‘program planners,’’ ‘‘qualified persons,’’ and their officials, agents, and employees, as those terms are defined in the PREP Act, and the United States. ‘‘Order’’ as used herein and in guidance issued by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health means a provider medication order, which includes prescribing of vaccines, or a laboratory order, which includes prescribing laboratory orders, if required. “Qualified person” includes (A) a licensed health professional or other individual who is authorized to prescribe, administer, or dispense such countermeasures under the law of the State in which the countermeasure was prescribed, administered, or dispensed.”

The declaration provides immunity from liability for claims:

of loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions

determined by the Secretary to constitute a present, or credible risk of a future public health emergency

to entities and individuals involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration, and use of such countermeasures.

Read the Notice of Amendment below:

View Fullscreen

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Share

Related articles: