The former Democrat cited Ukraine, free speech and a “war on children” as his reasons

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced he would back Republican candidate Donald Trump and end his independent run for president, but only in swing US states. The son of Senator Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy first tried to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination last April. Faced with obstruction within the party, he announced a third-party bid last October. “Many months ago I promised the American people I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler,” Kennedy said on Friday afternoon. “In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory.”

New election data released by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio indicates that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s suspension of his independent presidential bid in around ten battleground states—and endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump—will likely boost the Republican ticket.

Additionally, Fabrizio’s polling data confirms suspicions that Kennedy drew more votes from the former Republican President than from either of the Democratic Party nominees, formerly Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris. The data, drawn from the Trump pollster’s most recent survey of battleground states, shows RFK Jr. capturing five percent of the vote in Arizona, three percent of the vote in Georgia and North Carolina, and four percent in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In all seven states, the polling shows RFK Jr. supporters breaking by about a two-to-one ratio for former President Trump over Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election during a speech Friday, AUgust 23, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.​

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.” He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy. One major plank in his campaign was healing the American children’s health crisis.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter on Friday to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chief David Pekoske regarding whistleblower allegations that the agency placed former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on a terror watchlist.

A whistleblower from the Federal Air Marshals Service (FAMS) disclosed to Congress that the TSA allegedly targeted Gabbard under its Quiet Skies program, which is designed to mitigate threats posed by higher risk passengers, the letter said. The TSA added Gabbard to the Quiet Skies program on July 23, 2024 – one day after she criticized the Biden administration in an interview, the letter said.

A couple days ago I made this comment –

Bart's Bantering:

it seems to me there is a disparity between the images of BLM/Antifa goons rioting and tearing down fences and the image that they are confronting the DNC convention doings. Weird how they are both governed and sanctioned by the same people isn't it? This is all for show, and the results are pre-determined. We just need to wait to see what they are leading up to, and history gives us a pretty good idea what that may be.

The Republican presidential nominee has claimed that Washington’s stocks have been “emptied of all of our ammunition” to arm Kiev

The US military is running out of ammunition as President Joe Biden’s administration has bled stockpiles dry to arm Ukraine and other nations, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has claimed. The GOP firebrand has pledged to turn the tide and make a “historic investment in rebuilding” the American military, if elected. Speaking by phone to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky last month, Trump reiterated his long-standing promise to swiftly end the conflict between Kiev and Moscow if elected in November. Back in June, the former US president also made it clear that he would stop donating tens of billions of dollars’ worth of handouts to Ukraine.

Military Sealift Command has drafted a plan to remove the crews from 17 Navy support ships due to a lack of qualified mariners to operate the vessels across the Navy, USNI News learned.

The MSC “force generation reset” identified two Lewis and Clark replenishment ships, one fleet oiler, a dozen Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transports (EPF) and two forward-deployed Navy expeditionary sea bases that would enter an “extended maintenance” period and have their crews retasked to other ships in the fleet, three people familiar with the plan told USNI News Thursday. Based on the crew requirements on the platforms, sideling all the ships could reduce the civilian mariner demand for MSC by as many as 700 billets.

Defense Minister Belousov’s son was among the blacklisted persons and entities

The US government has sanctioned almost 400 individuals and companies in Russia and around the world, including Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s son and his wife. Departments of State and Treasury announced the measure on Friday, on the eve of Ukraine’s independence day, to signal Washington’s ongoing support to Kiev in the conflict with Moscow. The sanctions also extended to entities and individuals in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In keeping with the practice of sanctioning family members of Russian officials, the US has blacklisted Pavel Belousov and his wife Yevgenya, as well as a consulting company in their ownership. Belousov’s father Andrey became the Russian defense minister in May.

Comes mere weeks after Zelensky slammed Indian leader's "devastating" Moscow trip where he embraced Putin.

India's Narendra Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Ukraine since 1991. He's there urging the Ukrainian leader to enter into talks with Russia toward bringing peaceful settlement to the war. He said as a "friend," India would help mediate peace, after the two shared a hug and shook hands following Modi taking a ten hour train from the Polish border. "This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity," Modi had told Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in talks the day prior while en route to Kiev.

"Ukraine is not only defending, but also attacking."

Hungary has broken with its NATO and EU allies in condemning Ukraine's Kursk incursion, calling it out as not purely 'defensive' but as part of needlessly provocative offensive operations against Russian territory. Gergely Gulyas, top advisor and spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a Thursday press briefing that Budapest is staunchly "pro-peace" - and when asked about the ongoing Kursk invasion, he said: "Ukraine is not only defending, but also attacking. We want a ceasefire and peace." Gulyas went on to explain that Hungary is against anything which thwarts potential diplomatic settlement to the war. He said this is "wrong" given the offensive includes a "spillover of the hostilities into Russian territory."

Inmates killed multiple guards by the time uprising put down by Russian commandos...

Russian authorities have confirmed that on Friday there was a major, violent uprising at a maximum security prison in the country's south. It appears unrelated to the ongoing Ukrainian invasion of Russia's southern border regions, and reportedly involved Islamist prisoners affiliated with ISIS. Several officers at the penal colony in the town of Surovikino were killed, and several staff were taken hostage by the rebelling inmates, before it was put down by an elite Russian commando team. The location has been identified as IK-19 Surovikino facility in the southwestern Volgograd region.

Three dead and four seriously wounded as "Arab-looking man" stabs people with a knife at a festival in German city of Solingen. Security forces are pursuing the assailant.

Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said, according to The Associated Press. The attack occurred when a man stabbed people with a knife. Bild reported that the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses said the perpetrator was an “Arab-looking man”. According to the reports, security forces are pursuing the attacker, who has not yet been caught. The attack occurred during the “Festival of Diversity,” marking the city’s 650th anniversary, which began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

Thousands of American lives and $2.3 trillion, only for Afghans to end up worse off than in 2001...

Just over three years after taking power in the wake of the disastrously-executed US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban government has issued its first formal vice laws, which include many sharp restrictions on the conduct of women, alongside broader societal rules. “Inshallah, we assure you that this Islamic law will be of great help in the promotion of virtue and the elimination of vice,” said Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice spokesman Maulvi Abdul Ghafar Farooq on Thursday. ("Inshallah" translates as "If God wills it.") The Taliban created the ministry upon taking over the country, and it has the lead responsibility for enforcement via warnings and arrests.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who negotiated 2015 nuclear deal, says Iran welcomes relations with the European Union "in an environment based on mutual respect".

Iran's new Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, expressed a desire for dialogue with the European Union to address bilateral issues, following a conversation with the bloc's top diplomat, AFP reported. "The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an environment based on mutual respect," Araqchi said in a statement released late on Thursday. He emphasized that improving relations "requires dialogue to resolve issues between the two parties and the correction of the misguided policies of European countries."

The Houthi terrorist group, which controls a large portion of Yemen, is claiming responsibility for destroying a Greek tanker ship carrying crude oil from Iraq to Greece.

Video of the aftermath shows the ship exploding and burning as it sits adrift in the Red Sea. According to the European Union (EU), an EU naval mission was able to rescue the sailors on board. Since the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, Yemen’s Houthis have engaged in an extensive terror campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. However, the attack on the Greek-flagged Sounion is one of the most brazen strikes yet. The fact that the ship is Greek-owned and said under a Greek flag raises some concerns that the attack could trigger an Article 5 declaration by NATO, as Greece has been a member of the alliance since 1952.

The US military says it carried out a strike in Syria on Friday that killed a senior leader of an Al Qaeda aligned group.

The strike targeted Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, a senior leader of the Al Qaeda-aligned Hurras al-Din, the US Central Command tweets.

Kirby wouldn't specify the nature of Iran's readiness or the intelligence behind it, only saying, "We got to be prepared, and we are."

The White House believes Iran is still prepared to "do something if they choose to" and is not taking for granted Iran's decision to not yet launch an attack on Israel, National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on a Friday morning call to preview the critical high-level ceasefire negotiations beginning Sunday in Cairo. The White House is also not taking the ability to protect Israel and US assets in the region for granted, Kirby added. Kirby wouldn't specify the nature of Iran's readiness or the intelligence behind it, only saying, "We got to be prepared, and we are."

Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed.

The Gaza hostage and ceasefire talks are progressing and have not collapsed, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters in advance of a high-level summit that would likely be held in Cairo already on Sunday. Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed. The delay in a high-level summit initially scheduled for Wednesday and now slated for Sunday, had helped fuel that speculation.

Hezbollah is accused of administering a state-within-a-state by using independent and civilian systems, which sits in strong contrast to the weak Lebanese state.

Hezbollah has been accused of redirecting fuel from the Lebanese state to Shia villages in the south of the country as part of a charm offensive to shore up support, according to the Alma Research and Education Center on Thursday. According to research by the Alma Center, nearly 484,000 liters of fuel were delivered to up to 72 communities in southern Lebanon outside the regular fuel distribution channels between April and July 2024. The fuel was supplied by the Al Amana fuel company, which has been accused of being a civilian front for Hezbollah activities in the country.

Left to contemplate suicide and more, the Air Force and Department of Defense (DOD) will soon abandon one of their own, and they simply don’t seem to care.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Jeremy “Weed” Sorenson, a former Air Force fighter pilot and director of Guard and Reserve Affairs for the Uniformed Services Justice & Advocacy Group (USJAG)—an organization whose primary mission is “to ensure injured service members are separated with benefits, honor, and dignity intact.” A few short months ago, he became aware of a case he considers “most egregious.” The case involves Staff Sergeant Kyle Matthews, a nine-year veteran of the Air Force, who is set to be “unlawfully kicked out of the military” on Tuesday, August 27.

...and the globalist government order will come in to save the day from the crises they create...

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a well-funded organization many consider terrorists that is permitted to wreak havoc on the global population with no repercussions. Klaus Schwab and his “forum” have been proclaiming how they will change the lives of the masses for years but everyone turns a blind eye. They told us we will eat bugs, they told us we will own nothing, they’ve been warning of their sinister plans for some time. The WEF infiltrated government cabinets and altered the left side of politics in every single Western nation. Earlier this week, the WEF recently released an ominous article, warning that we must prepare for “an era of shock events” in the near future.

Portugal will become the first European country to implement vaccine ID cards. Portugal was one of the first to have Covid vaccine cards that they used to restrict movement during the pandemic. Why have they agreed to this? Joining us to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese citizen and political scientist from the AlexandreGuerreiroPT YouTube channel.

Washington state statutes, regulations, guidelines and forms.

Canada’s two major freight railroads have shut their operations, according to management of the two companies, locking out 9,000 members of the Teamsters union who operate the trains and dealing a potential blow to both the Canadian and US economies.

Nearly a third of the freight handled by the two railroads — Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern (CPKC) — crosses the US-Canadian border, and the shutdown could disrupt operations in a number of US industries, including agriculture, autos, home building and energy, depending upon how long the shutdown lasts. “CPKC is acting to protect Canada’s supply chains, and all stakeholders, from further uncertainty and the more widespread disruption that would be created should this dispute drag out further resulting in a potential work stoppage occurring during the fall peak shipping period,” the company said in a Thursday statement shortly after the start of the lockout at 12:01 am ET. “Delaying resolution to this labor dispute will only make things worse.”

While Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt fund opposing sides of the U.S. election, they are both invested in a venture capital firm with deep ties to U.S. intelligence and military.

Americans are increasingly becoming aware of the fact that the secretive Bilderberg Group is funding both sides of the 2024 Presidential Election, with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt going all in on Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, and Peter Thiel investing millions in support of Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. Both Thiel and Schmidt are steering committee members of the Bilderberg Group. While knowledge of this illusion of choice is spreading, the connections between Thiel and Schmidt — as well as other members of the Bilderberg Group — run deeper than surface level relationships.

"There goes a few of your narratives for taxing the h3ll out of us."

What happened to the existential threat of 'human-caused climate change' boiling the Atlantic Ocean? New data from NOAA shows that cool waters along the equator may lead to a "cold phase of a natural climate pattern" known as an Atlantic Niña event. This comes after these waters, which reached record highs earlier this year, have begun to cool rapidly. "If these cold conditions persist to the end of August, a phenomenon known as Atlantic Niña may be declared," NOAA wrote in a recent update.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit 28 miles (45 km) away from Hilo at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, about 9 miles south of Fern Forest on the South Flank of the KÄ«lauea Volcano on HawaiÊ»i Island, commonly called the Big Island. The news comes as the state braces for tropical trouble from two systems over the Eastern Pacific Ocean heading toward the islands.

The quake occurred about 4 miles below sea level, which caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), many people in the area of the epicenter likely felt the quake, but no significant damage has been reported. “Most earthquakes in this region are caused by abrupt motion of KÄ«lauea volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust.

Soft margarines and vegetable oils containing unsaturated fats are recommended over butter and tropical oils.

Norway has published updated dietary guidelines that recommend choosing mostly plant-based foods and limiting red and processed meat consumption. The guidelines advise that all meals should include fruits and vegetables, while several servings of whole grains should be eaten each day. Meanwhile, the maximum recommended red meat consumption has been lowered from 500g to 350g per week, and people are advised to eat as little processed meat as possible. The protein group in the food wheel now contains legumes and tofu as well as meat and seafood, and the recommendations suggest replacing some or all of the meat in certain dishes with beans or lentils.

A man from Los Angeles claims that he witnessed aliens fleeing from a UFO after it crashed landed in the desert - and he has a piece of the spacecraft to prove it.

Jose Padilla was just a nine-year-old boy growing up in San Antonio, New Mexico, when he and his friend discovered the 'avocado-shaped' UFO. To this day, he swears that what he witnessed was real. The encounter occurred while the two boys were horseback riding in the desert just 13 miles from the Trinity nuclear test site, Robert Oppenheimer and other members of the Manhattan Project detonated the world's first nuclear bomb in 1945.

A motion calling for care for newborns surviving abortions has been shut down.

