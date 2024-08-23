Edward Dowd: "I Don't Think Anyone is Going to Sign Up Again for a New Untested Vaccine Anytime Soon"
And if they do, they'll be far fewer numbers this time...
EDWARD DOWD: "I don't think anyone is going to sign up again for a new untested vaccine anytime soon. And if they do, they'll be far fewer numbers this time and I think we have enough of a critical mass that we will resist any attempt of medical tyranny.
There’s been some recent comments by , Mr. Vaccine himself, who wants to bring in the UN and Department of Homeland Security to round up the antivaxxers and saying that we are a threat to National Security. That’s insane talk."
beware the international; health regulations....check out citizengo.org also the james roguski substack for the details
Except for the 'believers,' I don't expect any traction on this at all.