One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Protesters link arms as police approach..."

The Democratic National Convention is in full swing. Reports from local media outlets and journalists on the ground reveal that protesters breached the first layer of the security perimeter on the north side of the United Center, just hours before President Biden's scheduled speech this evening. Here's more color on the security incident from Fox 32 Chicago: Protesters broke through a portion of the security fence on West Washington Boulevard. Chicago cops could be seen running to confront the demonstrators. There was a brief standoff between the police and protesters. Officers donned riot gear as they faced off with the large crowd. Arrests were also made. A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs, while a man was carried away by several officers. After about 20 minutes, tensions calmed down and police could be seen reconstructing the broken fence. All protesters were moved out of the secured area.

Planned Parenthood is offering free abortions and vasectomies at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), with The New York Times saying so many Democrat men want to be sterilized that “there is already a waiting list.”

The procedures are being offered at a mobile health center just a few blocks from the convention venue in Chicago, Illinois. “There are going to be people traveling to Chicago from all over the country, and I think we should be doing what we can as health care providers to show what the impact of good policy and bad policy is,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, of the initiative.

The Biden administration is working to expedite widespread adoption of digital IDs, including driver’s licenses, a draft executive order indicates.

Digital IDs are a contentious concept primarily because of the concentration of – eventually – the entirety of people’s sensitive private information in centralized databases controlled by the government, and on people’s phones, “client-side.” That in turn brings up the issues of technical security, but also privacy, and the potential for dystopian-style mass surveillance. Proponents, on the other hand, like to focus on the “convenience” that such a shift from physical to digital personal documents is promised to bring. In the US, some states have started this process via digital driver’s licenses, and the executive order is urging (“strongly encouraging”) both federal and state authorities to accelerate this, as well as other types of digital ID.

Kamala Harris is planning massive tax hikes for corporate America that will inevitably impact the lives of ordinary Americans, her campaign has confirmed.

In a statement provided to NBC News, campaign spokesman James Singer, confirmed she would push for a 28 percent corporate tax rate, calling it “a fiscally responsible way to put money back in the pockets of working people and ensure billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share.” “As President, Kamala Harris will focus on creating an opportunity economy for the middle class that advances their economic security, stability, and dignity,” said Singer.

Kamala Harris‘s 2024 running mate, Governor Tim Walz (D-MN), praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and lauded the ideals of international communism to students at Nebraska high school while teaching in the state during the 1990s.

The pro-CCP remarks were published in a 1991 Alliance Times-Herald—a weekly newspaper published in Alliance, Nebraska—under the headline: “Letters from China.” In the article, Walz extols the virtues of Chinese communism as a system where “everyone shares” and the state provides necessities to each citizen equally. “It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz is quoted telling his high school students. He adds: “The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a Fox News debate under consideration for September 4 in a post on Truth Social late on Monday.

Trump said that he instead agreed to do a televised town hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, on Fox News in Pennsylvania.

Final goal is "buffer zone," the Ukrainian leader says.

Following the Friday destruction of the strategic bridge in the Russian town Glushkovo, which lies in Kursk oblast, and the taking out of another bridge across the River Seym on Saturday, Ukraine has attacked and damaged a third bridge in the same region, Moscow has confirmed. Russia’s Investigative Committee on Monday announced that yet another bridge located along the River Seym, which winds through the Kursk region, was destroyed in a Ukrainian attack. Ukraine's military has said that the targeted attacks are intended to disrupt Russian supply lines and make Russian troop and armory movement much more difficult.

Over 40 firefighters injured amid state of emergency

A massive fire has been raging in the southern Russian city of Proletarsk (in Rostov region) for nearly two days, after a cross-border Ukrainian drone strike on its major state fuel storage facility ignited fuel warehouses. Large crews of firefighters have been working to extinguish the blaze for well over 24 hours straight at this point, leaving over 40 of them injured. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the Sunday morning drone strike on the "Kavkaz" oil and petroleum storage facility, while Russian authorities said that a diesel fire ignited after local anti-air defense batteries downed inbound drones over the city.

President Petr Pavel suggested that the alliance could admit Ukraine with “temporary” borders

NATO could allow Ukraine to become a member even without having to recapture all of its territory from Russia, Czech President Petr Pavel has said. Ukraine formally applied to join the US-led bloc in September 2022, citing its ongoing conflict with Russia. The alliance has ruled out admitting Ukraine until the conflict is resolved, opting for a bilateral security pacts between Kiev and individual member states instead. These pacts lack the power of Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which stipulates that an attack on one member must be treated as an attack on the alliance as a whole.

We previously highlighted that the recent "bombshell" WSJ Nord Stream report is yet another major attempt by mainstream gatekeepers to radically shift the narrative over the Nord Stream sabotage, and to put official distance between President Zelensky and his supposedly 'rogue' top general at the time who 'oversaw' the covert op.

Still, the following is now crystal clear and fully established at this point, as even mainstream media now fully admits: Yes, Ukraine did it. No, Russia did not do it. And yes it had the involvement or at least foreknowledge of the CIA. We further pointed out that this sudden U-turn in the narrative was meant to soften the blow from Germany's decision to finally cut off Ukraine's - and Zelensky's - unprecedented grift. Already and to be expected, some German lawmakers are pissed at being so obviously used and abused by Kiev. After all the NS2 pipeline had been a years-long, multi-billion dollar Russia to Germany natural gas vital infrastructure project which cost $11 billion to build.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said at a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Russia, Tanju Bilgic, that negotiations with Kiev were impossible now after the attack of the Ukrainian military on the Kursk region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack of the armed formations of the Nazi Kiev regime in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. It was emphasized that in such a situation there could be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev regarding the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

Individuals with appropriate “spiritual and moral values” will be able to obtain temporary residence permits

Foreign citizens who share the “traditional values” fostered in Russia and disagree with the “neoliberal” principles imposed by their governments can apply for a residency permit in the country, according to a decree signed on Monday by President Vladimir Putin. Individuals who espouse the same “spiritual and moral” values as Russia can apply for a temporary residence permit without sitting Russian language and history exams, which are otherwise a prerequisite. The opportunity is being offered to foreigners who disagree with what the decree describes as the “destructive neoliberal ideology.”

Independent Journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested in the UK on Thursday under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000, according to a video he posted Monday on X recounting the experience.

“On Thursday, as I landed in London’s Heathrow airport, I was immediately escorted off the plane by six police officers who were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft. They arrested me – not detained – they arrested me under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and accused me of allegedly ‘expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization’ but wouldn’t explain what this meant,” Medhurst says in the video. Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 has a clause that was added in 2019 that made it illegal to “expresses an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization” if “in doing so is reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed will be encouraged to support a proscribed organization.”

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States are beginning the annual major joint military exercises Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) to strengthen their joint defense readiness and ability to counter "threats from North Korea."

The Yonhap agency previously reported citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that the UFS exercises would be held from August 19-29, and would include a major command post exercise based on computer simulation, field training, and civil defense exercises. The exercises are based on a full-scale war scenario, using various means, including land, sea, air, cyber, and space. It is reported that the exercises should further strengthen the potential and readiness of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to "any provocations by North Korea" and defend against weapons of mass destruction.

Tehran could become a nuclear state by the end of the year due to US President Joe Biden’s failed policies, Rep. Mike Turner has warned

Iran could develop nuclear weapons by the end of this year, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner warned in a statement to CBS on Sunday. The Ohio Republican claimed that the policies pursued by President Joe Biden and his administration in relation to Iran have failed and suggested that under former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump things would be different. “Tehran could declare itself a nuclear state by the end of the year due to US President Joe Biden’s failed policies,” Turner said, stating that several reports have come out that outline this possibility. He added that such a development would mark a major escalation that the US has sought for years to avoid.

Amid efforts to delay Iran's response, Israel fears Hezbollah could exploit breakdown in Cairo talks to launch rocket attack on Tel Aviv; Shin Bet urges senior officials to heighten vigilance, concerned about potential assassination attempts

Israeli security officials believe Hezbollah may launch a significant attack from Lebanon, including rocket strikes on Tel Aviv, if current negotiations for a hostage release deal with Hamas in Cairo break down. This assessment, though not confirmed, has led Israel to prepare for such a scenario. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to justify the attack as a response to the failed negotiations, avoiding the appearance of directly sabotaging the talks.

Lebanese report says terror group’s planned retaliation for killing of military chief back on track after Hamas rejects Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah arms depots deep inside Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, the military said late Monday, as a Lebanese media report claimed that the threatened retaliatory attack for the killing of the terror group’s top commander could be back on track after Hamas appeared to reject truce terms aimed at ending fighting in Gaza. At least three Israeli airstrikes hit towns in the Lebanon’s northeastern Baalbek District, Lebanese state media reported. Videos from the scene showed a large fire and multiple explosions following the initial strike.

Families of Israeli hostages met Blinken and Netanyahu, expressing mixed feelings about progress in negotiations with Hamas.

Families of Israeli hostages met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening. According to Israeli media, the families of hostages left the meeting with mixed feelings. Etti Chen, the aunt of Itay Chen, who was in the meeting with Blinken, told Walla: “He is so warm and pleasant. But I didn't leave with good feelings. Not enough was said.” “Blinken and Netanyahu sat in front of me, and the State Secretary said there were still loose ends, but there was something to work with. He said they are doing everything to make it happen, that they offered something to Israel, and [Netanyahu] agreed, and now Hamas needs to give the okay,” Chen said.

WTF is going on...

We have Kamala-nomics propoagandists expounding that price-controls are good for deflation and half of America believes it...And now, we have US Leading Economic Indicators down for their 29th straight month - at a level worse than the trough of COVID lockdowns...and the head of The Conference Board says 'nothing to see here'...“The LEI continues to fall on a month-over-month basis, but the six-month annual growth rate no longer signals recession ahead,” said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. For context, outside of the great financial crisis, this is the worst decline in LEI since the mid '70s!!!

In 2022 there was considerable debate among alternative economists what the Federal Reserve was likely to do in the face of rising stagflation.

There were people who argued that the Fed would capitulate to stock market demands, stop raising interest rates and return to QE. These analysts operated on the assumption that the central bank WANTS to save the US economy from substantial deflationary crisis and that they will happily print money forever in order to delay such an event. Some of us, however, understand that the Fed is not loyal to the US economy, nor is it necessarily interested in self preservation as an institution.

Our entire economy is fueled by debt. In fact, if going into more debt was suddenly banned the U.S. economy would instantly hit a brick wall.

For the vast majority of us, our lifestyles simply cannot be funded by what we actually make. So we use debt to bridge the difference, and this has particularly been true during the cost of living crisis. Total household debt has now reached a grand total of 17.8 trillion dollars, and we continue to pile up more with no end in sight… A quarterly report published this month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on household credit and debt found that between the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2024, credit card debt surged 48.1% while household debt — which includes mortgages and auto loans — rose by 21.6%. In dollar terms, credit card debt rose from $770 billion in early 2021 to $1.14 trillion in the most recent quarter, while household debt increased from $14.64 trillion to $17.8 trillion in the same period.

Statistics Canada data paints a grim picture: nearly 25% of Canadians expect to rely on food banks this fall.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the US Food and Drug Administration is poised to sign off on updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting more recently circulating strains of the virus as soon as this week, as the country experiences its largest summer wave in two years.

The sources, who declined to be named because the timing information isn’t public, said the agency is expected to greenlight updated mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that target a strain of the virus called KP.2. It was unclear whether the agency simultaneously would authorize Novavax’s updated shot, which targets the JN.1 strain. The move would be several weeks ahead of last year’s version of the vaccine, which got FDA signoff on September 11.

Last week’s webinar by Public Policy Exchange considered the future of CCTV and related policy issues for the new Labour government.

In truth, CCTV as we know it does not have a future and even its past is now of questionable relevance. Looking first at its history, more than 25 years of study into the impact of CCTV on crime generated an extensive body of evidence but the jury has yet to reach unanimity on a verdict. However, all of the research was undertaken when cameras just filmed things. Most modern surveillance devices are not cameras anymore; they are networked computers, one basic function of which is to capture images. They are rarely on closed circuits and they are not on TV.

New U.K. surveillance measures could criminalize encrypted messaging and other private communications as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent against the liberal-global establishment.

(LifeSiteNews) — Americans have reacted with shock to the news from Britain that members of the public have been handed prison sentences of over three years for making comments considered “misinformation” on X, formerly Twitter. Last week, U.K. police threatened to extradite Americans for violating its increasingly draconian online speech laws. One recent conviction cited “anti-establishment rhetoric” as reason for imprisonment. That is, public disagreement with the liberal-global state is now a crime in the U.K. Wayne O’Rourke was imprisoned for three years for tweeting in support of a protest against the murder of three girls in Southport, England.

After a five-month break, court is back in session for final arguments in the Canadian government's drawn-out case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After a five-month hiatus, the trial for two Freedom Convoy leaders resumed in an Ottawa courthouse last week for closing arguments. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who is overseeing the trial, adjourned the court proceedings in March to allow the government to prepare legal arguments to back its claim that leaders Chris Barber and Tamara Lich were “co-conspirators” as well as to give the defense time to prepare its case that the two are innocent. Lich and Barber face multiple charges from the 2022 protests, including mischief, counseling mischief, counseling intimidation, and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy. In Canada, anyone charged with mischief could face a potential jail sentence of up to 10 years.

GM announces layoffs of 1,000 tech workers who wasted time and money designing expensive EVs and self-driving autonomous vehicles that average American consumer can't afford and doesn't want.

Kamala Harris just swiped Justin Trudeau's housing plan from Canada and it's as bad as you think. Canadian journalist David Krayden joins us to discuss.

Share