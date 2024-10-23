One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: EDWARD DOWD

Ex-BlackRock exec Ed Dowd reveals a startling analysis, claiming COVID-19 vaccines have resulted in millions of deaths and disabilities globally.

“… 5 billion people on the planet got a vaccine of some sort. If you apply the range of the death rate in the US that I gave you earlier, you get a range of globally, 7.3 million to 15 million died from the vaccine…

… disabilities, when you look at the ratio of four to one, you multiply the 7 million and the 15, possibly 15 million times four, you get a range of… 29 to 60 million disabled globally,”

“… then injuries, if you take 18% of the vaccinated, just using the Pfizer. So again, this could be money, but we get a range of at the high end, 900 million, 500 million at the low end,”

