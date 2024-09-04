One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman September 1, 2024

A group of leading scientists in the Netherlands has become the target of coordinated attacks after they published a study exposing links between Covid mRNA shots and the global surge in excess deaths.

The Dutch researchers recently published the results of their study into the excess mortality rates in the Western World recorded from 2020 through 2022.

The study’s paper had been submitted a year ago but faced unprecedented resistance from the scientific establishment.

The paper was finally published last month.

Since it has been published, the authors have been subjected to a coordinated media smear campaign.

The paper, published in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ Public Health), has also been targeted with withdrawal requests.

According to the Dutch scientists, their study has been targeted by “pharma shills” because it “wrongly inferred” that Covid shots are responsible for the excess deaths spike.

According to Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil, the fact that the British Medical Journal published the study in the first place is surprising.

They note that prominent medical industry journals are reluctant to post any studies that conflict with the “safe and effective” narrative for the Covid injections.

The paper has received a lot of blowback from the usual pharma shills, demanding it be retracted.

The home institute of the study’s lead author Dr. Saskia Mostert, The Princess Maxima Centre, even put out a groveling statement distancing themselves from the research saying:

The Princess Maxima Centre deeply regrets that this publication might give the impression that the importance of vaccinations is being questioned.

The coordinated attacks against the Dutch researchers have been comprehensively documented by Aussie17.

As Slay News reported earlier, the bombshell peer-reviewed study was conducted by a group of world-renowned researchers in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The researchers, led by Dr. Mostert of the Pediatric Oncology Department at Emma Children’s Hospital in Amsterdam, looked at excess death data in 47 Western countries for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

They found that there were over three million excess deaths in total.

The highest number of excess deaths was recorded in 2021 at 1,256,942.

That was the year that countries around the world introduced Covid mRNA injections for public use and imposed restrictions such as lockdowns, social distancing, and mask mandates.

“Although COVID-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the COVID-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well,” wrote the researchers.

“Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.”

They also referenced an analysis of the phase III randomized clinical trial for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

The trial showed that vaccinated participants were 36% more likely to suffer a serious adverse event.

Aside from one article in the UK’s Telegraph, the explosive Dutch study has not been reported by any corporate news outlets.

The Telegraph article is titled: “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.”

“Researchers from The Netherlands analyzed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures,” the report states.

“They said the ‘unprecedented’ figures ‘raised serious concerns’ and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms.”

The researchers raised concerns that governments and corporate media outlets are ignoring vaccine deaths despite giving round-the-clock coverage to alleged “Covid deaths” during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was emphasized by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every COVID-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines,” the researchers wrote in the study’s paper.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same morale should apply.

“Every death needs to be acknowledged and accounted for, irrespective of its origin.”

