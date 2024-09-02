One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The vaccine fanatics that closed their eyes to the evidence have the blood of children on their hands. - Craig Kelly

“Professor Skerritt, when did it first come to the attention of the TGA that two Australian children one aged 7 and one aged 9 years of age died of CARDIAC ARREST directly after receiving Covid vaccination?

…we have a number of reports of deaths of people of all ages including children temporarily related to adverse events from vaccination, or not related to adverse events from vaccination just related in time.

So these were at least two reports we received in our database of adverse event notifications. Unfortunately we were unable to get sufficient information on these particular cases to assess them in detail…but the information we did have is that they are associated with a heart attack which is not a known adverse event of the Covid vaccines…”

