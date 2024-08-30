One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

August 27, 2024

Doctors in Germany are now facing a crackdown from the government if they refuse to push experimental Covid mRNA shots onto their patients.

The first German doctor to be hit with punishment was fined 2,500 euros ($2,799 USD) for warning about people dying due to the Covid mRNA injections in 2021.

Dr. Heidi Göldner declared she was “stunned” by the decision from the State Medical Association.

Instead of standing behind doctors and supporting them in the exercise of their oath, the medical board stabbed them in the back.

As Apollo News reported, Dr. Heidi Göldner of Braunfels in the federal state of Hessen posted a written note in her practice in the fall of 2021 warning about the dangers of the experimental shots.

Gölder stated on the note:

“Dear patients, due to repeated inquiries: Due to the disproportionately high number of sometimes serious side effects and the more than 40 (more likely 50) deaths in connection with COVID-19 vaccinations experienced in the local community, I will continue not to carry out Covid-19 vaccinations in my practice!”

In response, the Hessen Medical Association initiated legal proceedings against Dr. Göldner.

The Association stressed that it would investigate all complaints against doctors who allegedly make “false claims” about the COVID-19 jabs.

According to Apollo News, Gölder had defended her statement in an interview in a local newspaper in 2021 by saying that patients, funeral directors, and acquaintances had reported sudden deaths to her at the time — of people who had received the Covid shots shortly before.

In a speech that Gölder gave in 2022, she said her Christian faith prompted her to post the sign even though she knew it might get her in trouble.

“I thought for a very long time about whether I should put up this sign and how I should write it,” the doctor stated, adding, “I am a Christian and did it with trust in God.

“What I have written is the truth. I live in the truth, and I live in the love of God, and I pass that on to my patients, and that is very important to me.”

The trial was held Tuesday, August 20, and the court ruled that the family doctor must pay a fine of 2,500 euros.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Göldner declared she was “stunned.”

According to Apollo News, she was extremely disappointed with the State Medical Association. Instead of standing behind doctors and supporting them in the exercise of their oath, the organization was stabbing doctors in the back.

Gölder declared that she will continue to warn against the dangerous mRNA injections:

“I have seen the side effects, and my job as a doctor is to protect my patients, to stand up for their health, and I will continue to do so.”

On Saturday, August 17, a demonstration of solidarity for the doctor was held in front of Wetzlar Cathedral in the run-up to the trial.

There, she once again declared that “she only feels obliged to her oath as a doctor and to her conscience.”

Gölder’s sentencing comes even though there is ample evidence that the Covid jabs have indeed seriously harmed people and caused many deaths.

Reports of at least 1,644,248 COVID-shot injuries and deaths in the U.S. alone seriously call into question the safety of the shots, as does the finding from the largest COVID-shot study to date of a “higher than expected” increase in neurological and heart problems following the jabs.

Bolstering these safety concerns is the fact that European Union drug regulators have warned that frequent COVID boosters could adversely affect the immune system and that former CDC director Robert Redfield, in a July U.S. Senate hearing, called the COVID shots “toxic” and said they should never have been mandated.

Moreover, the prestigious medical journal BMJ Public Health conducted a data analysis of 47 countries, mainly in Europe and North America, that found high excess death rates for three continuous years since the outbreak of COVID-19, naming Covid shots and other “containment measures” like lockdowns as likely contributors to extraordinarily high excess death numbers.

Additionally, recently leaked documents from a top German health agency show that politicians knew the experimental COVID shots did not prevent transmission and that lockdowns cause more harm than good but advocated for jab mandates anyway, proving the political establishment’s dishonesty regarding the highly controversial Covid injections.

