"In pregnant women ... the babies are being hit with congenital heart and brain malformations, and nobody talks about it, but it's in the VAERS reporting system, ... He points out that the injections have been linked to deformities, miscarriages and stillbirths.

"When a pregnant woman receives a C19 vascination, in many cases the baby stops growing within 24 hours.

Or growth slows down.

This usually results in premature labour and premature birth, which means the baby is born much too early, usually at least a few months early," says Makis.

"Of course, this puts the mother at risk, as many women die in labour.

And from complications.

They die from blood clots, they die from bleeding complications.

Mothers suffer cardiac arrest during pregnancy.

They even develop turbo cancer during pregnancy".

Source: childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

