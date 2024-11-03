One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

There’s a widespread feeling among talking-head commentators that Britain’s Labour Government just made huge mistakes with their new Budget.



The immediate response to the Budget seemed scary: the value of the pound went down, the stock market went down and the cost of Government borrowing went up. It seems likely that inflation will rise and interest rates will have to go up not down. The Labour Government has done so much damage to traditional farming that farmers are threatening to go on strike – producing food shortages and price rises. Landlords are giving up and selling up. The result will be a shortage of rental properties and an inevitable rise in the cost of renting. Tax changes mean that entrepreneurs will sell up, and probably leave the country. It will be much harder to start small companies. Britain’s energy industry will in future be pretty well dependent upon imports of oil and gas and bits of tree. As the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East lead a massive rise in the cost of energy, the result in Britain will be thousands more deaths from the cold.



The end result of the Budget will be to remove money from the private sector and feed it into the already bloated public sector. Much of the money raised through new taxes has already been handed over to striking public sector workers.



`For a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle,’ said Winston Churchill.



It’s difficult to think of a way in which `Free Suits’ Starmer and his bunch of mad lefties could have done more harm. This was, I believe, a Budget designed to destroy. And it introduced policies which will soon be followed throughout the world.



In the world occupied by the lefties, the greatest danger comes from those who have a little money or, worst of all, the prospect of acquiring enough money to give themselves independence.



We have reached the point on the political circle where communism merges with fascism. The Budget of October 2024 was a turning point in history.



I expect the Labour Party will be quietly cheering the effect the Budget has had because I believe that everything that has already happened is a result of deliberately, destructive policies which are designed to usher us into the horrors of Net Zero and into the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. The Budget of October 2024 had little to do with money or traditional politics and everything to do with oppression, the eradication of independence and the introduction of State sponsored slavery. George Orwell understood.



When the Government in the UK runs out of its new consignment of our money (which it will do very shortly) old taxes will rise and new, destructive taxes will appear. The tax rises won’t stop until the Net Zero fanatics have got all the money. There will be confiscations, wealth taxes and compulsory purchases. New laws and new rules will appear constantly (old rules and laws will never be repealed) and there will be constant and rising waste and inefficiency. Immigration will continue and more and more working, tax paying Britons will leave the country in despair. The number of people receiving benefits for health issues (particularly mental health problems and long covid) will increase massively. There will be little or no reform to benefits programmes because the Labour Party is supported by people who do not work and do not pay tax but are dependent upon the State. Expenditure will continue to soar and income will be forever inadequate. Protests will grow and be ignored.



And if you think I am exaggerating, please remember that I have been making accurate predictions for 50 years. (There’s a list of just some of my predictions on www.vernoncoleman.com.)



Remember, please, that `Free Suits’ Starmer has allegedly pledged an alarming preference for Davos, rather than Westminster. And if you find it difficult to understand why a man seemingly without a moral compass (think of all those freebies) refuses to condemn Israel’s genocidal activities in Gaza - an intemperate ethnic cleansing which matches the dictionary definition of a holocaust (`a destruction or slaughter on a mass scale’) – just remember that `Free Suits’ Scrounger observes the Jewish Sabbath, avoiding work on Friday evening and attending a synagogue on Saturdays. `Free Suits’ was never going to condemn the leaders of the religion to which he is so closely allied.



Those of us questioning what is happening used to be called `conspiracy theorists’. That insult is now completely out of date. Truth and reality have caught up with the world, and the lack of free speech and debate prove without doubt that there is a real conspiracy and that anyone who doesn’t see it is either stupid or bought (or both, of course).



(There is, of course, now not even any freedom of silence. Alarmingly, a Christian was arrested for praying silently.)



Prison doors were opened to release murderers and sex offenders so that individuals whose crimes consisted of intemperate online messages could be locked up en masse instead. Real crimes are, it seems, now tolerated more readily than imaginary crimes – especially if the State feels offended.



The Labour Government in the UK is committed to the absurd and dangerous notion of Net Zero – a blueprint for global genocide.



Net Zero is going to destroy your life and everything you value. It is going to take away everything good and make your life cold, dark and miserable.



And it is going to happen all over the world because Net Zero is, like the covid pandemic, a global fraud. It is based on the nonsensical global warming fraud (which the mainstream media steadfastly refuses to debate).



You may think I’m exaggerating but remember, please, that everything I said and wrote about covid was accurate (right from the start at the beginning of 2020) and I am still censored, banned and demonised for publishing warnings which annoyed and frightened the conspirators. Scores of well-funded, self-described fact checkers have tried to find fault with my warnings and predictions. All have failed to do so. Everything I wrote is still available.



Net Zero is the big one.



The covid fraud was merely the prologue, designed to test and to prepare the public for the next stage of the plan. Britain is the test bed for Net Zero but the scheme will be rolled out world wide. Wherever you live, Net Zero is designed to give total power to the State. And every State will soon become part of the World Government.



People will be divided into two groups – those inside the power system, in the loop, and those on the outside. There will be no equality. The apparatchiks on the inside will have chauffeur driven cars, huge, well-staffed country houses and special free seats at sporting and musical events. They’ll have free clothes and even free spectacles. They will not be ashamed of the corruption. They will be proud and not a little smug.



The people outside the system, the poor, the old, the sick, and the unemployed will have to wait days for an ambulance and weeks, months or years to see a doctor. They will be arrested if they speak up. And in due course they will welcome State approved euthanasia programmes.



If you want to know more about Net Zero please read Jack King’s bestseller `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about. ‘



