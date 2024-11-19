One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The following is taken from Vernon Coleman’s long-term no 1 bestselling book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: Here’s the Proof.’ Dr Coleman has for decades been the world’s leading medically qualified critic of vaccination programmes.



1. Between 20 per cent and 50 per cent of individuals who are vaccinated against a disease do not develop a resistance to the disease against which they have been allegedly immunised. In other words up to half of the healthy individuals who are vaccinated (and whose health and lives are therefore put at risk) gain no benefit whatsoever from the vaccination. In their rush to get to the next patient, doctors and nurses may sometimes forget to mention this.



2. There are doctors and nurses around who deny that vaccines can produce any side effects at all. There are, they claim, no risks whatsoever. Personally, I feel that any doctor who claims that any vaccine, or any drug, does not produce side effects should be enrolled in a reliable space programme and shot into orbit. He or she is too dangerous to practise medicine and far too stupid to be recycled in any useful capacity. But that's just my personal opinion. The medical establishment, and its very best chum the international pharmaceutical industry, would undoubtedly rather see me fired off into space.



3. When patients fall ill after being vaccinated the doctors who don't believe that vaccines can cause side effects (and who probably also believe that the earth is the centre of the universe) wave aside any link between the two and dismiss the illness as a coincidence. Whatever happens they arbitrarily decide that it is impossible for any side effects to be caused by their beloved and highly profitable vaccines. What many fail to realise is that vaccination damage may occur weeks, months or years after vaccination. By then the time interval between the vaccination and the damage may be so long that no one connects the two.



4. The truth is that of all the forms of drugs available vaccines are the crudest and the most unreliable and the most dangerous. (They are also the most profitable but that, of course, is merely a coincidence.) Vaccines can cause brain damage - and can kill. I'm always startled that this should surprise anyone. If you inject potentially toxic substances into small children it seems pretty obvious to me that you will get problems. The most significant known fact about vaccines is that they can cause brain damage. And they can kill. This isn't theory or supposition. It is fact. And yet potential problems are not properly investigated. For example, doctors have noticed that there is a relationship between vaccination and protracted, inconsolable high-pitched screaming occurring shortly afterwards. This seems to be consistent with a link between vaccination and encephalopathy. This link could be deeply embarrassing for politicians, doctors and drug companies and has not been properly investigated.



5. Astonishingly, when the American Academy of Paediatrics announced that one in six American children had a developmental disorder and/or a behavioural disorder no one mentioned the possibility that vaccines might, just might, be responsible. No one in authority seems to know just why so many American children should be in such poor shape. `It doesn't seem fair,' said one expert. `We look after our children so well. American children have more vaccinations than children in any other country.' Four separate studies have shown that there are higher rates of asthma in fully vaccinated children. Some doctors believe that the epidemic of ADHD (now supposed to be affecting millions of children) could be related to vaccination. If ADHD exists (and there is much doubt about that) then it certainly could be caused by vaccination. And if it is then the children diagnosed with the disease are suffering twice. They are made ill by a vaccine and they are then treated with heavy medication which is, in my view, too dangerous to use as landfill. And then there is autism which I deal with later in this book and which is, when in its most serious form, merely an ill-fitting cover up diagnosis for brain damage.



6. Here's a list of some of the side effects which may be caused by vaccination. Not all vaccines produce all these side effects, of course. But, on the other hand, this list is by no means complete and there are undoubtedly other side effects which may result from vaccination. Brain damage, paralysis, pain, fever, nausea, dizziness, gastro-intestinal disturbances, lost appetite, restlessness, headache, malaise, pain, allergy reaction, irritability, itching, Bell’s Palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome and seizures are just some of the more serious problems. Just how many side effects and problems are there? It's difficult to say. And how common are side effects? That's also difficult to say. Back in 2007, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detailed 1,637 reports of adverse reactions to the vaccination for human papillomavirus (HPV) including 371 serious reactions and three deaths. Most of the time, however, the authorities (by which I mean Governments and the medical establishment) prefer to sweep the details about vaccine related problems under the carpet rather than to promote them.



7. Vaccines can even cause symptoms which seem to me to be very similar to the symptoms of the disease they are supposed to prevent. So, for example, the milder of the `side effects' known to be associated with the flu vaccine include: fever, tiredness, muscle aching and headache. Are those not the symptoms of the flu? (Those, by the way, are the manufacturer's list of side effects, not mine.) A complete list of the possible side effects associated with the flu vaccine may also include: asthma, brain swelling, Guillian-Barré syndrome, facial paralysis, damage to eye muscles, damage to the arm and shoulder muscles, bruising, abdominal pain, kidney disorders, hives and anaphylaxis. A study published in the International Journal of Clinical Investigation showed that those who have had the flu jab for five years in a row have a ten-fold increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Doctors always seem to forget to mention this when pushing their annual (and highly profitable) flu jab campaigns. It is not known whether the flu vaccine can trigger cancer, infertility or other serious health problems. The body's immune system fights cancerous cells and, indeed, some anti-cancer therapies are designed to boost the immune system and to help it fight a developing cancer. Could repeated vaccinations affect the body's susceptibility to cancer? Could repeated vaccinations make the body less able to deal with a developing cancer? Could the constant increase in the incidence of cancer be a result of the enthusiasm for vaccination programmes which has for decades now been inspired by drug companies and maintained by Governments and doctors? Dunno. But I do know that one anti-flu vaccine which was injected into over a million American citizens contained a cancer-causing monkey virus. Some doctors believe that vaccination programmes are causing insulin dependent diabetes mellitus. The suggestion is that the diabetes does not develop for several years after the vaccination. This theory needs investigating.



8. In 1998, the Pentagon, fearful of germ warfare, began again to vaccinate all military personnel against anthrax. `We were told to shut up and stick your arm out,' says a former female helicopter pilot who stopped menstruating after the first shot and had by the third of the six shot series lost a third of her body weight. As the vaccine’s alleged casualties (including six deaths) mounted so soldiers began to refuse it. Around 400 resigned or were court martialled for refusing the vaccine. The irony, of course, was that only the Americans had the capacity to wage biological war. No one should have been surprised by any of the terrible things that happened in the late 1990s. Approximately 25 per cent of soldiers participating in the Gulf War in 1990-1991 were made sick by the anthrax vaccine they were given. (Incidentally, it has been alleged that a component used in that anthrax vaccine was later introduced in one of the swine flu vaccines approved for use in the UK.)



9. Vaccinations have been linked to a number of other general health problems. It now seems possible, for example, that individuals who receive vaccinations may be more prone to develop allergies (such as asthma), arthritis, eczema and bowel disease (such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome). The explanation - which makes sense to me - is that vaccinations interfere with the immune system and make the recipients more susceptible to disease. The human immune system is a wonderland of protection. It is one of God's great gifts to us. And yet, as I showed in my book Superbody, our immune systems are being battered and broken and damned near destroyed by environmental factors largely outside our control. What if vaccines damage the immune system in some way? We know that when the immune system is damaged people become more susceptible to illness. And more likely to die. Just how much damage are vaccines doing? It is possible, and I believe extremely likely, that vaccines damage the human immune system and, as a result, weaken people and make them more likely to fall ill in the future. People with poor immune systems are more susceptible to infectious diseases and more likely to succumb to cancer. Are some vaccines more dangerous than others? How many people die because their immune systems have been damaged by vaccines?



10. Are so-called `cot deaths' merely another terrible consequence of Government-approved vaccination programmes? It is interesting to note that when vaccinations were postponed until the 24th month of life in Japan, the incidence of cot death pretty well disappeared. The medical establishment will dismiss this as probably just yet another coincidence. I'm not so sure. Until someone proves otherwise I suspect that cot death is just another awful side effect of vaccination. And cot death is now the leading cause of death in children between one month and one year in age.



11. Shaken Baby Syndrome (in which the brain is damaged by a vaccine) is now a very real problem in all societies where vaccines are routinely (and in some countries forcibly) administered. The damage done to the baby or child by the vaccine mimics the damage that would be done if the baby was forcefully shaken.





All the above were taken from Vernon Coleman’s bestselling book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is a liar’. You can purchase a copy of the book via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024

Share

Related articles: