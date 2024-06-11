One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Hello, it’s June 2024. Welcome to video 337.



The covid conspiracy is beginning to unravel. Researchers from the Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered that there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020. Gosh, they’ve begun to notice – though I think their figures are still far too low. Writers in a British Medical Journal offshoot called BMJ Public Health have asked governments to investigate possible vaccine harms. They say that excess mortality has remained high in the Western world for three consecutive years and they note that this has happened despite the implementation of covid-19 containment measures and covid-19 vaccines. `This is unprecedented,’ they say, `and raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality and evaluate their health crisis policies.’ I’ll forgive them the split infinitive because this is vital stuff.



Unsurprisingly, there was very little mention of this report in the mainstream media but this was a big step forwards. A lot of rich and powerful people are now very worried. All those doctors, journalists and broadcasters who insisted the covid vaccine was perfectly safe will be wondering when the lawsuits are going to start and checking on their liability.



My battle over the covid vaccine started in February and March of 2020 – long before the vaccine was actually available. And this is the most important development for four years.



It’s easy sometimes to get so involved with the minutiae of what is happening that we don’t have time to ask why things are happening.



Covid-19 was not an accident, of course. It was a deliberate fraud – part of the plan to lead us into the Great Reset.



The painfully pointless lockdowns, the hospital closures, the toxic and useless vaccine, the absurd social distancing regulations, the closures of schools and so on were not a result of incompetence or stupidity. And they certainly weren’t the result of the escape of a dangerous virus from a laboratory in China.



The fake pandemic didn’t just happen. It was planned in minute detail. And the consequences of the pandemic were also planned in detail. Moreover, the covid hoax, the greatest fraud in medical history, wasn’t the first attempt to terrify us and to take control of every aspect of our lives.



The fake pandemic didn’t really start in 2020. It started in the 1980s when AIDS was introduced as the plague that was going to kill us all. I destroyed the AIDS fraud in the 1980s in a series of articles and television and radio programmes in which I questioned the lies which were being told and produced a mass of evidence which destroyed the fraud. As a result, I was banned from TV and radio and a book I wrote was very effectively suppressed. That was back in the 1980s.



After that, numerous other attempts were made to publicise threats which were quickly forgotten – mainly different types of flu.



Exaggerated predictions were made by the same people who scared everyone with exaggerated forecasts for covid.



And then came covid – a finely honed, carefully tuned fraud: the biggest in history. There was never a shred of evidence that there was going to be a pandemic. There was never a shred of evidence that there was a pandemic. And the evidence proves conclusively that there never was one. Anyone who still talks about the covid pandemic is either a fool or part of the biggest, most vicious and most lethal scam in history.



I first warned that the covid scaremongering was a hoax or a fraud in February and March 2020. I made a video for YouTube, before the CIA and other security services leant on Google and got them to remove, ban, ostracise and de-platform all those of us telling the truth. Millions of people around the world watched a video in which I reported that the covid hoax had three purposes. First, to provide an excuse to kill huge numbers of elderly people. Second, to lead us into a digital world without cash. And third to introduce a vaccine programme that would be as near as damnit compulsory.



I also pointed out that the overall plan was to reduce the world’s population. The fraud was, of course, also designed to lead us into the New World, the Great Reset.



In an attempt to disguise the truth and cover their tracks, the conspirators have used the CIA to promote the idea that covid was the result of a laboratory experiment in Wuhan, China that went wrong. Either that or it was the deliberate release of a dangerous pathogen. This bit of convenient nonsense was designed to hide very simple truths and to blame a convenient and politically useful enemy – China. All the attempts to blame Wuhan originated with the CIA.



Those who accept the CIA’s claim that covid was created in a laboratory are accepting that it was special and accidental.



And it wasn’t special and it certainly wasn’t the result of an accident or a bizarre form of biological warfare.



It was obvious to me from the start that covid was nothing more than the standard annual flu with a dramatic marketing programme.



In my first video, over four years ago, I pointed out that the figures which had been released did not suggest a plague or a pandemic. I pointed out that in a single flu season it is not uncommon for over 600,000 people to die worldwide of the flu.



Study the statistics properly and it is clear that covid was just an average sort of flu – albeit a wildly exaggerated one.



In February of 2020, anyone who looked at the covid warnings and who knew anything about flu and infectious diseases would know that covid was a hoax – a fraud. And since it is impossible to accept that every government official and every member of the medical establishment had suddenly become incredibly stupid and incompetent, the only alternative explanation was that covid was a deliberate fraud – and that a lot of people, including the world’s press and television, had been recruited – and paid – to help promote it.



My reward for drawing attention to the existence of a hoax was that the demonization and the suppression was stepped up. The CIA and the British secret service were both well aware that back in the 1980s I had single-handedly used the mainstream media to destroy the attempt to terrify the world with AIDS.



Incidentally, as an aside, it should be noted that if AIDS still seems to be a significant threat it is because deaths from tuberculosis and other diseases are now officially listed as deaths from AIDS. Check it out and be ready to be surprised at what you find.



The evidence proving that covid-19 was simply the ordinary flu is overwhelming.



The traditional `flu’ virtually disappeared in 2020. Authorities everywhere actually admitted this. But the number of deaths from covid plus the number of deaths from the flu pretty well equalled the number of flu deaths from 2019. Check out the official figures if you don’t believe me.



Moreover, as I have shown, using government figures, the total number of deaths in 2020 was no higher than average. Therefore there was no pandemic. The entirely useless and potentially dangerous PCR test was used to enable the authorities to pretend that there was a pandemic when there was not. Anyone who was run over by a bus but who had tested positive for covid was put down as a covid death. And post mortems had been abandoned in order to facilitate the fraud.



The excess deaths did not start until 2021 when the aftereffects of the lockdowns, and the roll out of the covid-19 vaccine, started to result in many excess deaths. The long-term health risks with the covid-19 vaccine were ignored as drug companies rushed to bring out products with indecent haste. It is now generally accepted by those who can read that the mass vaccination programmes were entirely unnecessary and a manufactured disaster.



The excess deaths which startedin 2021, not 2020, are continuing. Birth rates are falling and death rates are rising. These figures, taken from official government statistics, are the same all over the world. The lockdowns, damaged health care, the mask wearing and damaged economies are partly responsible for what is happening. But most of the deaths are caused by the covid-19 vaccines.



It was known before a single dose was injected that the covid vaccines could produce serious health problems including blood clots, heart disease and so on. The list of expected side effects was horrendous and the authorities knew this. How do I know? Because I made videos in 2020 – all of them subsequently banned of course – in which I described the problems which would become apparent if the vaccine was made widely available. Check out the FDA’s draft working list published in October 2020. The link to this is on my website vernoncoleman.com. The videos were subsequently hacked when Brand New Tube was attacked, of course, but transcripts of the warnings in those early videos are still available in some of my books. And some of the videos have been saved and can now be seen on www.onevsp.com which can be accessed via my website.



And I made videos warning about how the vaccine would affect the brain and nervous system. And how and why infertility would develop.



Right from the start it was clear that the covid vaccine was going to be the most dangerous medicinal product ever marketed. And yet the mainstream media and the medical profession and the authorities all denied that there were dangers and now they continue to try to find other, often bizarre, excuses for the explosion in the incidence of cancer among young people, and in the explosion in the number of people whose quiescent cancers had been awoken. And, of course, for the increase in infertility.



The authorities are paying out damages to a few patients but the sums involved are very small. In the UK, patients who were given contaminated blood are being given up to £2.7 million in compensation. But patients injured by the covid vaccine are given the standard vaccine compensation of a little more than £100,000.



The mRNA vaccines are now being used to bring in other mRNA products. Journalists who cannot read properly still believe that the covid-19 vaccines helped save lives. And so, with enthusiasm based on ignorance, they welcome mRNA technology. And the alleged success of the toxic and utterly useless covid vaccine has enabled politicians, doctors and journalists to promote the massive range of childhood vaccines which have for years been causing massive damage to immune systems and general health. As I have been pointing out for decades, no research has been done to find out if it is safe to give so many vaccines to babies and small children. The conspirators are terrified that the truth will spread about the covid vaccine because they’re desperate to keep selling all the other horrible vaccines they are using to kill, maim and make big money.



It wasn’t just the covid vaccine which is responsible for the many unexpected deaths, of course – though the vaccines are the biggest cause of problems. And they will continue to maim and kill. Right at the start of the vaccination campaign I said that anyone giving the covid vaccine should be arrested for manslaughter. That’s changed. Today, any doctor or nurse still recommending or giving the covid-19 vaccine should be arrested not just for manslaughter but for murder. If they don’t know the dangers by now then they’re too stupid to be in practice. Actually, they’re too stupid or corrupt even to work for the BBC, Facebook or YouTube and you have to be stupid or corrupt or both to work for the BBC, Facebook or YouTube.



The fake pandemic was used as an excuse to introduce a whole host of dangerous and damaging changes in our way of life.



Face masks were introduced and were in some parts of the world made compulsory even though there was never any evidence that they did any good but plenty of evidence that they were dangerous. My book on face masks is banned but you can download a free copy on my website www.vernoncoleman.com It is packed with over 100 items of scientific evidence proving that face masks do no good but much harm. There are still people wearing face masks and I fear that face masks will be back in a big way.



Social distancing was introduced on a whim. There was never a shred of evidence for that nonsense. A cough or sneeze can send a germ around 30 feet but this was considered impractical so people were told to keep six feet apart. Even Fauci in America can’t explain the six feet rule. This was utterly pointless. It was merely part of the training and frightening process, as I said four years ago. The whole social distancing nonsense which caused so much distress was just made up.



Lockdowns were part of the general compliance programme which had begun years earlier with the absurd, pointless, expensive and environmentally damaging recycling programmes – now largely discredited.



Lockdowns, now recognised by their compliant advocates in politics and the media to have been useless and dangerous, forced people to stay indoors and to do their shopping online, thereby preparing them for Net Zero and the new world of 20 minute cities. We knew that the frail and the elderly and the disabled were imprisoned in care homes for absolutely no reason whatsoever. But it was part of the plan. Small children were forced to keep apart from friends at school for absolutely no reason whatsoever. Do you remember those pictures of children playing, if that is the word, alone and in marked off areas of playground? Whoever thought that one up should be hung, drawn and quartered. Huge numbers of politicians and their advisors ignored the rules because they knew as well as we did that they were absurd and unnecessary.



The conspirators used their carefully planned fake pandemic to introduce a number of other changes which were designed not to combat the renamed, over promoted flu, but to help make huge alterations to our way of life and to help reduce the size of the world’s population by killing a lot of people.



The lockdowns and the closure of many hospital wards were designed to damage health care systems and to create huge waiting lists – so that thousands of patients would die long before they could be diagnosed, let alone treated. Carefully organised strikes have exacerbated the problem. The medical establishment announced that diagnosing and treating patients should be cut back – because of climate change.



Today in the UK, GPs – who have been allowed to work an average of just 24 hours a week and to stop doing home visits, night calls or weekend calls, or even to stop seeing patients at all – are now being bribed not to refer patients to hospitals where waiting times already stretch into years and where there are already said to be 12 to 14 million people waiting for treatment. GPs complain that they are overworked but they are lying. There are far more GPs available today per 100,000 patients than there have ever been. And GPs do far less work than their predecessors. It is because GPs aren’t working properly that hospitals cannot cope.



Furlough schemes were introduced to get people accustomed to the idea of staying at home rather than working. Today, in the UK there are over nine million people claiming sick pay. The non- existent imaginary disease known as long covid is responsible for millions of healthy individuals staying at home – permanently signed off work and turned into professional invalids. The furlough schemes in the UK cost £70 billion and have helped wreck the economy. Crazy loan schemes resulted in massive frauds. What a surprise. Public spending rocketed as government income fell. Everything that happened was designed to make States bigger – as countries everywhere become increasingly communist in their design and outlook. Today, countries owe so much money that they are going bust and in a few years’ time there will be no money to pay pensions or benefits to anyone. There are going to be armies of people begging for food. Watch my last video if you want the facts.



The coronavirus hoax was also used to help suppress free speech and silence those daring to question the official line. Doctors who spoke and criticised the establishment line on covid lost their licences – in some cases for life.



No one bothered to notice that the medical establishment is almost always wrong.



The medical establishment always gives the impression that it is right about everything. And journalists always assume that the medical establishment is always right because it is, well, the medical establishment.



But the evidence proves quite firmly that the medical establishment is nearly always wrong – until it is forced by circumstances or by campaigners to change its view.



Doctors now kill or injure more people than cancer or heart disease or infections. Thanks to the medical establishment, one in six hospital beds are occupied by patients who have been made ill by doctors. And four out of every ten patients who receive a prescription drug suffer serious and sometimes lethal side effects.



The fake pandemic enabled the authorities to ban public meetings at the last minute and I had a number of books banned. Publishers everywhere dumped my books – in some cases literally. The irony is that I’d much rather have books burned than banned. If there are books around to be burned then at least they have been published. When books are banned then they don’t exist – to be read or burned. My first book about covid was called Coming Apocalypse and I had quite a job to get it published. I wasn’t allowed to mention the words `covid’ or vaccine. It came out in April 2020 and was the first book to describe covid-19 as a hoax and a fraud. The coming apocalypse has nothing to do with covid, of course. Covid was just a weapon.



I received death threats too for daring to tell the truth – bizarrely some of them from trolls, presumably without any medical training or experience, who apparently approved of the vaccine.



Supporters of the vaccine who received rude comments online were protected and received much sympathy but it seemed it was OK to threaten someone questioning the vaccine. Two tyres on our car were cut most of the way through.



During 2020 and the years which followed, advisers and institutions gained massive power over everything we do and dictated domestic and foreign policies everywhere. Organisations such as the UN, the IMF, the World Bank and, of course, the WHO grabbed massive amounts of power. In the UK today, the State spends 46% of GDP, and taxes are doomed to rise interminably as the cost of providing services rises and the number of people working continues to fall. What an irony it is that the number of people who want higher taxes and more government services is almost exactly the same as the number of people who don’t work and don’t pay any taxes. This is a phenomenon which has been coming for years but the fake pandemic accelerated everything.



Early in 2020, I had warned that the fake pandemic would be used to kill old people. And that was exactly what happened. Kill shots of morphine and midazolam were given to thousands of elderly residents in care homes and hospitals as they were murdered to make space for the thousands of covid patients who never appeared. And Do Not Resuscitate notices were slapped on millions of patients – the elderly, the sick, the disabled and the mentally ill. Around the world millions of patients have been starved to death or have died of dehydration because they were denied a drink of water.



In a few poor countries individuals who fell ill with covid simply stayed in bed and treated the infection as if it were the flu – which it was.



But in the UK, Canada and the USA, in the EU and in Australasia, and most other `rich’ countries, patients were killed en masse, and those who had tested positive for the useless PCR test were put down as having died from covid even if they had been run over by the Number 13 omnibus or hacked to death by a mad axman.



All this has led us inevitably into the global programme of euthanasia which is today the single greatest threat we face – and a threat which most people continue to ignore. Doctor assisted suicide has become legal in many countries, and the poor and the disabled and the anxious are being invited to sign up to end their lives. Long waiting lists mean that patients in pain and misery are happy to sign up to end their lives. My video entitled `They want to kill you. Here’s how they’ll do it’ explains how they’re already using euthanasia programmes to get rid of people. You can find it via my website www.vernoncoleman.com If you haven’t seen it you should watch it. And look out for the media promoting people who are talking about the wonderful afterlife we can enjoy if only we’d be sensible enough to sign up for the doctor assisted suicide programme.



And of course, as I warned they would over a year ago, the conspirators are pushing us inexorably into World War III. Absurd war mongering policies are clearly designed to start a nuclear war which will kill hundreds of millions if not billions.



All this was planned.



Nothing has happened by accident.



And that’s why the conspirators and their handmaidens have steadfastly refused to debate any of these issues.



Oh, and there is one other thing



The confusion and fear created by a deliberately planned fake pandemic has given the conspirators an opportunity to introduce Solar Engineering.



Have you wondered why we’re getting so many grey, hazy skies? Blame Solar Engineering – aka Solar Radiation Management.



I have always been opposed to capital punishment. But I have decided that I will make an exception for the geo-engineers and climate engineers who are behind the sprinkling of millions of tons of light reflecting particles in our stratosphere. I have spoken and written before about the sprinkling of powder in the skies (its known as solar engineering or solar radiation management).These chemical clouds are designed to cool the earth, and the insane people behind it believe (or at least pretend to believe) the mad theory known as `climate change’.



Virtually no independent scientists believe the `climate change’ theory. The vast majority recognise that it is a confidence trick. But the conspirators are using climate change as an excuse to block out the sun’s rays even though they know the damage it will do. There will, they admit, be inevitable side effects to their plan. And what are the side effects?



Well, the one side effect is famine. Another is flooding. And then there is drought.



And it is already happening.



When you hear about flooding and drought it probably is caused by man-made climate change. But it isn’t caused by industry or cars or aeroplanes or farting cows. It’s caused by corrosive idiots spraying powder into the stratosphere.



These easily dismissed side effects, which are resulting in hundreds of millions of deaths, are being deliberately caused by solar engineering. And solar engineering will reduce the size of the world’s population.



These utterly insane and criminal plans have never been approved by any electorate or by any elected bodies. And it’s all happening already. The people responsible for solar engineering should be arrested, tried and then shot. They are a menace to mankind.



The covid-19 pandemic was a hoax.



It was the biggest fraud in medical history. And, after a number of failed attempts which took place from the 1980s onwards, it was designed to take us into the Great Reset.



Can we stop them?



Of course we can – if we fight hard enough.



We can stop them by sharing the truth with as many people as possible. Most people still don’t realise how close we are to the end of life as we know it.



If we lose then we lose everything we hold dear. We will become slaves; oppressed and crushed and living in Orwell’s nightmare.



So we have no choice. We have to win. We have to expose their lies and stop their plans for the Great Reset and Net Zero. We have to ensure that the entire staffs of organisations such as Google and YouTube, Facebook, the BBC, the mainstream media and social media are arrested as traitors to mankind.



Right from the start this war has been about information. It was always a propaganda war. The conspirators bought the media and they demonised and lied about free thinking truth-tellers. TV and radio stations and newspapers became propaganda vehicles.



Since I made my first video, `The Coronavirus Hoax’, in March 2020 I have been banned from all mainstream media, all social media and 99% of the internet. Publishers who had worked with me for years ran away because of the lies told about me.



No one dares interview me lest they lose their podcast, platform, payment scheme or channel. All the sites in my name on social media are fake – set up and run by the 77th Brigade for all I know.



All I have left is my website www.vernoncoleman.com – which carries new articles every week day – and my video channel. The website and the videos are all entirely free and my videos have not been monetised. Please visit my website as often as you can if you want to keep up with what is happening and tell people to go there. Subscribe to my video channel on Bitchute. My channels on YouTube and Brand New Tube were banned or hacked a long time ago. My books can be found via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Please remember you are not alone. More and more people are waking up. And once they’re awake they don’t go back to sleep.



Distrust the Government, avoid mass media and fight the lies. And thank you for watching an old man in a chair.



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2024





