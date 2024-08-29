One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Remdesivir is described as a `broad spectrum antiviral drug’. It is a RNA polymerase inhibitor which disrupts the production of vital RNA. It is said to prevent the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2.

Remdesivir was introduced for the treatment of covid-19 patients who were in hospital suffering from covid-19, with or without pneumonia. It is still being widely used. I have been researching and writing about drugs since 1970 and I am appalled at the way that it now appears that in some countries some hospitals and doctors (and even nurses) are now routinely giving remdesivir to patients – particularly elderly patients – who do not have severe signs and/or symptoms of the flu or a flu-like viral infection. You can form your own opinion on whether remdesivir ever has a value by reading the following information.

1. Remdesivir is officially used to treat patients who have symptoms of covid-19 or who have covid-19 according to the discredited PCR test which no one with any functioning brain tissue should use. Anyone who uses a PCR test to diagnose covid-19 is a moron and you can tell them I said that. Please see my two recent articles (on www.vernoncoleman.com) entitled `PCR: How the PCR test has killed millions’ and `The PCR test can kill you’. A positive PCR test does NOT prove that you have covid-19, dandruff, chilblains, covid-19 or anything else.



2. Remdesivir seems to be very, very popular with very, very stupid doctors who seem to think it is a panacea for all illnesses. If their Mercedes or BMW breaks down they probably give the car a shot of remdesivir.



3. Remdesivir is given directly into a vein. Doctors who tell you that giving drugs via a vein is an entirely safe procedure are stupid. No medical procedure is entirely safe. Giving drugs by injection into a blood stream requires skill and experience to avoid dangers.



4. The brand name of remdesivir is Veklury. (Brand names always begin with an initial capital but generic names are all lower case.) If you are being given Veklury, you are being given remdesivir.

5. Remdesivir should be prescribed by a doctor and given under a doctor’s supervision. (Nurses may wear stethoscopes round their necks, but they are not doctors.)



6. Remdesivir must be given slowly over a period of between 30 minutes and 120 minutes.



7. Hospital patients are usually given remdesivir once a day for up to 10 days.



8. Patients not in hospital are usually given remdesivir once a day for three days.



9. Patients who are given remdesivir MUST have regular blood tests to check that their livers are functioning properly. If a doctor gives remdesivir without doing regular liver function tests he or she is dangerous and, in my opinion, should have their medical licence revoked.



10. Liver function tests MUST be done before remdesivir is prescribed. Any doctor who does not do liver tests before starting treatment should be sacked and have their medical licence revoked.

11. Severe renal toxicity has been noted in animal studies. (Some doctors claim that animal studies are irrelevant. I agree. But why do them if they are irrelevant?)



12. No one should be given remdesivir if they are allergic to it.



13. Anyone who has ever had liver disease or kidney disease should inform their doctor if he/she suggests prescribing remdesivir.



14. Anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding should tell their doctor. The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says that the safety of covid-19 antiviral treatment during pregnancy has NOT been established.



15. Remdesivir may interact, to your disadvantage, with other prescription medicines, with over the counter medicines, with vitamins and with herbal products. Doctors who prescribe remdesivir must ask patients about all the medicines they are taking.



16. Remdesivir has received a number of reviews on drugs.com, and of the reviews listed on 24th August 2024, 19.38% or reviewers had a `positive experience’ but 47% had a `negative experience’.

17. According to the journal `Science’, in October 2020,`The World Health Organisation’s Solidarity Trial showed that remdesivir does not reduce mortality or the time covid-19 patients take to recover.’ And `A second, smaller placebo-controlled study of remdesivir on hospitalised covid-19 patients in China, published online by The Lancet on 29th April 2020, found no statistically significant benefit from the treatment – and the antiviral surprisingly had no impact on levels of the coronavirus’. I find it difficult to see why the FDA, the EU and the UK’s drug regulator all approved remdesivir, though they appear to have done so without worrying too much about the research showing that it was pretty useless.



18. Side effects which may occur when remdesivir is injected include: fast, pounding heartbeats; trouble in breathing; wheezing, shivering, itching, sweating, facial swelling, severe headache, a feeling of being about to pass out. Side effects subsequently may include nausea and abnormal liver function tests.



19. NICE reports that there are twelve drugs with which remdesivir inter-reacts. Any doctor prescribing remdesivir should know of these interactions – which are listed on the NICE website. So, for example, the manufacturers advise that patients avoid taking remdesivir with chlorquine, hydroxychloroquine and phenytoin. I cannot put a link to the NICE website because such links are not allowed. The list of side effects below was NOT taken from the NICE website. (Since it is a public sector body and paid for by taxpayers, you’d think that NICE would be delighted to share information about drug dangers wouldn’t you?)

20. Side effects which can occur in patients taking remdesivir may include:



Back pain

Bleeding

Blistering

Burning

Chest tightness

Chills

Coldness

Cough

Dark coloured urine (a possible sign of liver problems)

Difficulty in swallowing

Discolouration of skin

Fast heartbeat

Feeling of pressure

Fever

Flushing

Headache

Hives and itching

Infection

Inflammation

Light coloured stools (a possible sign of liver problems)

Lumps

Nausea and vomiting

Numbness

Pain

Puffiness or swelling of the eyelids or around the eyes, face, lips or tongue

Redness

Scarring

Seizures

Skin rash

Soreness

Stinging

Stomach pain, continuing

Swelling

Tenderness

Tingling

Trouble breathing

Ulceration

Unusual tiredness or weakness

Yellow eyes or skin (a possible sign of liver problems)

You will be relieved to know that not all patients would be expected to have all of these side effects, though a number of these side effects are classified as `common’.



