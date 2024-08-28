One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Do you know someone whose kidneys mysteriously failed in the past few years? It turns out that this is a BIG problem, and nobody is talking about it.

The government is oddly silent on 155K EXCESS deaths from acute kidney injury.

But what's causing it?

The answer appears to be primarily two things:

1. The deadly COVID hospital protocols (Remdesivir).

2. The COVID-19 injections.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a serious condition where the kidneys suddenly stop working properly.

John Beaudoin Sr's data shows AKI-related deaths surged to 200% of normal levels in 2021.

AKI-related deaths continued to rise in 2022, hitting a staggering 300% above normal, “while COVID-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates.”

Even after Biden declared the COVID emergency over, excess deaths from AKI remained disturbingly high in 2023.

Beaudoin’s data gets a chilling confirmation from Ed Dowd, who estimates 153K excess deaths nationwide from acute kidney injury alone over the last few years.

“There are more life years lost to acute renal failure alone than COVID, than polio, than smallpox ... than anything in the past 100 years in the United States, except for World War II. It's the biggest killer, and yet the government's not talking about it,” Beaudoin lamented.

Source: RogerHodkinson

