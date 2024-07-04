One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The drive towards Net Zero is fuelled by the climate change myth and is based on a delicately balanced raft of pseudoscientific evidence and fake news material which are used by professional propagandists and skilled conspirators to sustain the notion that fossil fuels are threatening our world and our very existence.

The myth they have created has been propagated with absurd enthusiasm by small but vocal teams of compliant and easily led enthusiasts, most of whom almost certainly believe that the lies they have been told are the truth and that if we do not make substantive changes to our way of life then we have no future. They’ve been taught that the seas will boil and rise up to engulf the land, life as we have known it will become impossible and the human race will be doomed.



As a result of this nonsensical belief (which is no better established in science than the equally absurd but far less dangerous and damaging theories that the earth is flat, there are no germs and that gravity does not exist) governments around the world now argue that they have no choice but to take drastic action to save us from doom. Aided and abetted by gullible, easily led, virtue signalling leaders of charities, lobby groups, bankers and investment groups, action is, therefore, being taken to halt the use of all fossil fuels and to change every aspect of the way we live.



The Supreme Court in the UK has ruled that a local council should have considered the climate impact of burning oil before allowing new wells. This will put all future oil and gas projects in doubt both in the UK and in the EU. A Swiss woman won a victory at the European Court of Human Rights to force Switzerland to do more to deal with the myth of climate change. This is all insanity.



The best joke of the century so far is that China is selling solar panels and electric vehicles to the West and burning coal to create the electricity to make them.



And as we in the West are encouraged by the lunatics to condemn fossil fuels no one is allowed to mention that 84% of global energy comes from fossil fuels. (That is just 2% less than in 1973, by the way.) Without oil and gas we would have to survive on 16% of the energy we use now. Oh, and you can’t make fertiliser or fly planes with solar power or ugly, bird crunching windmills.



It is absurd that it should be suggested that we abandon fossil fuels. To do so would mean being prepared to alter every aspect of our lives. Without fossil fuels we will have very little food, no schools, no hospitals, very little transport (except what is provided by horses and bicycles), no computers, no television, no magazines or newspapers, no air conditioning, no mobile phones, little or no lighting, little or no heating and little or no cooking. Like it or not we will be dragged back (by 2030, if the fanatics have their way) to the 19th century. Solar panels and windmills will not stop this happening. I wonder how many of those who support the idea of Net Zero know what will happen.



And so, as a result, everything bad that is happening to our world is happening because a handful of liars, cheats, fraudsters and conspirators have convinced a small but noisy and powerful clique to push forward policies which are designed to destroy you, your family and everything you love. As with the fake covid pandemic (and the toxic and useless covid-19 vaccine) the media has been employed to promote the myth and to create confusion and misinformation. So, when a British holidaymaker complained that the temperature at their resort was 30 degrees, the press reported this as though it were important news. In fact, if they’d bothered to do a little checking they’d have seen that was pretty much the average temperature in June in that resort.



The fact is that if global warming were real, the death rate would plummet in Britain. At the moment between 50,000 and 100,000 people die each winter because of the cold. We should all wish that global warming were real. (The number who would die from the heat would be miniscule. And most of them would simply be foolish.)



And, as with covid, there is never any debate. Climate change has become a Holy War and it is as unacceptable to question the fake science upon which the myth is based as it is to question the holocaust. No hyperbole is too wild for those promoting the climate change myth. Scaremongering has become official. And, of course, those offering the truth are mocked, reviled and suppressed.



Nothing in history has been as dangerous as the hasty and absurd plot to stop using fossil fuels. The myth of climate change is being used as an excuse to change the way we live, to halt health care, to herd us into small, confined urban settlements (known as twenty minute cities) and to create a society which will be indistinguishable from the world created by George Orwell in his novel `1984’. The result of this plot will be that everything we value will disappear and billions will die.



Those are the facts.



And if you are still in doubt ask yourself why no one who believes in climate change and Net Zero will dare debate these issues.



And ask yourself why I am banned by all mainstream media (where I earned my living for much of my life), why I am banned from even accessing YouTube (let alone uploading videos) and why I am banned from all social media sites.



Why are they so afraid of the truth?



NOTE

Please read Zina Cohen’s excellent small book entitled `Greta’s Homework’. It destroys the climate change myth. You can find it on Amazon.



Please read my book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change: The End of Oil’, which explains how oil has changed our world and how we would struggle without it. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

And my book `Endgame’ offers a summary of what is happening. It’s available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman July 2024

Share

Related articles: