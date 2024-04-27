Dr. James Thorp: “The COVID Shots Are Catastrophic to Pregnant Women and Unborn Babies. Why Are They Risking the Future of Humanity? “
"We compared Covid vax to other vaxes & what we've seen is CATASTROPHIC."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
The Covid shots are catastrophic to pregnant women and unborn babies. Why are they risking the future of humanity? - Dr. James Thorp
Typically the CDC sees a 2 fold increase as a danger signal
But our studies show a 1500-fold increase in menstrual abnormality 58-fold in Miscarriages and a 38-fold in Fetal death.
Source: Natural Immunity FTW
Related articles:
The Depopulation Industrial Complex: FDA Licensed Vaccines Are Not Evaluated for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
·
Depopulation via Mass Vaccination: Tetanus Vaccine May Be Laced With Anti-Fertility Drug
·
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
·
Risking??? This is intentional population control.
They aren’t “risking” anything. Infertility & depopulation are the goal. Features not bugs.