One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 25, 2024

A revered Yale University epidemiologist is speaking out to warn the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are a “toxic shot.”

Dr. Harvey Risch is professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

Risch has been a prominent voice challenging the mainstream narrative surrounding the pandemic response.

In particular, he has been raising the alarm about Covid mRNA injections.

Risch has just published a new book to highlight the issues, titled: “Toxic Shot: Facing the Dangers of the COVID ‘Vaccines.’”

The book provides a comprehensive examination of the scientific issues surrounding the injections.

He warns that the Covid mRNA shots were “a global biomedical catastrophe.”

He notes that the experimental injections “fail to qualify as real vaccines by any measure.”

Viral immunologist Byram Bridle, Ph.D., co-authored the book and wrote chapters exploring why the mRNA shots are not real vaccines.

Brindle also weighs in on the government’s justification for mass vaccination, the likely mechanisms of immune system harm, and the suppression of information about vaccine injuries.

The book contains a foreword by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Several chapters also include contributions by numerous physicians and researchers, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Kelly Victory, Dr. James Thorp, Jessica Rose, Ph.D., and others.

The writers explore links between the vaccines and skyrocketing numbers of unexplained excess deaths.

They also highlight how the injections have been repeatedly linked to a range of serious side effects, including heart failure, cancer, impaired fertility, and over 2 million newly disabled people in the U.S.

In a recent interview with The Defender, Risch discussed the limitations of Covid shots.

He cited a study published in Science Translational Medicine showing that unvaccinated people who have contracted the common cold or COVID-19 have a reduced risk of getting subsequent coronavirus infections compared to those who received the vaccine.

Risch explained that the study’s findings likely stem from differences in T-cell immunity:

“T-cell immunity is the longer kind of immunity, not the circulating-antibody immunity that lasts for 3 to 9 to 12 months, and then declines.

“T-cells get stored in the bone marrow and are ready to be reactivated when rechallenged.”

He notes that the study proves natural infection provides broader and more durable protection against various coronaviruses than vaccination.

Risch said the implications of the study are significant.

He pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) estimate that as of Q4 2023, 87.2% of the U.S. population already had infection-induced antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

“This statistic underscores the importance of considering the role of natural immunity in public health strategies,” Risch said.

This perspective challenges the CDC’s continued push for universal vaccination and booster shots, particularly for people who have already recovered from COVID-19.

“Why are we still all anxious over this?” Risch asked.

“Why are we still trying to make boosters after boosters after boosters?”

Meanwhile, an explosive new study has just confirmed that millions of Americans who received Covid mRNA shots have died suddenly as a “side effect” of the injections.

As Slay News reported, the study, conducted by two researchers from German Jordanian University, SEEIT, Computer Engineering Department as well as the University of Petra, Faculty of Information Systems in the Middle Eastern nation of Jordan, found that almost 3 percent of Covid-vaccinated people died after receiving the shots.

The researchers sought to compile an extensive list of all known side effects from the Covid mRNA injections.

The study, published in Informatics in Medicine Unlocked, found that 2.9% of people who received the shots were killed by the “vaccine.”

With an estimated 230 million Americans deemed to be “fully vaccinated,” the study asserts that 6.67 million were killed by the injections in the United States alone.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: