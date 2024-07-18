One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Guy Hatchard July 12, 2024

For example, excess deaths in New Zealand continue high. OECD figures show that counting 2023 and the first 16 weeks of 2024, mortality is 6,300 deaths above the previous trend, up 15%. 2024 is up 14% at 1300 deaths that is 81 deaths every week in our small country above the historical trend. Growth in population is entirely unable on its own to explain these alarming figures. New Zealand is not alone, highly vaccinated countries share this trend.

Moreover, new findings are pointing to the prevalence, or almost exclusivity, of excess deaths found among the vaccinated segment of populations. It is a crisis of unprecedented proportions that should be absorbing the full attention of governments. However, the determination to avoid and negate these findings remains at a near total level. British MP Andrew Bridgen, for example, was expelled from the Tory party for even raising the issue publicly.

Here in New Zealand, the public wouldn’t know because of the continuing mainstream media blackout, and the misdirection orchestrated by the medical authorities and the government—the pretence that the main cause of the health crisis is health service resourcing and drug availability.

In scientific circles, the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination are denied by the simple expedient of refusing to acknowledge that it can cause anything other than a very restricted list of conditions, of which the main one is myocarditis. In other words, a generalised impact on immune system function, for which there is increasing evidence, remains off the table for any discussion. As long as this fiction is maintained, COVID-19 vaccination could not be causing excess deaths—a denial of the bleeding obvious.

In fact, the greatest mystery of the Covid pandemic is how so many minds have become closed to the obvious. Today, we live in a world of polarised, angry ideas and illogical actions. Having repeatedly raised the issue of excess deaths and met a brick wall of blank faces, we have realised the almost pointless or even counterproductive effect of raising the same issues over and over again with the same unresponsive people. Instead of dancing outside the fire circle and trying to attract the attention of those who are misdirecting the narrative, we have chosen to go back to the beginning and discuss the ABCs of biotechnology risks and more importantly the methods of self-healthcare that are known to work. We make no apology for writing at length. In the absence of fundamental understanding we would be lost.

The human gut and intelligence

The UK Daily Mail reviews a new book coming out at the end of the month entitled Genius Gut in an article this week under the headline “Looking after your gut can make you happier, less stressed and boost your memory, reveals DR EMILY LEEMING. Here’s the six unusual science-backed ways to do it”.

In her book, Leeming explains the importance of regular daily routines, getting your hands dirty in the garden, avoiding processed foods, regular exercise, and eating more fibre, especially whole grains, fruit and veg. The result is a healthy gut microbiome. Our body teems with microorganisms, they out number our human cells 10 to 1. Being small they comprise 1 to 3 percent of our body weight but they are still crucial for good health, particularly mental health.

A 2014 study entitled “The Gut Microbiome and the the Brain” concluded

“Gut microbes influence memory, mood, and cognition and are clinically and therapeutically relevant to a range of disorders, including alcoholism, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and restless legs syndrome”

An article published in April 2024 entitled “Can your gut microbiome influence intelligence?” answers this question in the affirmative. Gut bacteria influence fluid intelligence. Although researchers are still working to understand the precise links between gut bacteria and health, one thing is now clear: We need a thriving gut microbiome to ensure good physical and mental health.

The article identifies 15 “good” bacteria associated with positive health markers and 15 “bad” bacteria associated with poor health markers. It reports that scientists are continuing to study the gut microbiome and uncover connections between our resident bacteria and a range of health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

The so-called gut-brain axis connects your gut and brain, allowing a two-way conversation. Part of this connection is formed by the vagus nerve, which runs between the brain and gut. It plays a role in several important functions, including digestion, mood, and the immune response.

In fact our gut is ‘conversation central’ when it comes to DNA. Surprisingly to researchers, successive studies and reviews have concluded that both the animal and human gut are hotspots for horizontal gene transfer, as discussed in this paper “Gene transfer events and their occurrence in selected environments“.

Step back and the big picture is fascinating, the gut is a microcosm of the global biological ecosystem of microbes and our brain relies on its connection with this microcosm to maintain its intelligence and health.

From the above you can see that scientists resort to human analogies when it comes to the mobility of DNA and the transfer of genetic information. Some of the words used to describe our connection with our gut bacteria for example are telling: “happy gut”, “talk” and “two-way conversation” are frequently used. This is entirely appropriate, we are exchanging information with our food, talking with our food. The quality and type of our food affects our health and our intelligence.

The implication is clear, our consciousness is affected by genetic information in our food. This is transferred via the gut where the right balance of bacteria is essential. This can be maintained by a diet based on the genetic intelligence contained in fresh natural food.

The gut is the machine which transfers food with foreign DNA into material compatible with our own individual unique genetic profile. Digestive processes filter and transform food through complex pathways and multiple steps over an extended time so that the end product can match and support our physiological health and stability, and it now also seems our mind. I discuss this concept more fully in my book Your DNA Diet.

Bypassing the immune system

There is another even more important take home from these findings. The gut contains an area of physiology walled off from the rest of the body. This is a matter of safety first. Failure of this wall, such as happens with a burst appendix for example, can be fatal if not treated immediately. Foreign DNA whether from bacteria or viruses is not welcome in our body. In large quantities, it can be fatal. In this context, bypassing the gut is inherently risky because it bypasses multiple digestive processes and safeguards designed to protect and support health.

Take another step down this road into the history of biotechnology. Twenty five years ago a book was published “The River: A Journey Back to the Source of HIV and AIDS” (Amazon link) by Edward Hooper, a journalist. This monumental piece of investigative research and medical detective work closely and specifically identifies the start of the HIV epidemic with the development in 1957 of a live polio vaccine cultured in the kidneys of primates. By 1959, the resultant vaccine had been fed to nearly a million people (most of them children) in the Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Hooper details the astonishing geographical correlation between the 1959 mass polio immunisations in Africa and the first recorded outbreaks of HIV. He questions whether the contamination from simian viruses in the kidneys eventually led to human infection with HIV. Since that time more than 30 million people have died of HIV over a period of 65 years. Find more detail on the controversy surrounding this topic here: The origin of Aids by Matt Ridley.

Hooper’s book was reviewed by the Guardian in 1999. The conclusion of the review warns:

“This book represents nothing less than a version of the Faust myth for our age. There have been scaremongers for every revolution. Some have been right, others wrong. But on the eve of a biotechnological future, scientists and all of us would do well to read The River (Amazon Link). For it is not often that one can say that the tensions in a book are those at the heart of civilization and its so-called progress.”

Would that the then nascent gene therapy industry had heeded the warning. The origin of AIDS could be connected with the process of vaccination which bypasses the gut and its safety mechanisms. Africans had been eating bush meat for millennia without developing AIDS. A novel experimental program of mass vaccination possibly became the channel for HIV to jump from primates to humans where, once transferred, it thrived.

Step forward to the Covid pandemic

The mass mRNA Covid vaccination programme not only penetrated the skin and thus bypassed the gut, it was also specifically designed to bypass the cell membrane and take control of the transfer of genetic information within the cell. In doing so, it transferred information from a coronavirus re-engineered in a lab to be more deadly than those occurring in animal populations. Three barriers, three immune defence mechanisms were crossed—the gut, the skin and the cell membrane—by both the Covid virus and the vaccine. As a direct result of this, 7 million people have died within the last four years.

There is a lot more to come. Not only are biotech scientists still re-engineering deadly viruses through gain of function research around the world, but also the whole biotechnology industry is focussed on technologies to cross one more barrier. They are intending to cross into the cell nucleus, the deepest heart of the cell, and re-engineer the essence of what makes us human through germline genetic engineering of nuclear DNA.

As Jennifer Doudna, inventor of CRISPR gene editing technology, affirms in her 2017 book “A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution” (Amazon Link):

“….have no doubt, this technology will — someday, somewhere — be used to change the genome of our own species in ways that are heritable, forever altering the genetic composition of human kind.”

That day is now upon us.

Under the guise of improving health and unlocking human abilities, scientists like Doudna, millions of them working in the biotechnology industry all around the world, are planning to use their limited intelligence and myopic vision to alter what makes us human and keeps us healthy. Those working in biotechnology represent themselves to the public, or even to themselves, as benefactors of health. In reality, they are herding mankind step by step towards the precipice of destruction—a precipice capable of swallowing everyone up, including the perpetrators themselves.

Aside from the tsunami of ill health and excess death which has come on the heels of the pandemic and the biotech response to it, how is it possible that the obvious effects on the mental health of entire populations have been missed? As we look at the spectacle of two decrepit individuals vying for the presidency of the most heavily armed nation in the world, what perhaps defies imagination is not the men themselves, but the fact that hundreds of millions of people have unthinkingly voted to nominate them.

Recently, one of my colleagues wrote from the UK that apparently, people have almost forgotten about COVID-19. It wasn’t even mentioned in the hours of election night coverage. Don’t think that by forgetting about the pandemic and getting back to so-called normal life, everything will go away. There is more to come from the powerful interests that are financing and promoting the rush to our biotechnology future.

It is necessary not only to protect our own health but the health of the world also.

An opinion piece from the UK Telegraph reprinted in the NZ Herald is entitled “What my daughter said to make me give up wine for good“. One comment from the author caught my eye “when your health, as mine has been in the past year, is suboptimal including a fibromyalgia diagnosis and a string of debilitating migraines, [both suspected adverse effects of Covid and COVID-19 vaccination] then all health-leeching habits must go, including wine.”

We agree, we need to cast a wide net, everything should be done to support our health. We have urged improvements in diet, exercise, daily routines and habits and the practice of meditation and reflection, but the looming threats to health also require that we speak up about the dangers of biotechnology. We are on the brink of disaster, a situation where it is dangerous to give up our voice. The qualities required are “persistence and conviction”.

Our voice should not just be limited to the immediate need to review what went wrong during the pandemic and who was to blame, but should also urgently address the dangers inherent in biotechnology in general. At our website GLOBE.GLOBAL you will find a range of articles that will completely alter any rosy but entirely false opinion about biotechnology ‘safety and efficacy’ you may have acquired from the media, PR propaganda, investment advice, or even from school or college. Our articles are carefully referenced to published papers in learned journals and established research findings.

Biotechnology is capable of wrecking even worse havoc and destruction in the near future. There is a compelling need for the International Genetic Charter. Its simple terms spell out in a few sentences the safeguards necessary to protect human life from genetic degradation. Please take a couple of minutes to sign up to The International Genetic Charter here.

We are so grateful to those in New Zealand who have woken up and share our concerns. New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates hurt the nation so deeply that we are determined to share our experiences with the world. We are grateful to our small team of researchers and the range of correspondents and colleagues who are trying to reach the widest audience. We also want to thank those of you who have donated so that we can manage to continue our service. Your ongoing support is what keeps us going.

