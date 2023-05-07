One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

For it is not ours to wrestle with blood and flesh, but with the sovereignties, with the authorities, with the world-mights of this darkness, with the spiritual forces of wickedness among the celestials. - Paul To The Ephesians 6:12

REVELATION, CHARLES’ CORONATION WILL LEAD TO DEVASTATION, BUT HAVE NO FEAR!

Today 74-year-old King Charles will be coronated on 5/6

Revelation 5:6

And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth.

Sevens and fours: Charles is getting coronated at age 74, the US was founded on 7/4. 56 is a huge number in Gematria:

Coronavirus = 56

Covid Vaccine = 56

Royal Family = 56

Coronation = 56

Coronavirus was declared a Global Pandemic in 2020 on 3/11

Revelation 3:11

Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.

Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II died 911 days after Coronavirus was declared a Global Pandemic, and she was replaced on the throne by her eldest son Charles.

Watch the video by The Illusion for more numerical “coincidences”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place on 19 September 2022. 6 months, 6 weeks and 6 days later, King Charles III was crowned in Westminster Abbey. Describing the colour scheme as a ‘happy coincidence’ by Buckingham Palace, the visuals are obvious to anyone paying attention:

No satanic ritual is complete without creepy hooded figures. Here it comes:

A mysterious cloaked figure appeared during the coronation:

independent.co.uk reports: Coronation viewers have been left baffled after a mysterious cloaked figure appeared to run past the doors at Westminster Abbey.

Military personnel were making their way into the ceremony where King Charles III was to be crowned, when the hooded person walked quickly past on-screen, clutching a scythe-shaped object.

Things are not the way they seem

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: The US Department of State Requesting Documents Pertaining to the Buried NEPHILIM

The Occult is The Spiritual Foundation of The United Nations. The Stage Is Set For The Coming One World Government Under One World Leader.

Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us

The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols

The Corona End Game. Addendum. The Olympics Rituals of 1992/2012 "Predicted" The Corona Operation

The Corona PSYOP: Occult Symbolism Behind ‘The Kraken’ Subvariant

Donnie Darko, Trump, Musk, Twitter and Numerical "Coincidences"

They Love The Number 33