Contamination in CV19 “Vaccines”. ALL mRNA Jabs Are Not Fit for Purpose and Must Be Removed From the Market – Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Kevin McKernan
Sucharit Bhakdi, MD and molecular biologist named Kevin McKernan discuss how the so-called messenger RNA COVID vaccines are actually DNA gene therapies
IN SUMMARY:
Why LNPs and mRNA are so dangerous
McKernan describes the integration risk into DNA from vaccine contaminants.
McKernan describes the contaminants in the vaccine that he found: 1,000,000x more than you would be deemed positive for in a PCR test, and it is injected past your immune barriers.
McKernan describes efforts to work out whether the DNA contamination is inside/outside the LNP etc...and the risks of DNA contamination.
DNA is inside the LNPs to a large degree, which is more dangerous to the genome and cells than naked DNA.
Beware of All mRNA therapy drugs.
there are 2 versions of the spike code floating around (mRNA and DNA) that persist much longer than anticipated.
BigPharma never demonstrated translation fidelity, and errors cause knock-on problems. The answer is that the product is not clean and they don't want to show it.
WHOs push to use mRNA in everything must be stopped. Flu and RSV mRNA is already here.
Thank you for the information and being an unpaid resource. I question those who charge for information in these times. For instance, Malone and others. Very suspicious in my opinion.
Spot on 🎯