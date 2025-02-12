One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Internal emails reveal Merck’s shocking negligence in the safety testing of its Gardasil vaccine.

The company knew its vaccine was contaminated with harmful HPV DNA fragments but failed to conduct proper tests, and regulators helped cover it up.

What You NEED to Know: A lawsuit against Merck in Los Angeles is shaking the foundation of vaccine safety.

Internal documents show that Merck ignored critical safety checks, hiding the presence of residual HPV DNA fragments that were never supposed to remain in the final product.

These fragments were supposed to be removed in the manufacturing process, but instead, they remain, tightly bound to the aluminum adjuvant.

When injected, these DNA fragments trigger immune responses that could lead to serious health issues like autoimmune conditions (e.g., POTS) or, in extreme cases, even death. Yet, Merck failed to warn the public about these dangers.

Emails Show Cover-Up: In 2011, Merck’s Chief Medical Officer admitted they had never even tested for the HPV DNA contamination.

Despite concerns raised by experts, Merck downplayed the risks and even lobbied regulators to waive further testing.

The FDA later revealed that Merck had known about the DNA contamination, but instead of addressing it, they buried the issue with a simple product label change.

Source: RogerHodkinson

