All Normal, Nothing To See Here…
"The government will control the weather and you will be happy."
Author of 'The Great Reset', Marc Morano: The U.S. government is considering blocking out the sun using technology funded by Bill Gates in the fight against "climate change".
“People aren't buying electric cars fast enough, or they're not embracing Green New Deal policies, so we have to risk our entire planet with this insane kind of research. It's basically weather modification."
Gates of Hell has NO BUSINESS , ALONG WITH US GOVT, NO PHUKING BUSINESS , SPRAYING CRAP IN THE SKY TO KEEP THE SUN OUT. GATES ISNT A SCIENTIST. HES JUST A BILLIONAIR WITH A GOD COMPLEX.
PHUK YOU I DO NOT CONSENT !!
PEOPLE BETTER WAKE UP TO THIS GARBAGE