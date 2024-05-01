One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The government will control the weather and you will be happy."

Author of 'The Great Reset', Marc Morano: The U.S. government is considering blocking out the sun using technology funded by Bill Gates in the fight against "climate change".

“People aren't buying electric cars fast enough, or they're not embracing Green New Deal policies, so we have to risk our entire planet with this insane kind of research. It's basically weather modification."

