One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Alex Newman August 15, 2024

Government schools across the United States must “urgently” prepare to re-impose COVID-style policies on students and staff in response to an expected upcoming pandemic, warned a former high-ranking “public-health” bureaucrat in the Obama administration. Among the key measures: A push for mass vaccination.

Writing in an article published last month in the left-wing outlet STAT News, the far-left former pandemic official offers wide-ranging advice to school district officials on how to prepare for COVID 2.0 – in this case, likely Bird Flu, or H5N1 Avian Influenza.

Dr. Mario Ramirez, former acting director of the Office of Pandemic and Emerging Threats within the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), warned that the H5N1 Avian Influenza could “jump to humans” in the near future. As such, schools must prepare to deal with it.

The warnings come as a front group for Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the World Economic Forum known as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) just issued similar warnings.

At a summit last month, CEPI, which basically wrote the script for COVID response in its 2017 business plan, called on governments and international “health authorities” to get ready for mass vaccination ahead of “disease X.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is convening an emergency meeting to consider declaring a public health emergency of international concern. And an “International Bird Flu Summit” in D.C. in October will prep for “mass fatality management planning” and delivery of “vaccines,” according to its website.

Now, it is time for schools to get ready, too, as the bird flu is purportedly “developing characteristics that allow it to infect mammals more efficiently.” “With enough time and enough bad luck, the ability of this virus to infect and spread more efficiently between humans could be next,” Ramirez warned.

Four days after the STAT article was published, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, echoing public statements from federal officials about COVID, said: “The current risk to the American people in terms of avian flu is low.” However, former CDC boss Rober Redfield has warned in recent years that bird flu might kill between 25 percent and 50 percent of those it infects.

As such, schools need to prepare for this supposed major threat, which Ramirez contends is inevitable. “District superintendents and school principals should use the interpandemic period to take a comprehensive accounting of what changes were instituted during the response to Covid-19, adapt best practices to local contexts, and codify these policies to respond to the challenges laid out above,” he said.

Apparently, Americans are currently enjoying the bliss of the “interpandemic period.” Enjoy it while you can folks, COVID 2.0 will come upon us like a storm – we just don’t know when, where or how it will arrive. But if we’re to believe Dr. Ramirez, it’s unavoidable, and only a massive vaccine campaign including mRNA shots for children can save the children.

Notably, Ramirez is not the first to speculate about the potential danger of the virus. In March 2023 the Pensacola News Journal ran a story with the headline: “Bird flu in Florida: What is H5N1 and are schools closing?” In June, the Tampa Bay Times published “Pandemic potential? What to know in Florida about bird flu outbreak.”

So what are the steps Ramirez recommends to school district officials? First, he suggests they “establish and test robust, real-time absenteeism data-sharing practices with local health authorities and secure,” including a “pre-approval of memoranda of understanding.”

Next, he advises them to create simulated exercises in which their teams respond to “various disease outbreak, vaccination, and treatment scenarios, test critical supply chains, evaluate online education delivery, and improve overall response strategies.”

Of course, online “education delivery” helped government schools capture data on kids like never before — a major goal of the educational establishment and those behind it. However, it also allowed parents an unprecedented peek at what their children were being taught, fueling an acceleration of the exodus from government schools.

Finally, Ramirez says school leadership should begin “regularly” sharing communication plans about “health measures and changes in school operations” with parents and students at “at school assemblies, parent-teacher conferences, and included with report cards and other mailings.” In short, fearmongering and propaganda to prime the pump for tyranny.

The most important step, though, according to Ramirez clarifies, is for the Biden administration to make sure the syringes are ready as soon as possible – for both adults and for the children.

“Federal health officials need to accelerate development of both cell-based and mRNA vaccines for pediatric populations as well as for adults,” he writes. “If the worst comes to pass and this virus makes an efficient jump to humans, vaccines for both adults and children will need to be ready on day one.”

The Biden administration seems happy to comply. Just last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced an award of $175 million of American taxpayer money to Moderna, the disgraced company behind the failed and deadly mRNA Covid “vaccines,” to work on a new mRNA bird flu injection.

“We have successfully taken lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and used them to better prepare for future public health crises,” claimed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, an advocate of mutilating school children under the guise of “gender affirming care.” “As part of that, we continue to develop new vaccines and other tools to help address influenza and bolster our pandemic response capabilities.”

“Importantly, we are doing this work in partnership with some of the nation’s leading scientists and clinicians,” Becerra continued. “The Biden-Harris Administration won’t stop until we have everything we need to prepare for pandemics and other public health emergencies that impact the American public.”

Ramirez, the former Obama health bigwig, currently serves as the managing director of Opportunity Labs, a non-profit with the stated commitment to “the well-being and future of children.”

Ironically, though, numerous studies have demonstrated the disastrous effects of the COVID hysteria in public schools. Math test scores nationwide, for instance, underwent their largest decrease ever, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Reading scores, already abysmal, dropped to the lowest levels in over a quarter century.

The Brookings Institute found that among elementary students in Grades 3-8 there was a “sizable drop” in math and reading test scores. Additionally, test-score gaps between students in low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools grew by approximately 20% in math and 15% in reading.

Of course, the mental and spiritual trauma on children may have been even worse, with suicide, drug abuse, depression, and other horrors exploding amid a sea of doomsday propaganda and tyranny ranging from face masks to forced isolation. The effects of that are still apparent.

When high-ranking former bureaucrats and organizations tied to Gates and the WEF start banging the drums for reimposing tyranny on schools and injecting children with more mRNA shots, it is time to pay attention. Now would be a good time for parents to seriously consider removing their children from government schools, before it is too late.

Source: harbingersdaily.com

Share

Related Articles: