By Frank Bergman November 25, 2024

Canadian mom has sounded the alarm in a warning to parents after government health officials tried to forcibly vaccinate her son, against her wishes.

Officials from the Alberta Health Services (ASH) reportedly visited the 6th-grade boy at Edmonton Hardisty School and tried to vaccinate him.

However, the mother, Kerri Findling, had explicitly expressed that she didn’t want her son vaccinated.

“It is clear they do not prioritize parental rights, and in not doing so, they traumatize students,” Findling told the Counter Signal.

During the school visit, AHS planned to vaccinate sixth graders with the HPV and hepatitis B vaccines.

Notably, both HPV and hepatitis B are vaccines given to prevent diseases normally transmitted sexually.

Among the chief concerns about the HPV vaccine has been the high number of adverse reactions reported after taking it.

In one notable case, a 16-year-old Australian girl was made infertile due to the vaccine.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received reports of 28 deaths associated with the HPV vaccine in 2008 alone.

Among the 6,723 adverse reactions reported that year, 142 were deemed life-threatening.

1,061 of those cases were considered serious.

Children whose parents had written “refused” on their forms were supposed to return to the class when the rest of the class was called into the vaccination area.

However, in this case, Findling alleged that AHS staffers told her son to proceed to the vaccination area.

The mom says AHS officials saw she had written “refused” on his form and went against her wishes.

The boy reportedly asked if he could return to class as he was certain his parents did not intend for him to receive the shots.

However, the staff reportedly said “no.”

Nevertheless, he chose to return to the classroom anyway.

Shortly after, he was called into the office and taken back to the vaccination area.

Findling said that her son then left the school building and braved the sub-zero temperatures to call his parents.

Following his parents’ arrival at the school, AHS claimed the incident was a misunderstanding due to a “new hire.”

Officials insisted that the mistake would have been caught before the boy was vaccinated.

“If a student leaves the vaccination center without receiving the vaccine, it should be up to the parents to get the vaccine at a different time, if they so desire, not the school to enforce vaccination on behalf of AHS,” Findling declared.

Findling’s story comes just a few months after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised a new Bill of Rights for parents.

The proposal would affirm “God-given” parental authority over children.

A draft version of a forthcoming Alberta Bill of Rights includes a provision beefing up parental rights.

It declares the “freedom of parents to make informed decisions concerning the health, education, welfare, and upbringing of their children.”

