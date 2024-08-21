THE GREAT TAKING: Your Home and Assets Are At Risk
UCC Legislation was designed for the Great Taking of your Home & Assets w/ Rep. Julie Auch
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
UCC Legislation was designed for the Great Taking of your Home & Assets w/ Rep. Julie Auch
By Sarah Westall August 20, 2024
South Dakota State Representative, Julie Auch, joins the program to discuss the UCC legislation that was changed over the past decade in every state to facilitate the great taking of your homes and security assets.
We discuss the simple 2 line reversal of the UCC legislation that is necessary to protect you from the great taking. Legislators all around the country, on both sides of the isle, are meeting and discussing how to implement this successfully in their own states during the next sessions. It is critical this is done immediately in all state legislators if you want to keep your home. You can learn more at https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/
Source: sarahwestall.com
Related articles:
More on this: The Great Taking: You Do Not Own ANY of Your Titles (House, Car, Land, Stock, Deposits), Got Gold?
https://bitchute.com/video/aNzQeu5NV9g1 [39mins]
For over 50 years the global financial system has been engineered for a deliberate crash/smash, and grab. When this occurs everything you thought you owned in the digital asset realm will be taken from you because the ownership of deeds, titles, and deposits have been surreptitiously stripped from all of us and replaced with privileges. During the next contrived crash cycle these privileges will be revoked and your assets will be consolidated into the hands of a very few mega institutions.
In return you will be granted CBDC company store credits which you will borrow from your central bank to use to buy only the things they allow at locations they allow in the time windows they allow.
Do not accept this, ever. It is a fate worse than death. Better to die on your feet than live in starvation and abject slavery and brutalized into subservience on your knees.
Please don't make me listen to Sarah Westall.