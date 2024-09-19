One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Scientists are sounding the alarm after laboratory testing found that Covid mRNA vaccines “accelerate cancer” in all those who received the shots.

Back in February, U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin held a roundtable discussion titled ‘Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’.

In attendance at that forum was an internal medicine specialist and medical doctor named Sabine Hazan, who conducts and supervises clinical trials for cutting-edge medical research, including that based on gastroenterology.

Dr. Hazan investigates Big Pharma companies for corruption, a very daring and courageous effort to help the world realize how much fraud and insidious planning Western Medicine engages in, especially the Vaccine Industrial Complex.

The key component that makes up 90% of our biological seat of immunity for fighting diseases is KILLED OFF by spike proteins from mRNA jabs that travel to the gut. Anyone who got Covid vaccinated could be catapulting cancer, IBS, autism, dementia, and catching Covid or the next pandemic of Bird Flu, Monkeypox, or whatever other gain-of-function lab-made virus Big Pharma releases into the wild.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan tested the microbiomes of doctors who volunteered to be tested BEFORE and AFTER getting Covid vaccinated with spike protein prion-creating mRNA jabs and discovered that their most important gut bacteria were wiped out within 30 days to almost non-existent.

What’s worse is that bifidobacteria remained decimated for 60 days, 90 days, and even up to six months.

She then tested newborn babies, whose mothers were injected before their birth with Covid jabs, and the babies had ZERO bifidobacteria (good gut flora) microbes after 90 days and they stayed at zero nine months later.

Let that sink in.

These newborns have next-to-zero immunity during their first year of life due to the Covid vaccine.

Dr. Hazan had applied for grants and loans to do this research, but of course, no way was Big Pharma, the FDA or the CDC going to help her do this kind of research that exposes the vaccine industry and Covid jabs for what they really are – biological weapons of mass destruction and genocide.

The problem is compounded for people who contracted Covid, which means the virus and the mRNA jabs both destroy vital and beneficial gut bacteria.

Dr. Hazan said, “I kept collecting stool samples of patients and noticed that patients with severe covid had a certain bacteria that was missing compared to people that were highly exposed to covid, but never got covid.

“That bacteria is called bifidobacteria.

“Bifidobacteria is an important and key microbe for immunity.

“It represents your trillion-dollar industry of probiotics.”

Dr. Hazan also explained the mystery of why babies and young children were not catching Covid, and if they did, they were not at risk of getting a severe case of it or dying.

She said that bifidobacteria is present in newborns, but it’s absent in elderly people as just part of the process of aging.

See where this is heading?

Covid and the jabs are part of the population reduction agenda of the globalists who funded gain-of-function and instructed scientists to create “vaccines” that did further damage to the biological seat of immunity for all humans infected and/or injected.

It took Dr. Hazan eight months to publish this research paper entitled ‘The lost microbes of Covid-19’. She also wrote about how vitamin C increases bifidobacteria.

In conclusion, the loss of bifidobacteria is a catapult for humans contracting, developing and suffering from a whole host of diseases and disorders, most of which would be prevented by simply boosting good gut bacteria with probiotics, eating clean healthy food, and avoiding the deadly Covid jabs at all costs.

Do we still believe this is about a virus? This is about control. This is about removing your freedom to speak and freedom to choose.

