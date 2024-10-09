One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

South Korea’s almost universally Covid-vaccinated population has suffered a staggering five-fold surge in excess deaths since Covid mRNA shots were rolled out for public use.

Prominent Korean researchers are raising the alarm after obtaining official data that exposes the massive spike.

A trio of researchers from the city of Daegu located in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea published their findings in a report on excess death data during the Covid pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

The report was published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine & Public Health.

The study was led by Dr. Duk-Hee Lee, a professor of preventive medicine at Kyungpook National University School of Medicine.

The researchers obtained the official cause-of-death statistics covering 2015 to 2022 from the government’s Statistics Korea.

The dataset includes information such as age, gender, cause of death, and place of death.

The data included a total of 2,431,753 deaths recorded from January 2015 to December 2022.

The investigators excluded 308 deaths because they lacked age information.

The researchers focused on the total all-cause mortality rates to eliminate any misreporting from the cause of death statistics.

By analyzing all-cause mortality, the researchers were able to establish excess death numbers – the total that is above or below expected rates.

Excess deaths only spike above average during an unusual event such as a war or major natural disaster.

The researchers’ investigational quest was to better understand comprehensively the pandemic’s impact on excess deaths in South Korea.

During their study, they compared total mortality rates before and during a pandemic.

The aim was to compare excess deaths in Korea during the pandemic using three methods and to analyze patterns using the most appropriate method.

Those methods include:

Simple average Age-adjusted average Age-adjusted linear regression

The study authors also presented excess deaths by age, gender, and cause of death.

The Daegu-based trio of study authors found excess deaths remained at average levels throughout 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Excess deaths rose to be above average during 2021.

However, excess death rates surged dramatically from January through May 2022.

The data shows a soaring rate of young adults dying early on.

This was followed by mass deaths among the elderly during the intensive surge in 2022.

In June 2022, the excess death rates fell from the severe spike.

However, excess deaths remained way above average and continued to climb for the rest of 2022.

The study didn’t examine the data for 2023.

Interestingly, however, the researchers did not mention Covid “vaccines” once in their report, despite the previous correlation.

The link should be investigated.

It will not, however, due to insidious pandemic politics involving government, academia, and industry.

A fear of a backlash from promoting “vaccine hesitancy” possibly superseded credible, and urgently needed scientific inquiry.

Excess death figures changed, based on the estimation method, reaching the apex with the simple average and its lowest with the age-adjusted average.

Age-adjusted linear regression, which accounts for both the aging population and declining mortality rates, was considered most appropriate, according to Professor Duk-Hee Lee and colleagues.

Based on this latter model, the authors estimated excess deaths at 0.3% for 2020, 4.0% for 2021, and 20.7% for 2022.

Why did excess deaths increase five-fold after the mass vaccination of the Korean population?

This point is not even raised by the authors.

Throughout the pandemic, excess deaths surged among young people and adolescents.

Yet, these age groups faced very little impact from COVID-19 due to a very low risk from the virus.

80 percent of South Korea’s population was deemed fully vaccinated, surpassing the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 70%.

Nevertheless, the coronavirus continues its spread, with reports that Covid “vaccines” are not effective in tackling the virus.

Yet, South Korea is still administering booster shots despite concerns about the effectiveness of the existing vaccine, as reported in the Journal of Korean Medical Science.

Most South Koreans received their COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021.

The majority of the population was vaccinated between July and October 2021.

The vaccination campaign started earlier in the year, focusing on high-priority groups like healthcare workers and the elderly.

In mid-2021, as more vaccine supplies became available, the country ramped up its efforts to vaccinate the general public.

South Korea had vaccinated about 70% of its population with at least one dose by October 2021.

By November, over 80% of the population had been fully vaccinated.

Shortly after, excess deaths skyrocketed.

In the first half of 2022, disturbing surges in pandemic-related deaths emerged across heavily vaccinated nations including South Korea.

Gaslighting health officials argue that these spikes were caused by Covid.

However, there was no increase in excess deaths until after the “vaccines” were rolled out.

In addition, if the “vaccines” were supposed to stop the virus, “Covid deaths” should have fallen, not increased.

Possibly due to the politics of COVID-19 and the fear that any critical findings could trigger vaccine hesitancy, reporting on such matters appears taboo among governments and academic researchers worldwide.

Scientists and medical doctors who raise concerns about vaccines are frequently smeared and discredited and, in many cases, lose their careers.

So technically, Korea’s healthcare systems have not reported on an extraordinary surge in deaths linked to Covid “vaccines.”

However, the official data shows the fact that excess deaths surged after Covid shots were rolled out and not before.

After the massive vaccination campaign in 2021, a five-fold increase in excess deaths occurred several months later.

Yet, there is no study correlating these data points and the authors even avoid the mere mention of the word “vaccine” in the body of the text.

Regardless, Dr. Duk-Hee Lee and his team found “sharp increases in deaths” after people were vaccinated.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: