One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Professor Angus Dalgleish July 11, 2024

As an oncologist, I continue to be alarmed at the number of cancer patients being referred to me who have been receiving good and effective treatment but subsequently present with very aggressive relapse when they should have stayed in remission. Sadly, I have yet to find a case where the patients have not received a covid booster vaccine from their GP or hospital because they are ‘at risk’.

I was therefore bemused to read an article in the Telegraph reporting a Cancer Research UK study which claims that smoking-related cancers are going through the roof, with more than 160 new cases a day being diagnosed.

Details were sparse but two caught my eye. One, that there were 13 different cancers now caused by smoking and secondly, that breast cancer was one of them. Others included liver and kidney cancer. There is no dispute that smoking causes lung cancer or that it takes at least ten to 20 years to induce it. Or that 28 per cent of all lung cancers are still in non-smokers (this is the figure from this report). It is true too that all upper aerodigestive tract cancers can be induced or promoted by smoking, but the idea that rises in 13 types of cancer are caused by an increase in smoking in the last few years looks very suspicious.

While there is no doubt that we are suffering an explosion in cancer occurrence, to say that this is all due to smoking strikes me as totally disingenuous, not to say unscientific! Smoking has fallen dramatically among the general population over the last two decades and more. The most recent data shows that the proportion of current smokers in the UK in 2022 – 12.9 per cent or 6.4million people – had decreased since 2021 when it was 13.3 per cent of the population, and since 2011 by 7.3 percentage points (when smokers comprised 20.2 per cent of the population). There is some evidence that this decline might have stalled during the pandemic but there is no evidence of a rise.

So, being curious, I have to ask if something else is involved.

First of all, I predicted there would be a rise in cancer cases when the lockdown was introduced. I repeatedly warned that the price to pay in delayed cancer diagnoses – on that alone – could never justify the imposition of this disastrous policy response to covid. Secondly, there has been the emergence of several studies investigating this very topic coming to the conclusion that the rise in cancer began occurring more markedly after the covid vaccines were rolled out.

Australia is one country where such findings apply. It is also the first Western country to have ordered a commission into unexpected deaths – a commission to which I was recently invited to present evidence.

What cannot be ignored is that the excess deaths in Australia did not occur during covid which was indeed very benign in such a sun-drenched country replete with vitamin D3! No, excess deaths, as across the rest of the world, started only after the vaccine rollout, accelerating after the third and subsequent totally unnecessary boosters.

The best uncontaminated data on the subject to have been published, which I have previously commented on, comes from Japan. After much peer review it was published in the medical journal Cureus. It shows a clear increase in all cancers, with the increase clearly linked to the boosters.

This paper and its reporting subsequently became the subject of aggressive attack by the news agency Reuters. As a result it has been withdrawn. Reuters is part of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) [sic] designed to suppress inconvenient facts – the present-day incarnation of Orwell’s 1984 Ministry of Truth. TNI is a collaboration of the world’s leading media companies founded by the BBC which includes European Broadcasting Union and NHK (Japan), key news agencies such as Associated Press and Reuters and largest technology companies such as Google, Meta and Microsoft. ‘Trusted News Initiative members work together to build audience trust and to find solutions to tackle challenges of disinformation,’ says the BBC of its pride and joy. ‘By including media organisations and social media platforms, it is the only forum in the world of its kind designed to take on disinformation in real time.’

Or putting it another way, a forum to suppress inconvenient facts immediately.

I have been shown and have read the record of the retraction – exchanges between Reuters, the editors of Cureus and the authors reported by The Defender here. It is an absolute disgrace that such censoring of hard data is still going on. It reveals and highlights the number of papers that have reported the truth and have then been bullied into retraction. The covid vaccines autopsies study in the Lancet which found 74 per cent of the deaths studied were caused by vaccine springs to mind. The study was removed within 24 hours. There are many others.

A team of US National Institutes of Health, Pharma and other paid liars must be scouring the literature and then basically blackmailing the editors and journals into withdrawing the truth. You may wonder why the book I edited, The Death of Science, was called by that name. You have the answer in this.

It is because of this persistent and near-immediate suppression plus the disingenuous theorising such as the Telegraph’s cancer report, that it is most important to bring to your attention the latest very important study from Italy on ‘all cause’ deaths during Covid-19 vaccination in an Italian province, before it too is retracted.

The paper, in case of this, can also be found on Dr Peter McCullough’s website. My prediction is that it will not last long in print because the evidence is so clear: it finds that deaths in this clearly defined population are absolutely related to the number of vaccines administered to individuals. It also finds that unvaccinated have a 1.37 times lower death rate than the vaccinated and that there is a very clear increase in deaths with each vaccine, which exactly mirrors the Japanese study. The

‘modest’ conclusion is that there is no evidence that the vaccines saved any lives! To the contrary: the vaccines cost lives. In summary it completely supports that excess deaths correlate with vaccine doses and nothing else. This really needs highlighting as this is another proof in a long line of now retracted papers.

The only papers that should be retracted re covid are all those in Nature, the Lancet etc etc which really were propaganda and nothing else.

So back to the Telegraph suggestion that all cancers are now caused by smoking. This surely ranks with the cretinous utterances of the man we seem condemned to have as our Chief Medical Officer, Sir Chris Whitty, who opined that the excess deaths in young adults were due to not being able to commence statins during the lockdown. Fact one, Sir Chris: the unexpected peak was in people below 50 years old. Fact two, Sir Chris: you have to be at least 55-60 to be eligible for statins!

Now following the tremendous success he had in locking us down unnecessarily, destroying NHS services for anything other than covid (which almost exclusively killed very elderly patients), destroying children’s education, careers and mental health, not to mention wrecking the entire economy for decades, Sir Chris’s former colleague Sir Patrick Vallance has been made science minister and given a peerage to boot.

I can only assume that Sir Keir Starmer has read my book The Death of Science and wishes to continue destroying it and the population along with it.

Source: conservativewoman.co.uk

Share

Related articles: