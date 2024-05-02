One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

May 1, 2024

A powerful central banker has gloated to his fellow World Economic Forum (WEF) members that the Covid pandemic has helped globalists usher in a global “cashless society.”

Central Bank of Bahrain governor Khalid Humaidan discussed plans for eliminating physical cash while speaking at the WEF’s “Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy Development” on Sunday.

During a panel discussion, titled “Open Forum: The Digital Currencies’ Opportunity in the Middle East,” Humaidan told WEF elites that the goal of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is to replace cash with “100% digital” payments.

He revealed that the pandemic helped to rapidly advance that goal.

“I think the transition to fully digital [currency] is not going to be a stretch, people are used to it, people are engaged in it, and circumstances that help is adoption rates increased because of Covid,” Humaidan said.

Humaidan also bragged that the general public is not resisting the end of cash transactions.

“This is where contactless [payment] started to become something of a necessity, something of a safety, something of a requirement, and because of that there is very little resistance, trust is already there,” the WEF member said.

WATCH:

Humaidan continued by reminding WEF members that central banks control the issuance of cash, manage the supply via interest rates, and that the private sector largely controls the effort.

The central banker noted that it is likely a global CBDC will be no different.

He assured globalist elites in the audience that private central banks would dominate the system.

Humaidan then declared that cash will be completely eliminated.

“At some point in time hopefully we’ll be able to be 100 percent digital,” he said.

Replacing physical money with “digital cash” will prohibit the anonymous transfer of funds.

This is a premise already admitted by the financial sector.

Speaking at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Summit in March 2023, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said that a CBDC will not be private or anonymous.

However, she claimed that “digital cash” would have some level of anonymity.

“A digital currency is an alternative, is another means of payment and will not provide exactly the same level of privacy and anonymity as cash, but will be pretty close in terms of complete neutrality in relation to the data,” she said.

WATCH:

At the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions or “Summer Davos” in Tianjin, China, Cornell University Professor Eswar Prasad gloated about the “benefits” of a centrally controlled “digital cash” system.

During a panel discussion, he spoke excitedly of a dark future.

“You could have, as I argue in my book, potentially a better, or some people may say a darker world where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things but not other things that it deems less desirable,” Prasad said.

“And that is very powerful with the use of a CBDC, and I think also extremely dangerous with central banks.”

As Slay News reported, Prasad told fellow WEF members that a CBDC could be used to control the public by allowing governments and corporate bureaucrats to decide what they can purchase.

“The government decides that [CBDC] can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort,” he said.

WATCH:

The head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Mexican Bank Governor Agustín Carstens, made clear during an International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting back in October 2020 that “digital cash” is all about controlling the public.

As Slay News reported, Carstens boasted that a CBDC gives globalists “absolute control” over the general public.

He explained that CBDCs can be limited to purchases and merchants that have been approved.

“A key difference with the CBDC is that central banks will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that determine the use of that expression of central bank viability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that,” Carstens said.

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

“ A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health ” were part of a TEST “ which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility. ”

