By Dr Elizabeth Evans May 29, 2024

The UK Medical Freedom Alliance was horrified to hear the story of a 96-year-old woman with dementia being covid vaccinated while alone in her home, and without her family’s knowledge or consent. The shocking incident was described in this TNT Radio interview with Bernie de Haldevang, who is supporting the family.

Sarah (name changed) had avoided all covid vaccines up to then. She was happily living in a Hertfordshire village with her elder son John (name changed), who moved in to help care for her; her younger son Peter (name changed) helps with her care two days a week while John works. When her sons are at work, carers visit regularly.

Her dementia left her without capacity to consent to medical treatment but she was mobile with the aid of a walker and had no other major medical issues. Her sons have power of attorney for health and welfare which was recorded in her GP records, with their decision to withhold consent for covid vaccines for her. Inexplicably, the surgery has subsequently claimed not to possess these documents.

On the day in question, a nurse called at Sarah’s house at 2.28pm – unannounced and with no appointment – while she was alone. When Sarah did not come to the door, the nurse tried to phone Peter, but he did not answer. The doorbell camera and CCTV recorded the nurse letting himself into the house (the door was left unlocked for carers to enter) and leaving around six minutes later. When her sons saw the video footage and the missed phone call they were extremely concerned and called their GP practice, who confirmed that the nurse had visited and administered a covid vaccine booster to Sarah.

The family were shocked and devastated. They could not understand how this had happened, given that her lack of capacity to give consent, their status as powers of attorney, and their refusal of all covid vaccines for Sarah were recorded in her medical notes. Disturbingly, had the visit not been picked up by the door-cam and CCTV, the family would have been completely unaware of Sarah’s vaccination, and any adverse reaction would have been baffling to them.

Injecting someone against their will is a gross violation of bodily autonomy. Penetrating their skin with a needle without consent is an abhorrent act, akin to a ‘medical rape’.

In addition, the medical care provided by the nurse was completely inadequate. The six-minute visit allowed no time for a proper consent process, even if Sarah had capacity, and there was clearly no attempt to ensure that Sarah would be safe if she had an unexpected reaction after being jabbed. What would have happened if she had collapsed in the half an hour or so after the vaccine from a (not uncommon) acute reaction?

Heartbreakingly, Sarah sustained a serious vaccine injury. Within hours she was struggling to use one leg and by the next day she had completely lost the use of both her legs. A few days on, although she has now regained some mobility, her cognitive function is now significantly worse, her bladder function is badly affected, and she is extremely fatigued. Blood tests reveal low platelets which is concerning. She can no longer be left alone, so John has had to reduce his working hours to help meet his mother’s increased care needs. Understandably, his trust in the NHS is broken and he is unwilling to let his mum go into hospital to be cared for, fearing what might happen to her there.

Surely a crime has been committed. Entering a private house without authorisation and administering a vaccine to a vulnerable adult with no capacity to consent, and against the express and documented wishes of powers of attorney, could well constitute trespass (a civil offence) and medical battery and assault, which are criminal offences. Yet, disturbingly, the police have shown an extreme reluctance to get involved. John reported the vaccinator to the police on the day it occurred but, so far, they have refused to issue a crime number, instead passing responsibility to the GP surgery.

One GP at the surgery admitted knowing of the vaccinator’s visit and, concerningly, stated that ‘if required’ it was acceptable to enter homes to administer covid vaccines. When asked by John to define ‘required’ in Sarah’s case, he could not give an answer. The GP has since requested that the family send all further email correspondence through the practice manager and has not engaged directly with them since. The family has not yet been told the brand and batch number of the vaccine administered and are considering taking legal and professional action against the nurse involved.

Many questions remain. Who is legally liable for the injury caused by this unsolicited, forced vaccination? Who will pay damages to Sarah and her sons? Will the nurse be held accountable for this gross breach of the laws around informed consent and the Nursing and Midwifery Council professional code of practice? Did the GP surgery authorise the nurse to enter the house, or did he act of his own volition? Will the police step up and acknowledge that the incident merits a formal investigation into whether a crime was committed? Will the GP surgery file an adverse event report with the MHRA Yellow Card reporting scheme?

This story is extremely sinister. It raises serious safeguarding issues and demonstrates how some healthcare workers have lost their perspective and ethics, apparently caught up in a fanatical vaccine ideology and believing that the end justifies the means. There is a paternalistic assumption that ‘doctor knows best’ and a complete lack of respect for individual autonomy. In the UK there are thousands of similarly vulnerable people living on their own. It is entirely possible that Sarah’s story is just the tip of an iceberg of similar abuses.

Sadly, the covid era has normalised the unethical and there is an emerging pattern of medical tyranny. NHS staff increasingly seek to make healthcare decisions for the elderly and vulnerable in their ‘best interests’, in a one-size-fits-all, dehumanising way and excluding the family from the process. Some in the NHS now appear to believe they have the right to override family wishes, medical ethics, informed consent and the law in their ideological zeal to get the widely discredited, unsafe and ineffective covid vaccines injected into as many people as possible.

We continue down this unethical path at our peril. Medical ethics are the vital framework that recognise and uphold the equal value, worth and dignity of every individual, and their right to freely decide what happens to their own bodies. They recognise the unavoidable power imbalance in the doctor-patient relationship, holding healthcare professionals accountable for their actions and protecting vulnerable patients from abuse and atrocities.

Today it is Sarah, but tomorrow it could be you or your family. It has been said that how a society treats its most vulnerable is the measure of its humanity. Sarah’s case is a wake-up call, illuminating the dark path we are on that diminishes the humanity of us all. We must call out these abuses of power and bring an end to the toxic culture which has so undermined individual autonomy and dignity. We must demand that healthcare professionals return to ethical, humane, patient-centred medical practice that upholds the autonomy, dignity and value of all.

Source: conservativewoman.co.uk

