One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Frank Bergman October 28, 2023

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has declared that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace humans within the next five years.

Kissinger, a member of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), asserts that AI dominance will be the “biggest challenge” humans will face.

According to a report published on Insider, Kissinger made the comments during an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer.

The conversation was aired by Welt TV, a subsidiary of Germany’s Die Welt newspaper.

AI’s potential has been a significant discussion point since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022.

Experts have pointed out that most white-collar jobs are in danger of being replaced by AI.

Workers in sectors such as technology, media, law, and customer service are especially at risk.

100-year-old Kissinger said he believes that AI will become so dominant that humans could end up serving machines.

He stressed the importance of understanding the essence of this intelligence.

The technology is predicted to eventually develop its own perspective.

Such a turn could likely see AI determine that humans are no longer necessary.

Kissinger told Döpfner:

“It’s the big challenge of our future, and on that level, it’s in the interest of China and other advanced countries and eventually all countries to join it because, otherwise, they’re in the hands of machinery that they don’t understand.”

Alongside former Google CEO Eric Schmitt and computer scientist Daniel Huttenlocher, Kissinger co-authored “The Age of AI and Our Human Future.”

The book explores AI’s potential impact on knowledge, politics, and society.

Kissinger is currently working on a second book on the subject.

He insists that the greatest threat to humans from the technology lies in generative AI, such as ChatGPT’s algorithms.

These machines, he warned, may communicate with each other within five years.

Once they cross this line, they pose a threat to human individuality.

To tackle this imminent issue, Kissinger has started rallying scientists to promote freedom and coexistence.

He emphasized that understanding AI is crucial.

Such a feat has not been achieved yet.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

“Non-Organic Entities” and “Emotionless Algorithms” Will Soon Dominate Earth – Yuval Noah Harari

King Charles and the Globalists Set Meeting for September at Which They Will Plot How To Accelerate Goals of U.N. Agenda 2030 and the Complete Digitization of Humanity

Trans-Humanization of Society: DARPA Injections With Nanotechnology – Dr . Steve Hotze

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide. National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda

Demonic Technology: CV19 ‘Vaccines’ Are Made To Destroy Humanity – Karen Kingston

The World Is A Stage. The World Economic Forum is a front organisation. Klaus Schwab is a puppet actor who portrays the character of Doctor Evil

Deagel Population Forecast of Nearly 70 Percent Fewer Americans by 2025 Is Starting To Look Prophetic

A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars. Is the same sinister force currently working behind The Corona Operation?

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics