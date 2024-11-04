One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 3, 2024

Official government data has revealed that Australia has suffered a historic surge of all-cause excess deaths among the nation’s universally Covid-vaccinated population.

A major new study has found that Australia, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, recorded skyrocketing excess deaths after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out in early 2021.

The study was conducted by a team of medical and population health researchers at the University of Nicosia Medical School in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Led by Professor Christiana Demetriou, PhD, the researchers sought to investigate excess all-cause mortality across 21 nations during 2022.

Importantly, Dr. Demetriou and colleagues urge in their “key message” that all nations investigated experienced continued all-cause excess mortality during 2022.

The researchers compared excess deaths from all causes in 2022 to the data for pre-pandemic years.

Experts around the world have been raising questions about surging excess mortality rates during and after the pandemic.

Despite the pandemic being declared in 2020, all-cause excess deaths only spiked after Covid mRNA “vaccines” were deployed in 2021, and not before.

Of particular concern among scientists and data experts is the fact that data for all-cause excess mortality rates shows nothing out of the ordinary during the first year of the pandemic.

However, the data shows unprecedented death surges around the world after the “vaccines” were rolled out.

In addition, a majority of the excess mortality in 2022 was higher than in 2021 and 2020.

Australia recorded historic highs for excess mortality in 2022, despite the pandemic being over.

Cyprus-based Prof. Demetriou and colleagues observed excess mortality estimated due to COVID-19 declined in all countries except for one notable exception—Australia.

The authors here refer to this as the “impact of indirect pandemic-related effects on mortality.”

Several independent analyses have found excess mortality associated with Covid “vaccines” such as this analysis.

Published recently in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Public Health, the Cyprus-based researchers announce that “nationally published COVID-19 mortality estimates do not fully encompass the extent of the pandemic’s impact on mortality.”

Focusing on understanding total weekly excess mortality for 2022, the team analyzed mortality data across 2020-2022, from 21 countries participating in the international consortium (C-MOR), which provided data for examination.

Calculating excess mortality by comparing the weekly 2022 age-standardized mortality rates per 100,000 population against a baseline mortality, estimated using historical data from 2015-2019, they found excess cumulative mortality for 2022, in all 21 countries.

The authors on the findings:

“Contrary to the ‘harvesting effect’, which would expect a decline in mortality rates post-pandemic, our results underscore sustained excess mortality throughout 2022.

“The 2022 excess deaths are mainly non-Covid-related, stemming from broader pandemic impacts on healthcare systems and other factors.”

Demetriou and colleagues conclude:

“Our study reveals nuanced excess mortality dynamics post-vaccination, providing crucial insights for policymakers and stressing the necessity of continued vigilance and adaptive strategies against COVID-19’s diverse impacts.”

The study comes as experts around the world are raising significant concerns about the impact of the mass vaccination campaign.

As Slay News previously reported, scientists in Japan have issued a chilling warning after uncovering direct links between Covid mRNA “vaccines” and “shocking” surges in dozens of deadly diseases.

Japanese researchers have issued a red alert to warn the public that Covid mRNA injections are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The nation’s leading scientists are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA shots to soaring cases of deadly diseases that are being recorded all around the world.

Investigations by Japan’s leading experts have now linked the mRNA injections to staggering surges in over two hundred dangerous and deadly diseases.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University warns that the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased.

“And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and so on.”

Prof. Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events among the Covid-vaxxed that researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet.

“Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

WATCH:

Japan, like Australia and many other highly vaccinated countries, has also seen all-cause mortality rates skyrocket.

Among men, the annual all-cause ASMR per 100,000 people increased from 1356.3 in 2021 to 1437.8 in 2022.

These figures represent a 6% increase in all-cause deaths.

However, all-cause mortality rates only surged after the mass deployment of vaccines, not before.

