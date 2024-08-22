One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Leo Hohmann August 21, 2024

I have been reporting about this for exactly four years, warning people that it was coming and to prepare for the day when you won’t be able to buy or sell unless you submit to a biometric digital ID based on a scan of your eyeballs, your palm, or some other unique physical feature. Whoever submits to a biometric digial ID is accepting a sinister system designed for one reason and one reason only — to inventory and control every human being on the planet through the power of artificial intelligence.

If you submit to a system that bars people who reject the digitization of their identities from entering certain public places and bars them from purchasing essential items, including food and fuel, and bars them from having a bank account or working most jobs, how is that not a beast system resembling that which is described in Revelation 13?

Way too many people, including Christians, believe such a thing will never happen in America, at least not in their lifetimes. They suffer from chronic normalcy bias. If such a system were to appear, they will not believe it is what it is, because their pastors will tell them it can’t be that! It can’t be the mark of the beast. No, not here. Not now. That’s way off in the future and only after certain other events take place.

Nevermind that this system is already fully functional and being implemented in several dozen countries around the world. America is different, they say. America is “exceptional,” and our government would never be allowed to force us to get digitally marked, allowing authorities to tag and track us wherever we go, like cattle in a feedlot awaiting their utlimate destination at the slaughterhouse.

Well, well, well, look at the article posted August 20, 2024, by The Defender, which cites a nonprofit news outlet as having obtained a draft executive order that will “speed up” the implementation of digital IDs in America. This confirms what we “conspiracy theorists” have been warning about for several years.

Has anyone asked we the people if we want this? Of course not. It will just be jammed down our throats. First it will come with incentives (the carrot approach) and eventually it will involve punishments (the stick approach). But it will come, whether we like it or not.

Almost every state already has the infrastructure for a digital ID in place and more than a few states are already offering these anti-human, WEF-approved, UN-approved biomentric ID systems. The sheeple will line up voluntarily to get theirs. They always do. It’s the next new thing, right? Americans love new things, especially new technology.

It will spell their doom.

But, at some point, after all the sheeple have signed away their freedom by accepting the shiny new digital ID app on their phones, the governments and corporations will make these surveillance tools mandatory for all.

I have posted an excerpt from The Defender‘s bombshell article below. Interestingly, not a word of this has leaked out in the corporate media. They want people to be caught off guard when it’s sprung on them that they can no longer do certain things without one of these apps on their phone that allows the government and corporations to identify them by their eyes (forehead) or their palm (hand). And with that one simple scan, they will know everything about you, everything you’ve ever posted online, everything you’ve ever bought, your complete medical history including the number of injections you’ve received, everywhere you’ve ever traveled, your education history and everything you’re capable of thinking. They will know if you’re a government zombie drone or a critical thinker.

By Michael Nevradakis at The Defender

The Biden administration is drafting an executive order for federal and state governments to speed up the adoption of digital ID — including mobile driver’s licenses — and for the development of a uniform, government-run online identity system to verify identity and age, and access public websites and services.

NOTUS, a nonprofit news outlet, obtained a draft of the executive order, which states: “It is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents.”

According to NOTUS, the executive order “could reshape how Americans access government services, and potentially behave online.”

A digital ID system could operate with the use of biometric scans like facial recognition to “help better verify identity online,” NOTUS reported, noting the federal government is working with Apple and Google to build systems that would “allow Americans to carry identity documents on their smartphones and frictionlessly submit them to both government and private sector websites for verification.”

Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., author of “The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda,” told The Defender that, as defined by the World Economic Forum (WEF), “digital identity is ‘the sum total of the growing and evolving mass of information about us, our profiles and the history of our activities online.’”

Rectenwald said:

“Digital identity is not merely a new, more handy, lightweight, digital form of identification. It refers to a collection of data that purportedly defines who we are, including what we do both online and offline … and not merely to a means by which we can be identified as such.”

Alexis Hancock, director of engineering for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told The Defender the Biden administration’s digital ID will disproportionately target the poor and underprivileged. She said:

“Digital Identity and the standards that dictate them are still very ‘new’ and yet the White House is expediting digital identity for the most vulnerable of populations: people on public benefits.

“Deploying various technologies on this population to access their benefits, such as facial recognition is not something I’d encourage or advise. Especially with facial recognition being fraught with issues of discrimination.”

Rectenwald also warned that digital ID can later be expanded to other functions.

“Even if a digital identity system only serves as identification at first, as the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice notes, digital identities are prone to ‘function creep’” — that is, “they are intended to be used for multiple purposes that are unforeseen when the system is first designed,” he said.

Tim Hinchliffe, editor of The Sociable, cited vaccine passports as one such possibility.

“While the federal government wasn’t able to legally mandate vaccination to all U.S. citizens, it went ahead anyway and mandated it to federal employees, and the private sector followed suit. … The same can easily happen with digital identity,” Hinchliffe said.

The NOTUS report comes just days after revelations that the Social Security numbers and other personal information of practically all Americans stored by a private company, National Public Data, was breached in April 2024.

Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former U.S. assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said, “Rather than apologize or take steps to make sure that our data is secure, the Biden administration is proposing to create even more centrally controlled databases pushing for a digital ID.”

‘Big Tech manages digital ID and is far more powerful than governments’

According to NOTUS, 13 states have rolled out “some kind of mobile driver’s license program” and more are working toward implementing a digital ID. “But federal action pushing the transition has been delayed” — creating a hodgepodge of state digital ID systems that are not coordinated at the federal level.

According to IDScan.net, the 13 states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Utah. Ohio launched digital driver’s licenses and state IDs earlier this month.

Similar programs are “in progress” in an additional 14 states, while in two states — Louisiana and Mississippi — mobile ID can be used to vote.

At least seven countries have launched digital ID, according to Identity.com. These include Canada, Estonia, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore and Sweden. The European Union (EU) launched its digital ID and wallet earlier this year.

Each of the 27 EU member states “will offer at least one version of the EU Digital Identity Wallet,” which may include driver’s licenses, personal health data, travel documents, social security information, personal SIM cards, university diplomas and also may be connected to one’s bank accounts.

In Greece, ticketing via the government’s “digital wallet” is required to attend sporting events.

But despite the purported convenience “digital wallets” may offer, there are also potential risks.

“If you lose your laminated driver’s license, you can just get a new one,” attorney Greg Glaser said. “But if you lose your biometric ID, you cannot get a new thumb or new eyeball, so hacks are permanent.”

Experts also warned of Big Tech involvement in government digital ID schemes. “Big Tech manages digital ID and is far more powerful than governments,” Glaser said. “Big Tech has the patents, and they dictate both the standards and implementation.”

Read the entire article.

