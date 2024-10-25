One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Iran is readying for a war with Israel while at the same seeking to avoid one, according to a New York Times report that comes as the Islamic Republic waits for Israel’s response to its latest missile attack.

“Iran has ordered the armed forces to be prepared for war but also to try to avoid it,” the report says. The report cites four Iranian officials who say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered Iran’s armed forces to formulate numerous plans for responding to the expected Israeli retaliation. They warn Iran will attack if there is significant damage or casualties, but may stay its hand if Israel only targets a limited number of military sites and weapons depots.

"Don't count on THAAD. Every time you fire a projectile, we will fire more than you," Salami reportedly said.

IRGC chief Hossein Salami issued new threats to Israel on Thursday, warning the country not to count on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system for protection, Saudi media site Al-Hadath reported. The comment came as Iran has been awaiting Israeli retaliation for its aerial attack earlier this month. The US military rushed the THAAD advanced anti-missile system to Israel, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described it as being "in place" on Monday.

At the moment there are no reports about this in official media in Iran

Doha summit aims to exploit momentum created by death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The deadlocked talks between Hamas and Israel over the release of the 101 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza are set to restart next week, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani after a meeting on Thursday. Israeli and American delegations will travel to Doha on Sunday after months without negotiations, Israeli media reported. Israel reportedly estimates that Hamas will wait until Israel has attacked Iran and the expected response of the regime to re-engage with the hostage talks.

UN agency acknowledges terrorist who led Re’im shelter massacre was on list of names that Israel gave it, but says no action taken because its request for more info went unanswered

UNRWA on Thursday confirmed that one of its staffer was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza the day before, after Israel named him as a Hamas Nukbha force commander. The IDF and Shin Bet said that Muhammad Abu Attawi, who led the killing and kidnapping of Israelis from a roadside bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7 last year, had been employed by UNRWA since July 2022 while serving as a Nukbha commander in Hamas’s Bureij Battalion.

Republican Senator writes to President Biden urging him to impose terrorism sanctions on UNRWA over its extensive ties to Hamas and to enforce legislation passed by Congress against UNRWA.

US Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to impose terrorism sanctions on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) over its connections to the Hamas terrorist organization. "I write to protest the Biden-Harris administration’s continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and to urge you to impose terrorism sanctions on the agency. Your advocacy for the Hamas-affiliated UNRWA as 'indispensable' to humanitarian aid in Gaza undercuts America’s national-security interests by prolonging the Israel-Hamas war, enabling continued violence, and sustaining enemies actively holding American hostages in Gaza," Cotton wrote.

The bases were intended for use by the Radwan Forces as part of Hezbollah's "Conquer the Galilee" plan.

IDF sodiers have raided several underground bases belonging to Hezbollah's special unit, the Radwan Forces, the military announced on Thursday. Troops of the 646th Brigade conducted " limited, localized, targeted ground raids" against several bases. They cleared several bases of terrorists and dismantled several pieces of terror infrastructure as well as weapons caches and manufacturing compounds. The bases were intended for use by the Radwan Forces as part of Hezbollah's "Conquer the Galilee" plan.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia supplied targeting intelligence to Yemen's Houthi forces for attacks on Western ships in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Houthi terrorists used targeting data provided by Russia to attack Western ships in the Red Sea earlier this year, an exclusive Thursday Wall Street Journal report disclosed. According to the report, the Houthis used Russian satellite data to destabilize the region as the Israel-Hamas war expanded throughout the past year. A person familiar with the matter and two European defense officials reportedly told the WSJ this information. Furthermore, the data was passed through Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members embedded within the Houthis, one of the sources reportedly said.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday did not deny US claims that North Korea had sent troops to Russia but said that it was up to Moscow how to run its mutual defense clause with Pyongyang and accused the West of escalating the Ukraine war.

Asked by a reporter about satellite imagery showing North Korean troop movements, Putin said: "Images are a serious thing. If there are images, then they reflect something." But he said it was the West which had escalated the Ukraine crisis and said NATO officers and instructors were directly involved in the Ukraine war. "We know who is present there, from which European NATO countries, and how they carry out this work," Putin said.

Alexander Lukashenko stated that if North Korean troops have indeed been deployed to Ukraine, such an action would represent an escalation of the conflict.

The Belarusian president, who has led the country for 30 years, was interviewed by Steve Rosenberg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit taking place in Russia. Rosenberg questioned him about media reports suggesting that North Korean soldiers had been sent to Ukraine to support Russian forces. "Knowing his character Putin would never try to persuade another country to involve its army in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine," he said. "It would be a step towards the escalation of the conflict if the armed forces of any country, even Belarus, were on the contact line," he added.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a U.S. military warehouse in the port city of Busan. According to information provided by the authorities, no casualties were reported, as per the South Korean Yonhap agency.

According to local officials, the fire was reported at 5:31 AM Eastern Time. The flames appeared at the United States Force Korea warehouse in Busan, about 320 kilometres southeast of Seoul, the agency reports. Over 160 firefighters and 51 pieces of firefighting equipment were mobilized to combat the blaze. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire most likely broke out due to hydraulic work being carried out at the facility.

Germany and the United States are not alone in blocking Ukraine’s potential invitation to join NATO, according to an October 23 report from Politico.

Several other countries, including Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain, are also resisting the move. While Zelenskyy has acknowledged that full NATO membership can only be achieved once the war with Russia ends, he maintains that receiving an invitation during the conflict is “fundamental.” Despite Ukraine’s appeal, officials in both Berlin and Washington remain cautious.

Prosecutor's office opened 51,000 cases of desertion in first nine months of 2024

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has opened 51,000 cases of desertion through the first nine months of 2024. The number of soldiers abandoning their posts is likely to double last year’s total. The Times of London reported data from the Ukrainian government showing that "51,000 criminal cases were initiated for desertion and abandonment of a military unit between January and September of this year." El Pais previously noted that 45,000 Ukrainians were being prosecuted for desertion from the start of the year through August. Al-Jazeera says the number is at least 30,000 desertions.

The BRICS countries are determined to see a peaceful resolution, according to the Russian president

All BRICS countries are determined for the Ukraine conflict to be resolved peacefully and as quickly as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated. Putin made the remarks during a press conference on Thursday following the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. “Everyone is determined to end the [Ukraine] conflict as quickly as possible and, preferably, by peaceful means. You know that China and Brazil put forward an initiative during the assembly in New York,” Putin said in response to a question from the news agency Izvestia.

The neocon-endorsed candidate would trigger an atomic conflict between the US and Russia, the former Democrat has said

Those voting for Kamala Harris in the US presidential election would effectively be voting for a global thermonuclear war, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has argued in the latest campaign video. Kennedy, a long-time Democrat who tried to challenge President Joe Biden in the party primaries, ended up endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump in August. Harris, elevated to the nomination after the Democrats pressured Biden to drop out of the race, was recently endorsed by former Republican VP Dick Cheney.

5% and 12% of respondents “personally know” someone who might take up arms for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, respectively

Around 27% of Americans believe a civil war is likely to break out after the upcoming US presidential election, according to a recent YouGov poll, with supporters of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris expressing similar concerns. A significant number of Americans fear the upcoming election could lead to political violence, with 6% stating that a second civil war is “very likely” and 21% saying it is “somewhat likely.” Roughly equal proportions of Trump and Harris supporters thought a civil war was at least somewhat likely, according to the survey conducted between October 18-21 for The Times and the SAY24 project.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official has been implicated in promoting illegal immigration through social media, as detailed in a report by the American Accountability Foundation.

Wilson Osorio, serving as associate counsel with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), allegedly used platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram to engage with and advise potential border crossers, according to the watchdog group’s findings. In these social media interactions, Osorio reportedly conducted interviews with illegal immigrants, encouraging them to discuss their earnings, journey to the U.S. and experiences of entering and living in the country unlawfully. Since the report’s release, Osorio appears to have adjusted his online presence by making his TikTok and YouTube accounts private and removing his LinkedIn profile.

A recent report from the House Judiciary Committee reveals that nearly one million illegal immigrants may remain in the United States indefinitely, with their cases dismissed or closed due to administrative measures by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Released Thursday, the report indicates that administrative actions during the Biden-Harris government have resulted in many cases being terminated without deportation proceedings. The report, based on information given to the committee, indicates that over 700,000 cases have been dismissed or closed in immigration court under the current government. The DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review reported over 109,000 cases were completed in Fiscal Year 2023 without a decision on the merits. Additionally, the DHS did not file necessary documentation for around 200,000 cases, allowing many individuals to remain indefinitely in the country.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has made a shocking and dangerous decision by awarding the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a radical group tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, with its “Disability and Multicultural Coalitions Award.”

This is not just a case of misguided outreach—this is a federal agency responsible for preventing another 9/11, handing an award to an organization that actively undermines national security through lawfare and relentless lawsuits aimed at dismantling critical security measures. CAIR, founded by Muslims with ties to Islamic terrorist groups, such as Hamas, operates under the guise of civil rights but is, in fact, a terror-linked group. Their real agenda is to weaken the very institutions that protect Americans from Islamic terrorism.

2024 will be remembered as the year in which the western powers finally let go of a full decade of suicidal migration policies.

The process is tumultuously in progress in most of Europe, in the US Donald Trump and the America First movement have long spoused common sense immigration restrictions, and now even Globalist poster boy, ultra-liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided that enough is enough. Trudeau said today (24) that Canada will greatly reduce the number of new immigrants it allows into the country. The Canadian PM went as far as admitting that his government failed to get the balance right ‘coming out of the pandemic’.

In the Allgäu region of Germany, a migrant stabbed a little girl four times, seriously injuring her—she barely survived. Yet, the Syrian attacker will not have to go to prison. The judge used the verdict as an opportunity to incite criticism against the AfD.

RAVENSBURG. A regional court in Ravensburg sentenced Mohamed S. to life in a psychiatric hospital following a knife attack. The prosecutor had charged him with attempted murder, a charge supported by the jury. The attacker, a Syrian who also holds a Dutch passport, stabbed a four-year-old girl in a supermarket in Wangen im Allgäu in early April of this year. He is now considered not criminally responsible for the near-fatal, life-altering multiple stabbings due to an apparent mental illness. During the trial, he claimed to have had a divine inspiration. Without warning, he stabbed the child with a 20-centimeter-long knife, delivering “four powerful stabs” that tore the girl’s intestines and stomach to shreds. He then fled the scene.

In France alone, currently, more than 410 new mosques are being built. Opinion.

It is difficult not to give in to pessimism, as the great Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, author of “2084”, does when he says this week: “Islam is preparing to conquer France”. The environmentalist municipality of the city of Strasbourg, which houses one of the two wings of the European Parliament, the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe, has decided to turn off the cathedral’s lights at 11 pm “to save energy and money”. Every evening since the end of August, Strasbourg Cathedral has been in darkness. The green municipality has decided to immerse the religious building in darkness to be “exemplary at a time when efforts to reduce energy consumption are being asked of all citizens”.

A review of the incredible dangers of the HPV vaccine and the unscrupulous campaign that forced it upon the world

In the 2020 election, an interesting candidate made his way onto the scene for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination: Andrew Yang. Yang made a splash in particular for his promise to give everyone $1,000.

Andrew Yang’s campaign strategy took a similar approach to Trump’s 2016 campaign in hyper-focusing on a single issue. For Trump, the single issue was immigration. For Yang, that issue was universal basic income (UBI). Yang’s version of UBI was alluring in its simplicity. Every person in the country would receive a nice, round $1,000 per month. It didn’t matter if you were rich or poor, old or young. A vote for Yang was a vote for cash.

A medical doctor and leading proponent of transgender procedures for minors recently admitted that she deliberately withheld the results of a taxpayer-funded study because it showed there were no positive mental health effects for gender dysphoric children who used puberty blockers.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who heads the largest youth gender clinic in the United States at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, told The New York Times she feared releasing the results of the study would lead them to be “weaponized” by opponents of such procedures. The doctor also told the outlet she feared the study, which is part of a project that has received nearly $10 million in taxpayer funding from the National Institutes of Health, “could be used in court to argue that ‘we shouldn’t use blockers,'” according to the outlet.

A major department store has silently removed the word ‘Christmas’ from its iconic gift catalogue – and workers are blaming ‘woke politics’ for the change.

For the first time ever, department store Neiman Marcus has rebranded its 98-year-old ‘Christmas Book’ gift catalogue, which has now been called a ‘Holiday Book’. Workers for the retailer have blamed ‘woke politics’ for the change to the holiday season staple. The retailer had previously stated, following the Covid-19 Pandemic, that the ‘Christmas Book is tradition’ and something for shoppers to look forward.

A new Austin, Texas-based health startup sells a camera with artificial intelligence software that monitors gut health by snapping pictures of feces.

"Throne is a first-of-its-kind health solution that allows you to track your gut health and hydration from the comfort and privacy of your own home," Throne wrote on its website, calling its camera that clips on the side of a toilet bowl "artificial gut intelligence." The website continued, explaining the device uses a "downward-facing camera that sits elegantly on the edge of your toilet bowl, capturing essential health insights and nothing else."

Five earthquakes rattled Northern California late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The strongest of these quakes registered a magnitude of 4.4 and occurred just before midnight, about two and a half miles southwest of Petrolia in Humboldt County. In addition to this, two other earthquakes in the same area measured 4.1 in magnitude. The remaining quakes recorded magnitudes of 3.6 and 2.9.tude. The remaining quakes recorded magnitudes of 3.6 and 2.9.

An Air Force base in Indiana has become the latest hotspot for mysterious UFOs after residents spotted swarms of fast-moving, glowing orbs in the skies.

Dozens of people in Kokomo, which sits just 13 miles south of Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, reported seeing hovering flickering lights that vanished into thin air. ‘What is that,’ shouted one local who filmed the lights. ‘I think those are UFOs and I really don’t feel comfortable going to sleep tonight.’ The uncanny sightings, most reported on October 7, echo recent UFO waves near military sites, including Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia where officials reported seeing ‘flashing red, green, and white lights’ that were ‘moving at rapid speeds.’

