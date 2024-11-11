One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US president-elect has reportedly called the Russian leader to discuss the Ukraine conflict and its potential settlement

US President-elect Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukraine conflict and its potential settlement, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing several people familiar with the matter. The phone call took place on Thursday, shortly after Trump secured his election victory. The US president-elect reportedly urged Putin not to “escalate” the conflict, reminding him of the significant US military presence in Europe, one of the sources told the daily. Apart from that, Trump and Putin spoke about “the goal of peace on the European continent,” with the president-elect expressing interest in follow-up conversations to talk about “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” several other unnamed individuals told the WaPo.

Trump’s reported plan for a Western/NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine places Russia in the dilemma of either preempting this with another large-scale nationwide offensive, targeting those forces after they enter at the risk of sparking World War III, or tacitly accepting this endgame.

The Wall Street Journal’s report that Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine envisages the creation of an 800-mile demilitarized zone that would be patrolled by Europeans adds a lot of urgency to Russia’s nearly 1000-day-long struggle to achieve its maximum goals in this conflict. The potential entrance of conventional Western/NATO forces into Ukraine as peacekeepers places Russia in the dilemma of accepting yet another “red line” being crossed or risking World War III by targeting them.

A former NATO commander has predicted that the war in Ukraine will end with the country being divided, with Vladimir Putin ultimately taking control of 20% of its territory.

While Russia currently holds the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea, James Stavridis believes that the Russian president will retain all the areas he has already seized after more than two years of fighting. During an appearance on CNN, the retired military officer even said he would nominate Donald Trump, recently re-elected in the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize if he kept his promise to end the conflict "within 24 hours."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly held off on providing long-range missiles to Kiev

Ukrainian officials believe the relationship between London and Kiev has deteriorated, as the new Labour government has so far failed to deliver long-range missiles, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources. Kiev is growing increasingly “unhappy” as Russian forces gain ground in Donbass at a rate not seen since 2022, the newspaper said. Additionally, the election of Donald Trump in the US has raised concerns about long-term military support from Kiev’s biggest sponsor. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not yet visited Ukraine four months after assuming office. A senior official in Kiev indicated that a trip would be meaningless unless Starmer committed to providing more Storm Shadow missiles, according to The Guardian.

The plan, however, is hindered by logistics hurdles and dwindling stockpiles

The outgoing Biden administration is seeking to fully use funds allocated for Ukraine to deliver additional weapons to the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing unnamed White House officials. The plan, however, is reportedly facing logistics hurdles as the US further depletes its already thinned out stockpiles. Washington has more than $7 billion left in drawdown authority, enabling the Pentagon to transfer weapons and ammunition to Kiev, as well as another $2 billion to fund long-term equipment contracts for Ukraine, the WSJ noted.

Moscow has ratified a bilateral strategic security treaty with Pyongyang

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finalized the ratification of a strategic partnership agreement that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed during his visit to Pyongyang in June. The Russian State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, unanimously approved the treaty late last month, and the upper house, the Federation Council, did the same on November 6. Putin gave his final stamp of approval on Saturday, according to the official portal of the country’s legislature.

"There is freedom for fools on X...”

Germany’s collapsing government has responded to Elon Musk calling Chancellor Olaf Scholz a “fool” by claiming that the tech billionaire’s X platform has become a place for extremists. Musk commented on the news that the traffic light coalition in Berlin was faltering following the dismissal of Christian Lindner, leader of the co-governing FDP, from the finance ministry, by writing in German, “Olaf ist ein Narr” (Olaf is a Fool).

BEIJING (AP) — China has published baselines for a contested shoal in the South China Sea it had seized from the Philippines, a move that's likely to increase tensions over overlapping territorial claims.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday posted online geographic coordinates for the baselines around Scarborough Shoal. A nation’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone are typically defined as the distance from the baselines. Both China and the Philippines claim Scarborough Shoal and other outcroppings in the South China Sea. China seized the shoal, which lies west of the main Philippine island of Luzon, in 2012 and has since restricted access to Filipino fishermen there. A 2016 ruling by an international arbitration court found that most Chinese claims in the South China Sea were invalid but Beijing refuses to abide by it.

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, says a series of airstrikes have targeted the Amran and Saada governorates, which they say have been carried out by the US and Britain.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was sentenced in absentia by UN-backed tribunal to life in prison for role in 2005 suicide bombing that killed Rafiq Hariri

A Hezbollah commander responsible for the assassination of a former Lebanese prime minister was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike, Saudi media reported Sunday. The Al-Arabiya outlet said Salim Jamil Ayyash was killed, with unconfirmed reports on social media claiming he was struck near the Syrian city of al-Qusayr, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Ayyash, who had a $10 million reward from Washington on his head, was a senior member of Hezbollah’s Unit 151 assassination squad, according to the US State Department.

Officials involved in the negotiations say significant progress has been made towards an agreement in the north. Israel demanding freedom of action in the event that Hezbollah re-arms itself.

Officials involved in the ceasefire negotiations in the north say that significant progress has been made towards an agreement, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening. According to the report, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Russia last week for four days in order to involve Moscow in the issue, and in order to persuade the Kremlin to assist in reaching an agreement. Alongside this, Dermer is expected to visit Washington this week and meet President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

But he wants it to happen before he takes office, says evangelical leader Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

Israel has an eight-week opportunity before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump to attack Iranian oil fields, and the coming year will see the United States herald a landmark peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, an American evangelical leader said on Thursday. The remarks by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, come just days after Trump was elected president of the United States for a second term and as Israel was bracing for a possible Iranian attack.

Hamas reportedly offered Fatah officials the responsibility of managing the Gaza Strip, including control of border crossings and security apparatuses, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday evening.

Qatari request not to eliminate senior Hamas officials on the country's soil was recently forwarded to Israel.

Qatar turned to Israel and requested that it not eliminate Hamas officials on the country's soil, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening. According to the report, the request to Israel was forwarded indirectly through mediators. Another request from Qatar to Israel was forwarded after the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was attributed to Israel. The report also said that Qatar's new request may have something to do with the decision in Doha to freeze the mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas as well as the decision to expel senior Hamas officials from the country

Reports found one of the main protest organizers to be PGNL, a prominent member of the extensive Hamas-affiliated network in the Netherlands, led by a self-described former teacher at UNWRA.

The organized, violent antisemitic rampage that took place in Amsterdam Thursday night shocked many in the European continent and beyond. Now, several days later, more and more information regarding the events and the organizers began to flow, with findings pointing to a Palestinian community in the Netherlands (PGNL), a Hamas-affiliated group active in the Netherlands, as a main organizer of the anti-Israel protests in the country. The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) published an expose showcasing how, on November 6, local authorities decided to cancel a pre-planned protest against the Maccabi Ajax FC football game scheduled for 19:00 on November 7.

Amsterdam’s reckless pursuit of diversity quotas has transformed its police force into an instrument of Islamic appeasement, swayed by foreign governments and terror-linked groups, abandoning Jewish citizens to antisemitic violence and eroding the city’s core commitment to safety and justice for all.

In an outrageous but sadly not surprising turn of events, Dutch authorities confirmed on Saturday that no arrests were made during a wave of Islamic violence targeting Israeli football supporters and Jewish civilians in Amsterdam. The attacks left five people hospitalized and many others injured. Despite the city’s stated commitment to public safety, Amsterdam’s law enforcement failed when it mattered most, allowing violent Muslims to roam freely during the attacks and sow fear among the Jewish community.

"What is wrong with our legal system? What is wrong with society? How is this possible?"

A neighborhood patrol organization in Crown Heights, a central neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, posted shocking footage on X showing a masked man attempting to snatch a child from his father while they were walking down the street. "At approximately 3:30 p.m., this deeply concerning incident took place in the heart of Crown Heights. We are working hand in hand with the @NYPD71pct in identifying the perpetrator. Kudos to the father for his quick action," Crown Heights Shomrim wrote on X. Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, member of Community Board 9 in Crown Heights, NY, wrote on X, "This video is shocking. A perpetrator grabbed a Chasidic child who was walking with his father today at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Kingston near Lefferts Ave."

Rasmus Paludan’s prosecution lays bare Sweden’s dangerous abandonment of free speech, where courts silence dissent and protect Islam from critique—even as they condemn a politician already hunted, violently attacked, and forced to live in constant fear for his life simply for defending Western values.

In a decision that has ignited fierce debate over the limits of free speech and judicial interpretation, Danish-Swedish politician and lawyer Rasmus Paludan was sentenced to four months in prison by the Malmö District Court. The case, rooted in Paludan’s 2022 Quran-burning protests and speeches on Islam, questions the extent of free expression protections in Sweden, the weaponization of courts to target political opponents, and the lengths the Swedish government will go to appease Islam.

A sick newly proposed age of consent law would allow old men in Iraq to marry children as young as nine years old, and “legalize child rape” activists claim.

Ultra-conservative Shia Muslim parties have launched a bid to pass a new law that would slash the existing age of consent in the pariah nation in half from the existing limit of 18. The changes, proposed by the dominant Shia coalition, would peel back the national “personal status law”. Replacing the major legislation, also known as Law 188, would further roll back women’s rights, depriving them of the ability to divorce their partners, have custody for their children, and their inheritance. The latest proposals, initially announced in August 2024, would see one of the most progressive laws in the Middle East fully repealed, and has sparked outrage among women’s rights activists.

Lise Merle joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss how Donald Trump's election in the U.S. could serve as a catalyst for change in Canada and possibly push a departure from identity politics.

President-elect Donald Trump has won Arizona, completing a sweep of all seven battleground in the 2024 election.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:21 p.m. ET on Nov. 9. With this win, Trump’s total electoral college count moves to 312 to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 226. Trump was projected to win the election on the morning of Nov. 6. Harris conceded the race later the same day. As The Epoch Times' John Haughey reports, Trump’s Arizona victory follows candidate Joe Biden’s upset win in the state in 2020, a 0.3-percent squeaker that marked the first time since Bill Clinton’s 1996 win that The Grand Canyon State had voted for a Democratic presidential candidate. In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 percentage points.

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly extended an offer to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, as reported by Politico and confirmed by two sources speaking to far-left CNN.

Stefanik, who just secured a commanding reelection in New York’s 21st Congressional District, has represented the district since 2015 and serves as the fourth-ranking Republican in the House as chair of the House Republican Conference. Politico reported that her appointment would necessitate a special election in New York’s 21st District, a solidly conservative constituency she has represented since 2015.

The high court’s recent decisions indicated a move toward originalism and textualism but left open questions about how that will play out in future rulings...

President-elect Donald Trump’s second term could help make him one of the most consequential presidents for the U.S. Supreme Court by solidifying a long-lasting originalist majority. Although Democrats have criticized the justices in recent months, the 2024 elections may have stripped them of the power they would need to block Trump’s nominees and implement reforms to stunt conservatives’ influence on the court. Republicans are projected to take the U.S. Senate, offering a two-year window for Trump to appoint new conservative jurists to the highest court should any of the sitting justices announce retirement. Neither of the two most senior justices, Clarence Thomas, who is 76 and joined the court in 1991, and Samuel Alito, who is 74 and joined in 2006, have announced a retirement plan.

Today may be the last day for YOU to EFFECTIVELY voice your opposition to the World Health Organization's "Pandemic Agreement." On Monday, November 11, 2024 a decision will be announced. SPEAK UP NOW!

It’s been a historic week in American politics as well as in financial markets. Following Donald Trump’s triumph at the ballot box, the S&P 500 spiked to a new record high.

Investors were in part relieved that the presidential election resulted in a clear winner. Many investors also bought stocks on optimism about potential deregulation and tax cuts under a Trump administration. That burst of positive sentiment helped trigger a selloff in safe-haven assets, including precious metals.

Elon Musk appeared to support a call to end the Federal Reserve Bank in the United States after reposting a tweet from Utah Senator Mike Lee, who called for greater executive oversight over monetary policy and abolishing the central bank.

Lee argued that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s recent assertion that he would not resign from his post, even if asked to by incoming President Donald Trump represented an out-of-control system. Lee wrote via his social media account: “The Executive Branch should be under the direction of the president. That’s how the Constitution was designed. The Federal Reserve is one of many examples of how we’ve deviated from the Constitution, in that regard. Yet another reason why we should end the Fed.”

Countries outside the eurozone but inside the European Union, i.e., those that one day might join the eurozone—like Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, are positioning for a new gold standard.

To prepare for a monetary system based on gold, they are buying gold to equalize their reserves to the eurozone average. This balancing of gold reserves in Europe is a key topic I have written about extensively. And now, additional evidence of these plans has come out, this time from Konrad Raczkowski, former Minister of Finance of Poland. Raczkowski recently argued official gold reserves in Europe must be evenly distributed relative to GDP, which “in the near future … will be the new gold standard.” His statement adds to a vast body of proof regarding Europe’s preparations for a gold standard.

“Most economists are political apologists masquerading as economists,” wrote Doug Casey in one of his columns.

“They prescribe the way they would like the world to work and tailor theories to help politicians demonstrate the virtue and necessity of their quest for power.” Moreover, wrote Casey, “The field of economics has been turned into the handmaiden of government in order to give a scientific justification for things the government wants to do.” This of course is not a new development. Ludwig von Mises was calling the universities of his day “nurseries of socialism” but, thankfully, there is always a remnant of students who resist the statist brainwashing. The above quote about concocted “scientific” justifications for interventionism and socialism, by the way, sounds like a precise definition of Keynes’s General Theory.

Since former President Donald Trump won the Presidential election last week, a number of radical liberal women who were enraged that he won have been taking to social media to encourage each other to shave their hair and abstain from intimacy, and some are even going so far as to advocate poisoning men who voted for Trump.

What is known as the “4B movement” is nothing inherently new and began in 2019 in South Korea, which advocates women to abstain from dating, marriage, having sex and having children with men. The movement is now being co-opted by bitter liberal women who stand with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A physician’s assistant in obstetrics and gynecology has been terminated from a Philadelphia hospital after expressing a desire for deadly retribution against the daughters and grandchildren of voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Nicole M. Hart issued a post on social media stating, “To every woman that voted for Trump, I hope your daughter has an ectopic pregnancy,” referring to a rare medical condition in which a fertilized egg grows on the exterior of a woman’s uterus. The condition can cause both the mother and child to die. Ectopic pregnancies are not considered viable pregnancies. Jefferson Health Hospital in Philadelphia confirmed Friday that Hart has been terminated from her position.

Two strong earthquakes were reported off the coast of Cuba late Sunday morning, prompting officials to warn of a small tsunami threat. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the two earthquakes occurred within an hour of each other.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.9, was detected just before 11 a.m. ET, approximately 22 miles south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, at a depth of about 9 miles. The second earthquake, which was stronger at a magnitude of 6.8, occurred an hour later, just before noon ET. This quake was centered about 25 miles south of Bartolomé Masó at a depth of approximately 8 miles. Shortly after the second earthquake was reported, the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Honolulu issued an alert. They stated that while there was no significant threat of a tsunami, “there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along the coasts nearest to the epicenter.”

Democrats are using FEMA dollars to drive the illegal immigration invasion of Chicago. Terry Newsome has been following this. Joining us now from behind the enemy lines in Chicago through all of these FOIA requests, discovering what sounds like a made up story

