One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

...turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelensky...

Update(1858ET): There's been contradictory reports all day, and at one point in the afternoon a firm Trump denial, but Monday evening Bloomberg is reporting that the US has paused all military aid to Ukraine amid the tit-for-tat open feuding with Zelensky. "President Donald Trump ordered a pause to all military aid to Ukraine, turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelenskiy just days after an Oval Office blowup with the Ukrainian president left the support of his country’s most important ally in doubt," the publication writes in a breaking story. "The US is pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to a senior Defense Department official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations," Bloomberg adds.

The US president will play a “decisive” role in achieving a ceasefire with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada said

Ukraine’s 450-seat parliament – the Verkhovna Rada – released a statement on Monday evening saying that US President Donald Trump will play a key role in negotiating a peace deal between Kiev and Moscow. The public endorsement of Trump’s mediation efforts comes after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has refused to apologize for last week’s public spat with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in the White House. In a statement on the parliamentary website, the MPs stressed the “decisive” role of American aid and said that the Rada “welcomes President Donald Trump’s initiatives to launch a negotiation process aimed at securing peace.”

PM Keir Starmer has announced he is ready to deploy “boots on the ground and planes in the air” for securing peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine in an effort to secure peace as part of a previously announced “coalition of the willing.” Speaking before Parliament on Monday, Starmer said that Kiev’s backers must not settle for “a weak deal” like the Minsk accords, urging the Western allies to “keep the military aid to Ukraine flowing” and ramp up economic pressure on Russia. The prime minister reiterated his willingness to deploy “boots on the ground and planes in the air,” asserting that “Europe must do the heavy lifting to secure peace on our continent.” However, he added that for this effort to succeed, it must have strong US backing.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, yet another one of Emmanuel Macron’s ‘genius plans’ has fallen apart.

The unpopular French President, never able to solve his own domestic problems, is always eager to solve other people crises. This time, he floated yet another click-bait proposal that earned no support, not even from his own fellow Euro-Globalists. During the pro-Ukraine summit at Lancaster House on Sunday, Macron raised the idea of a one-month ceasefire in the air and sea, aiming to ‘pave the way for more substantial peace talks between Ukraine and Russia’. There was little to no appetite to discuss the strategy amongst the 18 other Western leaders involved in the talks.

The possible plans are reportedly part of the president’s efforts to improve ties with Moscow and end the Ukraine conflict

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to draft proposals for easing certain sanctions on Russia, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The tentative plans would align with US President Donald Trump’s efforts to improve diplomatic and economic relations with Moscow and to facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The proposed sanctions relief could include specific Russian entities and individuals, including some business leaders, according to the outlet. The list will be discussed with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the administration’s broad talks with Moscow on repairing ties, the sources told Reuters.

Former Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis earlier warned that the end of NATO could be "days away."

Before entering office, then-President­­-elect Donald Trump vowed to consider withdrawing the US from NATO. However, the US won’t leave the alliance abruptly, Come Carpentier de Gourdon, a geopolitical analyst and the convener of the editorial board of World Affairs journal, told Sputnik. How Could America Act? The US may "gradually starve NATO of funds and other resources by repatriating most of the US personnel from bases in Europe, for instance," which would prod European states to maintain the alliance at their costs, Gourdon said. Washington may also push NATO members to raise their defense budgets to 5% which “would probably put an unacceptable burden on those states,” he went on.

President Donald J. Trump announced on Monday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to be implemented starting Tuesday, with “no room” left for a last-minute agreement to be reached before the midnight deadline.

The 25 percent tariffs, previously delayed from early February, were rescheduled following attempts by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to address U.S. concerns by increasing border security efforts. During a press briefing, reporters inquired about the likelihood of negotiating a deal to prevent the tariffs. Trump stated, “No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No. The tariffs, you know, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow.” He added, “And just so you understand, vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico,” with China and Canada also playing a role in the crisis.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has threatened the U.S. over Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on Canadian exports.

After initially putting a hold on his planned tariffs against Canada and Mexico, Trump confirmed this week that he would move forward with plans to 25 percent tariffs on both countries until both countries agreed to his demands surrounding border security. In an interview on NBC News, Ford said he had never met a single American who supported the idea of tariffs, despite the fact that the majority of Americans voted for Donald Trump.

Canada will impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Canada will slap 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement. "Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

Emigration rates soared to unprecedented levels in Canada last year driven by the ongoing housing shortage and the cost of living crisis, a new report suggests. One province in particular accounted for nearly half of these departures.

More than 81,601 residents left the country in 2024 and 39,430 of them were from Ontario, a report from rental platform liv.rent found. Ontario is the most densely populated province in the nation, but its 48 percent share of departures is notably greater than its 39 percent share of the total population of Canada. Last year marked the highest level of emigration both Canada and Ontario have seen in several years. Emigration in Canada overall last reached that level in 2017, and in Ontario, the current levels haven’t been seen since 2011, according to the report, which is based on data from Statistics Canada.

The US president has vowed to impose 25% levies on all imports from the bloc

US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose sweeping tariffs on EU imports could deal a significant blow to the bloc’s economic development, according to Bloomberg. Trump has stepped up his trade crackdown on the EU, recently claiming the bloc was created to “screw” the US and vowing 25% tariffs on “cars and all other things.” As part of the push, he has slapped a 25% levy on EU steel and aluminum shipments starting March 4. A blanket tariff is “no joke,” Bloomberg columnist Lionel Laurent wrote on Monday, estimating that it could put 1.5% of EU gross domestic product at risk.

"If the US continues to use the fentanyl issue to pressure, blackmail..."

On Monday morning, the US dollar is underperforming against all G10 currencies as investors brace for President Trump's tariff deadline on Mexico, Canada, and China. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed Sunday the tariffs are set for Tuesday. Meanwhile, a state-run Chinese publication signaled that retaliatory trade measures are coming, heightening concerns the trade war could escalate in the next 24 hours. Lutnick told Fox News: "There are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada. Exactly what they are, we're going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate." The dollar has been on a slippery slope since Sunday evening.

UK, Germany, and Romania are undermining democracy. Most of the EU doesn’t care about freedom—they just want war. The people’s voice? Ignored.

Warmongers will have to work extra hard to stamp out dissent in Europe now that European leaders are ALL IN on supporting Ukraine in a war against Russia.

“The European Commission is an unelected executive with legislative powers. It is a sham parliament that violates the principles of democracy” – Viktor Orbán.

The battle for Europe’s future is intensifying. In a powerful and revealing discussion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Germany’s AfD leader Alice Weidel sat down with Mandiner and Weltwoche to lay out their vision for reclaiming the European Union from the grip of unelected bureaucrats. Their message? Europe must return to the hands of sovereign nations and abandon the failed policies that have driven it to the brink of collapse.

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 3 (Reuters) - A car drove into a crowd in the western German city of Mannheim on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring 11 others, overshadowing carnival celebrations in the region where police had been on alert for attacks.

Police detained the driver, who appeared to have ploughed intentionally into the crowd given the speed at which he was driving, prosecutors said in an act Interior Minister Nancy Faeser labeled "horror in broad daylight". He did not appear to have been politically or religiously motivated, but there were reasons to believe he was psychologically unwell, said Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel warned Israel in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry that if they voted against Ukraine again at the United Nations regarding the Russian invasion, there would be "negative consequence" toward relations between the two countries, Walla reported on Monday night.

State Department spokesperson says that Trump’s Middle East envoy plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out a way to continue the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans to return to the region in the coming days, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Special Envoy Witkoff plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out either a way to extend Phase I or advance to Phase II,” the spokesperson said. Hamas on the weekend rejected Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover periods. On Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to adopt Witkoff’s proposal.

Draft proposal mum on how to disarm the terror group, contains no financial pledges to rebuild Gaza, and doesn’t give central role to PA, which seeks to lead Strip’s reconstruction

Egypt has drawn up a plan for Gaza that would sideline Hamas and replace it with interim bodies controlled by Arab, Muslim and Western states, according to a draft seen by Reuters, as Arab countries scramble to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over the devastated Strip and oust its residents. Egypt’s vision, which is due to be presented at an Arab League summit on Tuesday, does not specify whether the proposal would be implemented before or after any permanent deal to end the war in Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem says that the organization agrees to the establishment of a local management committee for the Gaza Strip, in which it will not be a member.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem announced on Monday that the organization agrees to the establishment of a local management committee for the Gaza Strip, in which Hamas will not have a direct role. The comment comes in response to a proposal put forward by Egypt aimed at addressing Israel's demand to remove Hamas from power and to provide a basis for an agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to manage the Strip through professionals and experts. "We do not want to be part of the administrative arrangements in the Gaza Strip as long as this is done with national consensus," said Qassem, adding that Hamas has no interest in being an obstacle to the possibility of rehabilitating the Gaza Strip.

With Hamas rejecting extensions involving more hostage releases, Israel prepares to resume fighting

Despite the expiration of the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire, fighting has not yet resumed in the Gaza Strip. Following Israel’s announcement of support for a first phase extension, which Israel claims came from U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Hamas’ rejection of the proposal, the possibility of a return of hostilities looks increasingly likely. On Sunday, mediators worked to prevent the collapse of the hostage-ceasefire agreement, while Egypt proposed extending the first phase by two weeks, with Hamas releasing an additional six hostages – three living, and three deceased.

Uptick in US operations in Somalia & Syria...

President Trump has eased restrictions on US airstrikes and special operations raids in areas outside of countries officially considered combat zones by the US, giving US military commanders the freedom to launch attacks without permission from the White House. The order reverts back to the policy of the first Trump administration, doing away with restrictions President Biden added to US drone strikes and raids outside of Iraq and Syria, the only two countries the US officially considers combat zones.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian’s Sunday remarks about his disagreement with Ali Khamenei over US negotiations have fueled speculation about his growing frustration with his role.

“I personally believed it would be better to negotiate [with the US], but the Supreme Leader said we will not talk with the US. So I said we would not negotiate with the US. It was done and over with, it was done and over with,” Pezeshkian said, his tone possibly reflecting frustration, during a speech in Parliament on Sunday. He was attending the session as lawmakers debated the impeachment of his economy minister, Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Citizens across Iran told Iran International that they are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities as Nowruz (Norouz), the new Iranian year, approaches on March 20.

Many described empty markets, fading Norouz shopping traditions, and the daily struggle to cope with soaring prices and dwindling purchasing power. A hypermarket owner in Tehran remarked, "This is nothing like the Norouz seasons we used to see. People barely buy anything beyond absolute necessities. Our bestsellers now are cigarettes and large bottles of soda, while even basic cleaning products for Norouz housecleaning sit untouched on the shelves."

VATICAN CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday, the Vatican said, a setback for the 88-year-old pontiff as he battles double pneumonia.

Francis, who has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, is again receiving "non-invasive, mechanical ventilation" to help with his breathing. "Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus," the latest detailed medical update said. The pope also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, which required doctors to perform two bronchoscopies, or procedures to inspect his air passages.

"America has the right to know."

After last week's botched Epstein files release, many are calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be fired over the lame binders given to right-wing influencers and journalists that contained old information. On Monday, Bondi appeared on Fox News, where she told host Sean Hannity that she received a truckload of files on Friday morning containing additional Epstein files which were hidden away in the Southern District of New York. "FBI handed over a couple hundred pages of documents, but you know Sean, I gave them a deadline of Friday at 8am to get us everything, and a source had told me where the documents were being kept - southern district of new york (shock), so we got - hopefully all of them, Friday at 8am. Thousands of documents," said Bondi.

Yes but will we actually get the files...

Days after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that FBI agents out of the New York Field Office withheld thousands of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case - after an utterly botched rollout of the "Epstein Files," the head of the NY Field Office, James Dennehy, was 'forced to resign' - and says he wasn't given any explanation for the decision from Washington.

DNC Staffer Seth Rich Records Not Released: What’s Happening with Pam Bondi and Transparency Issues?

The recent announcement from the Department of Justice regarding the records of DNC staffer Seth Rich has stirred significant controversy and raised questions about transparency in government dealings. Initially set to be released on March 10th, these records will not be made public, prompting reactions from various political commentators and activists, including Kylie Jane Kremer, who expressed her frustration on Twitter. The lack of clarity surrounding this decision has fueled speculation about what information might be withheld and the implications this has for public trust in government institutions.

MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease

As the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak. This situation has escalated rapidly, with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reporting 146 confirmed cases since late January 2025, primarily in the South Plains region. Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness with certain health risks, especially to unvaccinated individuals. The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a characteristic body rash. Most cases are mild, but rare complications can be severe, including pneumonia, blindness, and encephalitis. Prior to the introduction of the vaccine in the 1960s, virtually every child in the United States contracted measles. For example, in the United States, from 1953 to 1962, on average there were 530,217 confirmed cases and 440 deaths, a case fatality rate of 1 in 1,205 cases.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York was thrust into a state of emergency as health officials raised a red alert following the arrival of a foreign traveler carrying a highly contagious and deadly disease.

According to a report from the Daily Mail Online published at 6:52 PST on March 3, 2025, a child who arrived at Terminal 4 on a China Airlines flight and subsequently traveled on a shuttle bus to Philadelphia tested positive for the illness, sparking widespread concern over the potential for a major outbreak. The Daily Mail Online detailed that the infected child, a U.S. national who had not been vaccinated, entered the country and later sought medical attention in Pennsylvania. After arriving at JFK, the child boarded a shuttle bus to Philadelphia, visiting two clinics—True North Pediatrics Associates in Collegeville and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia campus—before being diagnosed.

Have you noticed that now there is a lot of chatter about how “Trump’s policies” threaten to plunge the U.S. economy into a recession?

The messaging that we are getting from so many prominent voices is so similar that one would be tempted to think that they are all getting their talking points from the same source. Is some sort of a coordinated effort taking place behind the scenes? Without a doubt, our economy is in really big trouble right now. Our economic momentum was taking us in the wrong direction during the final stages of the Biden administration, and in recent weeks our problems have clearly accelerated. About a month ago, I suggested that those that control the levers of financial power were up to something. Could it be possible that what they have been planning is now playing out right in front of our eyes?

Regional airline Silver Airways abruptly canceled all flights at Orlando International Airport over the weekend, leaving many expecting to board planes to their destinations stranded after the company recently filed for bankruptcy.

Silver Airways axed both departing and returning flights after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December as the company sunk into debt. “This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you—our valued customers,” the company wrote in a press release in December. At the time, Silver Airways promised that all tickets would remain valid and that business would carry on as usual. People were also still able to purchase tickets for future flights scheduled in spite of the bankruptcy declaration.

Alarm bells went off in 2024 when Singapore unexpectedly emerged as Nvidia’s second-largest revenue source. The disclosure fueled widespread speculation that Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips were being channeled to China.

Those concerns intensified in January after China’s DeepSeek burst onto the international AI scene due to the sophistication and reported cost-effectiveness of its model. DeepSeek’s AI is trained on Nvidia’s graphics processing units despite export restrictions designed to keep the technology out of China. Singapore has been working to dismantle a shadow network trafficking Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI chips, and late last week, authorities there detained three people on charges of deliberately misrepresenting the final destination of U.S.-manufactured servers, likely containing Nvidia’s highly sought-after chips.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an investigation following a series of apparent false alerts received by aircraft approaching Washington Reagan National Airport on Saturday.

Several airliners reportedly experienced unexpected alarms from their onboard Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS). The situation prompted air traffic controllers to communicate with incoming flights about the anomalies, according to audio records. American Eagle flight 4469, operated by Republic Airways, received a TCAS alert while descending between 1,200 and 1,000 feet. This prompted the pilots to take evasive actions, although no other aircraft were visible. Upon landing, the pilots confirmed to air traffic controllers that the TCAS showed an “unknown target descending rapidly.”

Radical trans activists say that sex change surgeries save lives. A groundbreaking new study destroys that narrative.

Cue the self-replicating robot revolution: Apptronik’s humanoid Apollo robot is gearing up to assist in manufacturing copies of itself. That’s thanks to a deal between the Texas-based robotics company and global engineering solutions firm Jabil, which produces components for the likes of Apple, Dell, and HP.

The partnership will see both companies put Apollo robots to work on assembly lines at Jabil’s operations, including the ones for manufacturing Apollo bots. Apollo will have to prove itself capable first, though. It’ll initially be assigned “an array of simple, repetitive intralogistics and manufacturing tasks, including inspection, sorting, kitting, lineside delivery, fixture placement, and sub-assembly.” The idea is for Apollo to eventually be deployed to functioning manufacturing facilities and free up human workers.

In the rarified world of the ultra-wealthy, the pursuit of eternal life has evolved from a philosophical dream into a high-stakes, high-cost obsession.

Fueled by cutting-edge science and a willingness to push ethical boundaries, the super-rich are diving into biohacking—using experimental technologies like pig brain research and hyperbaric oxygen chambers to defy aging and, perhaps, mortality itself. News outlets and social media platforms like X have buzzed with reports of these eccentric efforts, painting a picture of a longevity boom that’s as fascinating as it is controversial. One of the most eyebrow-raising developments in this quest comes from research involving pig brains.

A powerful and potentially hazardous severe weather outbreak is forecast to sweep across nearly two dozen states from Monday night through Wednesday evening, March 3-5, 2025.

Meteorologists are warning of a strengthening storm system that could bring widespread thunderstorms, damaging winds, and significant disruptions to millions of Americans from the southern Plains to the Midwest and East. AccuWeather meteorologists, as reported by Yahoo News on March 1, 2025, warn that this early March storm could impact as many as 170 million people. The storm is expected to intensify over the coming days, with severe thunderstorms posing risks to lives and property.

An earthquake rattled Los Angeles hours after the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony wrapped up in Hollywood, according to multiple reports.

The 3.9-magnitude tremor struck North Hollywood around 10:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Shaking reportedly was felt miles across LA, including in Pasadena, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley, Torrance, Redondo Beach and Glendale, NBC Los Angeles reported. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damages, according to ABC 7.

For nearly two decades, archaeologists working in the City of David, near the Old City of Jerusalem, have worked on identifying the exact location of the ancient Pool of Siloam. New findings have shed light on a couple of possibilities.

In John 9, we read of the miraculous healing of a blind man in the Pool of Siloam. “After saying this, he spit on the ground, made some mud with the saliva, and put it on the man’s eyes. “Go,” he told him, “wash in the Pool of Siloam”. So the man went and washed, and came home seeing” (John 9:6-7). "The word 'Siloam' is a Greek transliteration of the Hebrew word 'Shiloah,' which means 'sent,' as explained in the gospel.

Share