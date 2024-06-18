One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Korea military suffers 'multiple casualties' in landmine explosion near border."

Something big is happening on the heavily militarized Korean border, following several days of soaring tensions which has included North Korea flying hundreds of trash and feces-filled balloons into the south. There are several reports of dozens of North Korean soldiers having briefly crossed the border, and soon retreating, after warning shots were fired by South Korean border troops, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. Per Reuters, citing Yonhap at about 11:00am local time: "South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line near the border, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff."

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Pyongyang for the first time since 2000

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its friendship and support and pledged to assist Pyongyang in its own struggle for independence and identity. Putin is scheduled to visit North Korea on Tuesday, for the first time since 2000. Ahead of his trip, the Russian president has written an article published by the leading DPRK daily, Rodong Sinmun. “Russia has continuously supported and will support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy, in their fight for independence, identity and the right to freely choose their development path,” Putin wrote.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow highly values North Korea’s support in conducting the special military operation in Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate the DPRK’s unwavering support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, their solidarity with us on key international matters and willingness to defend our common priorities and views within the UN," Putin said ahead of his state visit to the North Korea tothe main North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun. Russian President further noticed that Russia and North Korea will develop payment mechanisms that are not controlled by Western countries and jointly oppose illegitimate restrictions.

Majority of the Ukrainian negotiators interviewed believed the Russian proposal was genuine.

In April 2022, Ukraine and Russia were on the brink of signing a deal to end the war just weeks after it began. The New York Times published documents showing President Vladimir Putin was willing to make concessions to get an agreement signed. According to the documents, Putin initially sought to have Kiev recognize Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. However, a draft agreement from April 15, 2022, suggests both parties were prepared to set aside the issue to end the conflict. "Paragraph 1 of Article 2 and Articles 4, 5, and 11 of this Treaty shall not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol," the document says.

Washington is doing everything to help Kiev, the national security spokesman has argued

In order to become a NATO member, Ukraine has to “win the war” with Russia first, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists at a press briefing on Monday. US President Joe Biden believes NATO is in Ukraine’s future, but there’s “a lot of things that have to be done” before it can join, Kirby said. When a journalist asked him to elaborate on the “vague conditions” and “unclear pathway” Kiev had been given, the official claimed that Washington’s position was “absolutely clear.”

What's presented is basically 6 out of the 12 points of China's February 2023 Peace plan...

This past weekend's international peace summit in Switzerland, which included the presence of Ukraine's Zelensky along with nearly 100 countries - but which had no Russia or China representation - produced "zero" results according to a Kremlin statement lambasting the gathering. "If we talk about the results of this meeting, then they come down to zero," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

Kiev has failed to strike a deal with its international bondholders, according to a report

The Ukrainian government announced on Monday it had failed to reach an agreement with a group of foreign bondholders that includes financial giants BlackRock and Pimco on restructuring Ukraine’s $20 billion in Eurobonds, according to a report by Reuters. In February 2022, bondholders granted Ukraine a two-year debt freeze in view of the conflict with Russia. But that agreement ends in August, and bondholders are anxious for Kiev to begin paying interest on its debt again. Ukraine could end up in default if new debt relief is not arranged, which would damage the country’s credit rating and complicate its ability to borrow in the future.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, with competing proposals from both sides that would see a resolution to the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made an offer to end the war, but this is being depicted in the media as Putin seeking "capitulation" from Ukraine and not a negotiated peace deal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a 10-point deal which demands that Russia withdraw to pre-2014 borders — before it annexed Crimea.

Kuala Lumpur has made its decision, Anwar Ibrahim has said

Malaysia has decided to apply for BRICS membership and will start filing the official paperwork soon, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said. The 77-year-old leader of the Southeast Asian nation mentioned the decision in an interview with the Chinese outlet Guancha published on Sunday. “We have made our policy clear and we have made our decision. We will start the formal process soon,” Anwar said. “We are waiting for the final result and the feedback from the South African government.”

At a meeting Tuesday in Russia, BRICS announced that it is in the final stages of its de-dollarization mission. According to BRICS representatives at the meeting, their new payment system was confirmed, and it will become a competitor for the current global reserve US dollar.

Economic ministers of leading BRICS member countries have announced that they are in the final stages of completing complete de-dollarization. The bloc’s goal is for its multipolar international monetary system to mark the end of the US dollar as the sole global reserve currency. A new payment system has been rumored and discussed for a significant time, but now the BRICS alliance has officially confirmed its development and first target: the US Dollar.

The conflict with Russia proves that public opinion must be controlled, Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill has said

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown that today’s warfare necessitates controlling public opinion by dictating what information is made available to people, the French Army’s chief of staff has stated. Speaking in an interview posted on Sunday by Defense News, French Army General Pierre Schill said the conflict in Eastern Europe has “changed the dynamics of combat.” He added that in addition to key advances on the battlefield – such as more extensive use of drones and military adaptation of civilian technologies – the crisis has proven that the flow of information must be controlled “to influence both national and international public opinion.”

The French president called a snap general election after the National Rally trounced his party in the EU parliamentary vote

Marine Le Pen has said she will not seek the immediate removal of President Emmanuel Macron from office should her National Rally (NR) party come out on top in France's upcoming general election. The former long-time NR leader currently heads the party’s faction in parliament. Macron called a snap election after his party lost spectacularly to the NR in the EU parliamentary elections earlier this month.

Coptic Christian Bishop Damian of the Höxter-Brenkenhausen Diocese explains to Germans that Egypt was once a Christian country. Coptic Christians were the majority of the population by a large margin before Islam conquered and took over the nation.

“Copts were once the rulers of Egypt; today, we’re struggling just to survive. If you ignore what’s going on in Europe, you’ll become a minority in your homeland, too.” History shows the bishop is correct, with numerous examples. The only two nations that have ever managed to recover their pre-Islamic culture and leadership are Spain and Israel. Afghanistan itself was Buddhist, as one might realize from the famous destruction of the 100-foot-tall Buddha statues carved into the sides of mountains, which the Taliban obliterated with modern explosives.

The lack of vetting of foreign nationals entering through the southern U.S. border could potentially lead to another 9/11-style attack, former FBI agent Chris Swecker said.

Swecker, a former FBI assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division, explained that the lack of vetting could result in an increased vulnerability to such attacks. Speaking Monday on “Morning in America,” Swecker referenced a recent incident of eight Tajikistan nationals with suspected ties to ISIS crossing the border and being released before being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, emphasizing the need for improved vetting processes.

"We cannot accept a situation in which a terrorist organization leads to the evacuation of 80,000 residents from their homes in the North."

Dr. Omer Dostri, a research specialist at the "Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security," the "Eytan Center" and the "Israel Defense and Security Forum," spoke with Maariv and addressed the future of fighting against Hezbollah and the level of preparedness of the Israeli home front. What is the significance of the visit of the special envoy of the President of the United States, Amos Hochstein, to Israel and Lebanon? "The special envoy of the US administration, Amos Hochstein, has already held several rounds of meetings in Israel and Lebanon since October 7, with the aim of preventing further escalation and the start of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon.

A new Lebanese Christian group has started putting up recruitment posters in East Beirut. Kamil Sham'oun, head of the Free National Movement, stated that if necessary, 20,000 armed Sunnis, Druze, and Christians are prepared to fight Hezbollah.

Military says it found 25 ‘long’ tunnels, some which may cross into Egypt, as Palestinians report Israeli troops are pushing deeper into Gaza’s southernmost city

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it has dismantled about half of Hamas’s fighting force in Rafah, killing at least 550 gunmen in the area, as the operation against the terror group in the Gaza Strip’s southernmost city continued. The IDF’s 162nd Division has been fighting in Rafah for more than 40 days, first taking control of the city’s eastern outskirts and the border crossing with Egypt in early May. In the second stage of the operation, about a week and a half later, the division captured the Brazil neighborhood. The third stage of the Rafah offensive saw the IDF take control of the entire Egypt-Gaza border, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, and push into the city’s northwestern Tel Sultan neighborhood.

Soldier killed Sunday in Gaza’s southernmost city; first day of IDF’s ‘strategic pauses’ in Strip comes as Palestinians mark Eid al-Adha and fighting appears to abate

Meeting with commanders serving in Rafah on Sunday, IDF Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman said that fighting in the southernmost city in Gaza would continue until Hamas was defeated there. During his meeting in the city, to discuss operational achievements and developments, Finkelman referred to the deadly explosion in Rafah a day earlier in which eight troops were killed inside a Namer armored combat engineering vehicle. “We are here after a painful incident that occurred yesterday,” Finkelman said, “we lost fighters and we lost commanders during the attack. These are our best sons.”

The IDF had precise information about Hamas's intentions, but due to prevailing conceptions in the security establishment and possible negligence by officials, the warning signs were not acted on.

A newly surfaced document has revealed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and intelligence systems had detailed knowledge of Hamas's plan to raid Israeland kidnap 250 people weeks before the October 7 massacre. The document, which was compiled in the Gaza Division, outlined Hamas's intentions and was known to top intelligence officials, according to a report by Kan News. The document, titled "Detailed End-to-End Raid Training," was distributed on September 19, 2023, and described in detail the series of exercises conducted by Hamas's elite units.

"It's unbelievable that they're also developing other vaccines with messenger RNA!"

Today the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE and historic moves in currencies and metals communicated to King World News that all hell is about to break loose in the world financial system.

June 17 (King World News) – Egon von Greyerz, Founder of VON GREYERZ AG: At the end of a monetary era a number of dominoes will keep falling, initially gradually and then suddenly as Hemingway explained when asked how you go bankrupt. Some of the important dominoes the world will see falling are: Political, Geopolitical, Currency, Debt and Investment Assets. The consequences will be unthinkable – Social Unrest, War, Hyperinflation, Deflationary Implosion of Assets, Debt Defaults and much more.

The future of Megabus - the budget alterntive to Greyound - is under threat.

That is because its owner Coach USA, whch also runs other commuter bus lines in the US and Canada, has filed for bankruptcy. Megabus, which covers 500 cities across America, is known for its tickets from $1 - and has been a competitor to the pricier, more established Greyhound. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million Americans. Manwhile, Coach USA - across its various brands that also include Dillon's Bus Company and Go Van Galder - serves 38 million people a year.

New Zealand’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), has opened a consultation on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

This is the second of four stages. RBNZ considers that Stage Three will involve the development of prototypes and will be completed between 2028-2029. Then, in around 2030, they ‘would introduce digital cash to Aotearoa New Zealand.’ The language the RBNZ uses, from the rhetoric around risk to the so-called benefits of CBDCs, mimics the language and concerns of the global banking, finance, and technology (Fintech) industry and management consultancy interests. There doesn’t seem to be a role for Parliament to debate whether or not New Zealand’s central bank should even enter the retail currency market.

“At a fundamental level you can think of things as a fight between expansionist and extinctionist philosophies...”

In a recent interview, Elon Musk warned that those who wish to see humanity thrive are in a fight against those with an “extinctionist” philosophy, environmental extremists who see humans as a “plague on the Earth.” Musk was speaking to the Cato Institute about the “implosion of the birth rate,” noting that we should be “very concerned” because it is “accelerating in most countries.”

British travelers to Europe may soon have to pass scrutiny from the European Union’s controversial artificial intelligence lie detector iBorderCtrl or similar behavior analysis software.

The software analyzes facial movements and body gestures in order to flag suspicious behavior to immigration officers. The system could be incorporated at border checks at airports and ferry terminals as part of the EU’s upcoming border control schemes, the Entry-Exit System (EES) and European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), according to The Mail on Sunday. The EES is expected to take effect on October 6th while ETIAS will follow in 2025. Both travel schemes require non-EU visitors to submit biographic and biometric data to enter Schengen countries.

NWS Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is forecasting record-breaking heat to expand from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the Northeast this week, potentially lingering through early next week.

The duration of this heat wave is notable and potentially the longest experienced in decades for some locations…The central and southern United States are bracing for the year’s most significant heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach potentially record-breaking highs. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for the Midwest and East Coast, predicting temperatures into the 35 – 38 °C (95 – 100 °F) range and beyond, just days ahead of the official start of summer. The heat index, which includes humidity, could make it feel even hotter.

Data this weekend indicates a low potential for a tropical depression or storm to form and track due west into the east coast of Florida or southeast Georgia by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Such an event would be “extremely rare” for June, said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. “Historically, only three storms have made landfall from the east in June,” he added. “The most recent was Tropical Storm Danny in 2021, which hit South Carolina.” This unusual weather pattern is due to a massive heat dome over New England, creating an east-to-west flow over the southwest Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center currently estimates a 30% chance of tropical formation as of Father’s Day.

