One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The USS Helena is on a “routine visit” to Guantanamo Bay, Washington has said

An American attack submarine has docked at the US base of Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, a day after a four-ship Russian task force sailed into Havana on a long-range expedition. USS Helena, a Los Angeles-class boat, arrived on Thursday for a “routine port visit,” the US Southern Command said in a statement. “The vessel’s location and transit were previously planned,” SOUTHCOM added, noting that the Helena is “conducting its global maritime security and national defense mission.”

There should be virtually no limits on how Moscow retaliates for the “maximum damage,” the former president has argued

Moscow should use every opportunity to inflict “maximum damage” on Western nations that have declared a “war without rules” on Russia, former president Dmitry Medvedev has argued. Every weakness of the US and its allies should be exploited to undermine them and obstruct life for their citizens, the Russian official said on Thursday, reacting to the latest round of sanctions announced by Washington earlier this week.

The treaty brings bilateral ties “to the level of a true alliance,” Vladimir Zelensky said

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky have signed a 10-year security agreement, under which Washington pledged to continue backing Kiev in its conflict with Moscw. The deal was signed on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in the southern Italy on Thursday. According to the agreement, the US promised to “help deter and confront any future aggression against the territorial integrity” of Ukraine and to “support Ukraine’s efforts to win today’s war and deter future Russian military aggression.”

Donating fighter jets to Kiev will not involve members of the alliance in the conflict, Jens Stoltenberg has insisted

Ukrainian strikes anywhere inside Russia using Western-donated F-16 aircraft would not be an escalation of the conflict and would not make NATO member states parties to it, the military bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has claimed. Several European nations intend to provide dozens of the warplanes once Ukraine has pilots and ground infrastructure to fly them. Speaking ahead of a NATO defense ministers’ gathering in Brussels, Stoltenberg said “different allies have different types of restrictions on the use of their weapons,” and welcomed the recent relaxation of these rules by some member states.

Analysts worry Thursday’s announcement could spell dire consequences for the economic stability of the United States and its allies, as G7 leaders reached a deal this week to seize the interest from Russian assets to fund the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine.

News of the development emerged Thursday, although the group of Western economies has yet to formally approve the action. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed the reports, drawing a distinction between the expropriation of earned interest and the outright seizure of Russian savings held in European banks. “We are certainly not talking about confiscating these assets," Meloni claimed at the G7 meeting in Fasano.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, traveled to Jeddah on Wednesday for an unannounced meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS).

High-ranking Saudi officials, including the national security adviser and the ambassador to Kyiv, welcomed Zelensky, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted pictures of the meeting on social media but did not disclose discussion details.

Mohammed bin Salman will miss the event because of Hajj season commitments, according to local media

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has turned down an invitation to the G7 summit in Italy due to the Hajj pilgrimage season in his country, which starts on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency has reported. Bin Salman was among a group of Middle Eastern leaders invited to the Group of Seven meeting, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni works to advance Rome’s relations with the Gulf states, according to media reports.

The petrodollar system replaced gold as the standard of value which enabled the US to maintain dominance over international trade and allowed the US govt to control the world's energy market.

Recently, a 50-year-old petrodollar pact between Saudi Arabia and the United States expired and Saudi Arabia has opted not to renew it. The shift of base currency is going to have longlasting implications for the global economy. The decision made by Saudi Arabia marks a significant departure from the longstanding financial arrangement between the two nations that was established back in 1974. Notably, this particular arrangement to recycle petrodollars positioned the US dollar as the primary currency for international oil transactions, which is now bound to change.

Washington is “extremely hypocritical” for arming Kiev while pushing for peace, Beijing’s foreign ministry has said

The US is using the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to impose sanctions while continuing to pump Kiev with weapons, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday. Lin made the remarks after the US State and Treasury departments announced a new round of curbs on Wednesday targeting 300 additional individuals and entities in Russia and other countries, including Türkiye, and the UAE. In particular, Washington has sanctioned China-based companies that sell semiconductors to Moscow.

China never stops escalating its attempts to assume control of territory that does not belong to China.

It's behavior toward the Philippines has become increasingly aggressive over the past year and now China has instituted a policy to arrest anyone who disagrees. The new policy was announced last month. Beijing has fleshed out the Chinese coastguard’s powers to detain foreigners suspected of illegally crossing borders, rolling out regulations on Wednesday that stipulate suspects can be held for up to 60 days without trial, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The Netherlands’ National Cyber Security Center said the Chinese cyber campaign is far larger than previously thought.

A China-linked cyber campaign that infiltrated a Dutch defense network last year is much larger than previously thought and has infiltrated tens of thousands of government and defense systems in Western nations, according to the Dutch government. The campaign, dubbed COATHANGER, has been linked to communist China; it exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the FortiGate firewall system used by the Netherlands and other nations on many government networks. Zero-day vulnerabilities exist when a software update is first deployed.

"the general public clearly don’t like this economy, which is a big deal if you are a politician seeking reelection. So why is everyone so grumpy? Are economists out of touch with reality?"

It's become a bit (or more than a bit) of a joke: Biden is doing everything in his power - and beyond that too now that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has admitted what we have been saying all along and that the White House has been "overstating" jobs - to prove to America just how great his "economic recovery" is, and the more he tries the more people hate it. And the funny thing is, the responses themselves are prima facie evidence of precisely the propaganda embedded in this discussion.

Looks like a refugee camp

A few months back reports started to emerge of Illegal immigrants taking shelter in Boston’s Logan Airport. Now there are HUNDREDS of them living there, including whole families.

The New York Post reports that there are “throngs of families lining a baggage claim surrounded by suitcases and using sparse blankets for makeshift mattresses.” “We continue to see migrants at the airport. They come to Logan a number of ways. They also arrive at Logan at all hours,” a representative from MassPort commented.

FBI officials say Mark Adams Prieto planned to attack an Atlanta concert in an effort to start a race war ahead of the 2024 election. KPNX's Jonathan McCall reports.

Census says 126,340 people left Canada for the U.S. in 2022, a 70 per cent increase over a decade ago

Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News. There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.

And so . . . 16-year-old Thomas Perotto was stabbed in the heart and the throat, and died.

Young French farmers from the villages of Saint-Marcellin and Pont-en-Royans organized a “farmers’ ball” on Saturday evening, May 24, held at the Murinais ballroom. It was to have been a night of innocent fun. They had not counted on Muslim immigrants from Saint-Marcellin showing up with mayhem on their minds. Six Muslims came to the hall, and waited outside. When two farmers left the ball, the Muslims attacked them and. began to beat them up. At that point, other farmers streamed out to help defend their fellows, and the Muslims then fled, only to return later with their own reinforcements, and proceeded to attack the now-outnumbered farmers.

A European Union court has ordered Hungary to pay a fine of €200 million for refusing to adhere to the bloc’s rules imposing open borders on all its member states.

The ruling, which dates back to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s refusal to implement a 2020 order from the European Court allow migrants to stay in Hungary indefinitely pending their asylum appeals, also states that Hungary must pay a daily fine of one million euros until it complies. In its verdict, the European Court of Justice said that Hungary had refused to “comply with the 2020 judgment as regards the right of applicants for international protection to remain in Hungary pending a final decision on their appeal against the rejection of their application and the removal of illegally staying third-country nationals.”

"This continued reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability..."

Chaos in the Red Sea region continued into the latter part of the week, with the US military rescuing an injured civilian mariner from a cargo ship attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The situation underscores the ongoing disruption in the key maritime chokepoint as some have viewed the Biden administration's Operation Prosperity Guardian as a colossal failure. Overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement about M/V Verbena — a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo vessel — that was hit with two anti-ship cruise missiles, sparking a fire aboard the ship in the Gulf of Aden area.

Rep. Brian Mast: not even one penny of American tax dollars...

Several initiatives were introduced for a vote in Congress on Wednesday meant to block the Biden administration from using taxpayer dollars for future Gaza reconstruction. One key provision was introduced as an amendment to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. It was led by Republican Reps Brian Mast, Claudia Tenney, and Eli Crane - and was subsequently passed by a simple voice vote, though Democrats opposed the amendment.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells CNN the latest ceasefire proposal did not meet the group’s demands for an end to the war.

A senior Hamas official claimed on Thursday that “no one has an idea” how many of the 120 hostages still being held by the group are alive, and that any deal to release them must include guarantees of a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. In an interview with CNN, Hamas spokesperson and political bureau member Osama Hamdan said that the latest proposal on the table did not meet the group’s demands for an end to the war.

US president tells reporters at G7 summit he is not optimistic that agreement can be reached soon, but hasn’t lost hope as Washington, Doha and Cairo continue to push negotiations

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he doesn’t expect a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza to be reached in the near future, saying Hamas needs to shift its position closer to Israel’s US-backed proposal on the table. Biden, attending a Group of Seven summit, said international leaders gathered in Italy had discussed the ceasefire, but when asked by reporters if a truce deal would be reached soon, Biden replied simply, “No,” adding, “I haven’t lost hope, but it’s going to be tough.”

Arab sources reported that a senior Hezbollah official was eliminated in the strike, a claim which was denied by Israeli security officials, according to Israeli media on Friday morning.

At least 14 people were wounded in a strike attributed to Israel on Thursday night in the village of Jennata in southern Lebanon's Tyre District, Arab media sources reported. Saudi news sources Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, along with Lebanese sources, reported that a senior Hezbollah official was eliminated in the strike, a claim which was denied by Israeli security officials, according to Israeli media on Friday morning. Al-Hadath reported that those wounded were evacuated to nearby hospitals and that the injured were in buildings adjacent to the building that was targeted.

Meanwhile Iran continued to support attacks on Israel in the region. The pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media noted that Palestinian terrorists in Jenin had fought with the IDF.

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is already making his mark in the region. On his first important foreign trip, he is in Iraq this week where he warned Israel against attacking Lebanon. This comes after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for the “Nasser” sector of southern Lebanon. The sector is south of the Litani river and covers the border region with Israelbetween Bint Jbeil and Mount Hermon.

State Department says Washington and its allies are prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran if it does not cooperate with the IAEA.

Iran has rapidly installed extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, a new UN nuclear watchdog report found on Thursday, according to Reuters. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report sent to member states described the steps Iran has taken so far, with the only concrete steps so far at either of its underground sites having been taken at Fordow, which is dug into a mountain.

Doctors are being warned that a lifesaving cancer therapy may cause new tumors to form in rare cases.

In a report in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers urged physicians to 'be on the lookout' for unusual symptoms in patients who receive CAR-T therapy. Twenty-five people in the US out of around 30,000 have been diagnosed with secondary cancer after receiving the treatment for a separate cancer. Tragic new details about dozens of American patients whose lifesaving cancer treatment CAUSED them to develop more cancers.

Ten shots for the Wuhan sniffles.

Do you want mRNA or the proteins it induces in your milk or meat?

The U.S. and European Union will order bird flu vaccines from from vaccine manufacturer CSL Seqirus, which is funded and advised by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. What do we even know about bird flu vaccines?

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden continues to decline mentally every day, although there are times when he suddenly gets a bolt of energy. This has led many to wonder what drugs Biden is on.

For example, just today, Biden was caught wandering off during a skydiving event at the G7 Summit before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni retrieved the doddering fool. Investigative journalist Paul Sperry says he has uncovered the whole cocktail of drugs Dementia Joe is allegedly ingesting to keep himself going. The five drugs he listed in his X tweet are Eliquis, Crestor, Pepcid, Dymista, and Comirnaty.

private government report obtained this week in response to questions over the decision to kill over 500,000 chickens in Victoria, Australia shows that the people making the decision had no verifiable evidence of a high-risk infectious outbreak.

The chicken farms that were claimed to be infected were so distant from any possible bird source that it was unlikely or impossible to have happened without deliberate intervention or manipulation of testing. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (“CSIRO”), the Australian equivalent of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is the closest possible source of the “outbreak” and it is not the first time they have been involved in the emergence of “new” viruses.

Coles cited a shortage of egg supplies due to the bird flu outbreak in Victoria.

Coles has limited egg purchases for consumers across Australia amid the escalation of a bird flu outbreak in Victoria. The new policy will apply to all states and territories except Western Australia, with each customer allowed to buy a maximum of two egg cartons. Since the beginning of the outbreak, around 580,000 birds have been euthanised, leading to a significant drop in meat and egg supplies.

The organization said in its apology that it recognizes 'many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like ‘cervix.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Cancer Society bowed to pressure from the LGBT lobby after it apologized for referring to a woman’s cervix by its actual technical name but also not including the false term “front hole” for the cervix that was coined by transgender activists. On a note on its website, under a cancer screening page question, “As a trans man or non-binary person assigned female at birth, do I need to get screened for cervical cancer?” the agency offered an apology titled “Words Matter.”

In America, you can spit on Vietnam veterans, defecate on the US flag, threaten the lives of US Supreme Court Justices, mock Christianity, and burn entire cities to the ground in the name of a career felon. But if you dare to trample on the rainbow flag, oh, there will be serious hell to pay, mister.

That’s what three teenagers in Washington are finding out the unjust, immoral, and hard way, as they face felony charges for disrespecting the national homo religion.

Federal 'Guidelines' have already been secretly adopted for a Digital ID program that will start off as 'voluntary' but only the most gullible Americans would believe that's anything but temporary.

New York has just rolled out its official digital ID, allowing all residents in the state to convert their traditional driver’s licenses or non-driver documents into the new app-based formats.

As of this week, New Yorkers can now download the New Longyear Mobile ID app from both the Apple App Store and Google Play. This digital version allows users to verify their identity online and at airports and other physical locations requiring ID. To set up their digital identity, users must initially scan both sides of their existing physical ID card using their smartphone.

Share