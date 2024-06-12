One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

He faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000

Update: Hunter Biden, the smartest man his father knows, has been convicted on all three felony gun charges (and not anything to do with '10 held for the big guy' of course) - so obviously the least of his alleged crimes and one which doesn't implicate anyone important. According to AP, Hunter stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read. The judge has since excused the jurors. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but prepare to be bombarded with "I wasn't aware Hunter was running for president" from the left. Hunter's legal team had been pursuing a jury nullification strategy, which obviously didn't work.

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is worse than ever. In the span of only one week, Joe Biden has made a series of humiliating gaffes which have commentators and US voters very concerned for the president’s mental and physical wellbeing.

On Wednesday, a squadron of Russian ships, including a frigate capable of firing hypersonic missiles will arrive in Cuba as part of an international partnership program. A nuclear-powered and capable submarine will also be making the trip, along with support vessels.

The decision to send Russian ships to Cuba is giving America a taste of what they do to the rest of the world, international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.

Actions of the US and its allies could prompt Russia to amend its nuclear posture, Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov said

Russia could potentially make changes to its nuclear doctrine should the “escalatory actions” by the US and its allies push it into doing so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Ryabkov admitted the international situation has been getting increasingly “complicated” and changes to his country’s nuclear posture could not be ruled out.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway will contribute 240 million euros (over $257 million) to Ukraine for air defense measures, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has announced on social media.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that Germany, along with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 missiles for Patriot systems, 32 of which have already arrived in Ukraine over the last few days.

Those who have fled are needed now to “rebuild” the country, Vladimir Zelensky has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has urged his compatriots to return home without waiting for the end of the conflict with Russia, saying the country needs additional workforce to be “rebuilt.” Zelensky made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference amid a so-called Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by Germany in Berlin. The event is a follow-up to a similar gathering held in London a year ago.

Armenia has sought American support for improving “Euro-Atlantic” ties

The US and Armenia have announced they intend to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of “strategic partnership,” with Washington helping Yerevan with trade, military matters, judiciary and democracy. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan hosted the US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia James O’Brien in Yerevan on Tuesday. A joint statement issued on the occasion “noted Armenia’s aspirations for closer cooperation with Euro-Atlantic institutions and the West.”

Germany has updated its strict wartime measures for the first time since the Cold War as the country's leaders prepare for the possibility of conflict by the end of the decade. The Federal Government has presented shocking new changes that could see Germany return to compulsory conscription, the evacuation of citizens and food rationing if war breaks out on the continent.

Top Admiral: "I want to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hellscape using a number of classified capabilities."

The US military is planning to create a "hellscape" of drones in the Taiwan Strait if China moves to attack Taiwan, the top US military commander in the region has told The Washington Post. Adm. Samuel Paparo, the head of US Indo-Pacific Command, told Post columnist Josh Rogin that the idea would be to send thousands of drones, unmanned submarines, and drone boats into the Strait to buy time for the US and Taiwan to prepare a defense of the island.

The French president has called a snap election after defeat in the EU vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has no intention of resigning if the snap election does not go in his favor, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday. Macron dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, as exit polls showed the opposition National Rally (RN) winning twice as many votes for the European Parliament as the coalition led by his Renaissance party. Paris was quickly gripped by rumors that he might resign if RN wins the national vote. “I’m in it to win,” Macron told Le Figaro Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, adding that the French constitution is clear about the president’s mandate, “no matter the result.”

“We are ready to restore the country, ready to bring France back to life.” – Marine Le Pen

Paris, France – The winds of change are sweeping across France and Europe, as recent political developments have revealed a powerful surge in conservative sentiment. The French people have boldly voiced their dissatisfaction with the current left-wing administration and shown robust support for conservative ideals. The dissolution of the French National Assembly, announced by President Emmanuel Macron, and the recent European Parliament elections have marked a pivotal moment in the continent’s political landscape.

Sun political columnist Brian Lilley wonders about the cause of the peculiar behaviour by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After answering a question about the carbon tax, Trudeau launched into an out of character giggle/maniacal laugh.

Notably excluded from the 12-member Guardian Council is two-term president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad…

On Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Interior released the final list of candidates qualified to compete in the election for the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This election will determine who will succeed the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who, along with seasoned top diplomat Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others, passed away in a helicopter accident on May 19, during the third year of his presidency. In his stead, and by the constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was named interim president. He will be replaced by a successor following an election that must take place within 50 days of Raisi’s death being declared.

The US military said on Tuesday that its forces had destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that the missile launchers "presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region."

Senior Hamas official says the group is committed to demand for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Israeli official: Hamas rejected the outline proposed by Biden.

Hamas has given Qatari and Egyptian mediators its official response to the proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the issue. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan later told Al Mayadeen that Hamas' response included several comments on the proposal, which was recently outlined by US President Joe Biden. He said Hamas is committed to what it said before, which is the demand for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says Biden is of the opinion that Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza following the war.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is of the opinion that Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza following the war and has been explicitly clear about this despite claims to the contrary. "In the president's remarks on May 31, he explicitly said that the path forward is a Gaza where Hamas is no longer in power. That was in the speech that he gave. It was clear, it was direct about that," Sullivan told the American Jewish Committee 2024 Global Forum, as quoted by Haaretz. Commenting on Biden’s proposal for a hostage release deal and a ceasefire, Sullivan suggested it could eventually lead to a normalization of Israel’s ties with Saudi Arabia

Taleb Abdullah is most senior member of the Lebanese terror group to be killed amid border clashes with Israel; 80 rockets fired at north on Tuesday

Hezbollah announced the death of a senior commander in an alleged Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday night, as the terror group fired some 80 rockets at northern communities throughout the day amid increasing cross-border hostilities. The Iran-backed group said in a statement that Taleb Abdullah, also known as Abu Taleb, from the south Lebanon town of Aadachit, was killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” the terror organization’s term for Israeli strikes.

At least 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel in the barrage a short while ago, according to the military.

It marks one of the largest barrages carried out by Hezbollah amid the war. There are no reports of injuries. The barrage saw the city of Tiberias targeted for the first time during this war. The massive rocket attack is believed to be a response by the terror group to the killing of a top commander in a strike last night.

Some of the states that have expressed much concern about Palestinian suffering “have provided very little or nothing at all,” the U.S. secretary of state said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with King Abdullah II and spoke at the conference “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza,” during which he announced another $404 million in U.S. aid to Palestinians, in Sweimeh, Jordan. Blinken both criticized Israel for not doing enough to help struggling Palestinian civilians and took Arab states to task for not providing enough aid.

Boston’s Logan Airport has been used as a makeshift shelter for illegal immigrants for months now and the numbers have grown to the point where it is starting to look like a refugee camp.

This is a health and safety hazard, not to mention a massive inconvenience for people traveling to and from Boston by plane. The Democrat Governor Maura Healy is in completely over her head. She clearly has no idea how to deal with this and she can’t say anything negative because that is considered taboo by members of her party.

SAN DIEGO SECTOR- A jaw-dropping revelation shows that Border Patrol agents in Southern California have been ordered to admit illegal aliens from far-off countries to the U.S. rather than put them into removal proceedings, a move that goes opposite last week’s alleged White House ban on those seeking asylum, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to a federal document provided to federal law enforcement agencies in San Diego following Biden’s executive order which is allegedly designed to keep illegals from seeking asylum in the U.S., it mandates that illegals from all but six of the over 100 countries in the Eastern Hemisphere be released into the United States as opposed to being deported.

The House Budget Committee released a report Friday that found more than half of all new jobs are going to immigrants, including those in the country illegally.

The report comes after the Labor Department released its jobs report for May, which saw a small decrease in labor participation, which shrank from 62.7% in April to 62.5% in May, and the unemployment rate ticking up slightly from 3.9% in April to 4% in May. Immigrants have filled 840,000 new jobs since November, according to the Washington Times. The House report also noted that the 4% unemployment rate meant 6.6 million people in the country were unemployed, an increase from the 6.5 million in April. The increase comes despite the country creating 272,000 new jobs in May.

Every night, huge groups of young people are literally taking over streets in large cities all over America.

In many cases, major intersections are completely blocked off for stunts and dangerous competitions involving vehicles. These events are called “street takeovers”, and they are often accompanied by theft, violence and other acts of crime. You have probably heard of “street takeovers” happening in big metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Chicago, but at this point they are even happening in many rural areas. In fact, I just came across an article about how street takeovers have become a major problem in the state of Maine.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant reports from St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto after a massive, four-alarm fire destroyed the place of worship.

the "elite" have wanted a world with far fewer people

"An illegitimate blog of no credibility"

Last week, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene took a detour from grilling Anthony Fauci over COVID-19, to confront him with photos of beagles who had been subjected to animal testing experiments widely reported to be funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH), following a 2021 investigation series by the group White Coat Waste Project. "We should be recommending you to be prosecuted," Greene told Fauci. "We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison," she continued, adding "That man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked and he belongs in prison."

Concerned about potential governmental overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has formally requested Dr. Anthony Fauci to participate in a transcribed interview.

The interview, set by the Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, aims to probe Dr. Fauci’s alleged role in the Biden White House’s censorship initiatives.

Our world is witnessing apocalyptic events so frequently that many of us are starting to become numb to it all.

Major wars are raging all over the globe, children in Africa are literally dropping dead from starvation as hunger spreads like wildfire, and “billion dollar disasters” are hitting us more frequently than we have ever seen before. But as long as these tragedies are not affecting us directly, most people don’t really care too much. As the level of worldwide suffering rises, it seems as though hearts are getting colder at the same time. The traumatic events of the past several years have left deep scars, and there are many that prefer to ignore the apocalyptic things that are happening in the world because it is just too much for them to handle emotionally.

WikiLeaks is asking Americans to urge their representatives to support a resolution calling for charges against Assange to be dropped.

A hearing for WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange to appeal his extradition to the US will be held next month on July 9 and July 10, British court officials announced on Tuesday. Assange, an Australian citizen, has been granted the chance to appeal his extradition on the grounds that he may not have the same First Amendment protections as an American citizen.

Apple unveiled a new feature with its upcoming iOS 18 that has sparked controversy among users – with some saying it is ‘a cheater’s paradise.’

The new update will let uses hide or lock apps on their iPhone home screen, keeping their personal hobbies and information from prying eyes. While Apple touted it as keeping banking apps private and stopping kids from buying items on Amazon, many people see the feature as helping partners cheat easily. Social media erupted with posts about the new app, some calling it ‘sick’ while others praised the new feature for letting them hide dating apps from their spouse.

Skeptics have long questioned why UFOs, if they are alien craft, would visit Earth so often.

But two Harvard scientists suspect the beings may have been here all along. In a new research paper, they estimate there is a one in 10 chance the true solution to the UFO mystery could be 'cryptoterrestrial' — meaning they belong to an advanced species hiding on Earth. 'While this notion may sound unlikely on first hearing, many observers are persuaded that it is at least conceivable,' the team wrote in their new study, 'not least because whole swathes of our planet remain virtually unexplored and uncharted.'

Gobekli Tepe WILL NOT be fully excavated‼️The WEF has infiltrated the World’s oldest, largest and most mysterious ancient structure… And has halted its excavation…More than ~100 T-Pillars that contain answers to our lost past will remain underground indefinitely!

Share