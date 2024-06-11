One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Putin earlier said he could supply advanced weapons to "enemies of the West" in retaliation for NATO escalation.

"Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States," Jake Broe, a former U.S. Air Force nuclear and missile operations officer, stated on X Sunday. "This is insane." Days prior to this, Russian media pundits suggested Moscow should deploy nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Caribbean in response to NATO countries giving Kiev the greenlight to attack inside Russian territory using Western-supplied weapons. Is it so "insane" that this would be threatened? Or would it be a natural reaction for any country at a time enemy missiles are deployed right up against their borders?

Allowing a Russian victory in the conflict would deprive America of access to vast mineral resources, Lindsey Graham says

Washington “cannot afford” to allow Russia to achieve victory in the Ukraine conflict as this would mean losing direct access to vast mineral assets, US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has said. In an interview with ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS on Sunday, Graham accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being a “megalomaniac” who is attempting to “re-create the Russian Empire by force of arms,” starting with Ukraine. He further claimed that if Moscow wins the current conflict, it will then take over Ukraine’s wealth and share it with China. Graham described that prospect as “ridiculous,” suggesting it would be better if this “gold mine” were available to the US instead.

The State Department has allowed members of the notorious Azov Brigade to use US-supplied weapons

The State Department has allowed the delivery of US weapons to Ukraine’s Azov Brigade, whose members have openly espoused ultranationalist and neo-Nazi views. The flow of arms had previously been restricted due to the unit’s ties to hateful ideology. “After thorough review, Ukraine’s 12th Special Forces Azov Brigade passed Leahy vetting as carried out by the US Department of State,” the agency said in a statement to the Washington Post on Monday, referring to legislation that bans military aid to units that are implicated in human rights violations.

The US government-affiliated Ukrainian web publication “Data Journalism Agency” (TEXTY) has just released a report attacking hundreds of prominent American individuals and organizations as enemies for not supporting sending more US money and weapons to Ukraine. The report, titled “Roller Coaster: From Trumpists to Communists. The forces in the U.S. impeding aid to Ukraine and how they do it,” intends to smear American politicians, journalists, and social media influencers as tools of Russia

Criminal proceedings are underway in relation to dozens of cases of alleged embezzlement, according to politician Mikhail Bondar

Nearly $500 million given to Kiev for the construction of defensive fortifications to repel Russia’s advance has been embezzled or stolen, media reported on Sunday, citing Mikhail Bondar, a member of the Ukrainian parliament. Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have launched around 30 criminal proceedings linked to the embezzlement of 20 billion hryvnias ($491 million), Bondar told lawmakers at a closed-door session of the parliamentary investigative commission on fortifications, according to multiple media reports. In the absence of defensive fortifications, Russian forces have made rapid advances in the country.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Su-34 aircraft crashed in Russia’s North Ossetia, preliminary, due to a technical malfunction, the crew did not survive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The aircraft fell in an uninhabited area but the crew did not survive, the ministry said, adding that the preliminary cause of the plane crash was a technical malfunction. "In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in a mountainous area while performing a scheduled training flight," the ministry said.

In a riveting and alarming analysis, military analyst Douglas Macgregor delves into Russia's latest strategic development: the unveiling of a new hypersonic missile system. This advanced weaponry poses a significant threat not only to the U.S. but also to NATO allies, dramatically altering the landscape of global military power.

A new agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive cooperation has been temporarily suspended due to issues with Iranian partners, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a Russian foreign ministry official.

The Russian air force carried out six strikes on terrorists in the Syrian central province of Homs and the eastern province of Deir al Zor, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out six strikes on identified bases of militants who had left the al-Tanf region and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas," the state agency cited the deputy, Major General Yuri Popov, as saying.

New footage shows IDF soldiers coming under heavy fire during the rescue of three of the hostages on Saturday.

Dramatic new footage was released this evening (Monday) showing the moment IDF soldiers found Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), three of the hostages who were rescued on Saturday. In the footage, the soldiers can be seen entering the apartment building in Nuseirat where the hostages were held after engaging in a firefight with Hamas terrorists while approaching the building. The soldiers found the hostages, sitting in a corner while terrorists outside continued to shoot at them.

Wall Street Journal reveals correspondence between Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas terrorists, showing that Sinwar does not mind civilian casualties, believe they 'work to his advantage.'

The Wall Street Journal on Monday night revealed damning correspondence between Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his closest associates in the terror organization. Sinwar has for months refused to agree to a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal that does not include a complete end to the war and a withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza - two conditions which would leave Hamas in power and able to regroup, and which would allow the terror group to fulfill its promise of carrying out repeat "October 7th" massacres in the future.

Hamas may reconcile themselves to losing the governance of Gaza but probably envisage basing themselves elsewhere and continuing the fight from there.

It now seems clear that on October 7, Hamas – no doubt urged on by Iran – bit off a good deal more than it could chew. Its leaders in Gaza (Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif), together with its leaders-in-exile living in luxury in Qatar (Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal), may have been led by Iran to expect a widespread uprising of the Arab world in support of their massive killing spree in Israel.

Terror group welcomes resolution even though it has yet to accept proposal; Israel avoids publicly voicing opposition to initiative after coming out against it last week

The United Nations Security Council adopted a US-led resolution on Monday that urges Hamas to accept Israel’s latest hostage-for-ceasefire proposal, as Washington aims to intensify global pressure on the terror group in order to bring about an end to the war in Gaza. Fourteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the resolution, with only Russia voting to abstain. Israel came out against the resolution last week, taking issue with some of the amendments that were made to the text.

Following difficulties in achieving a political solution in the north, the American administration fears further escalation on the Lebanon border.

Israel has asked the United States to help in efforts to deter Hezbollah. Following difficulties in achieving a political settlement in the north and the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, Kan reports that the American administration fears a "significant" escalation on the Lebanon border. As a result, discussions between Americans and Israelis on the Lebanon issue have intensified recently.

"Hamas and Hezbollah flags in lower Manhattan."

Parts of Wall Street are currently under siege as hundreds of Pro Palestinian protesters flood the financial district of Lower Manhattan. The demonstrators are demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This comes after protesters surrounded the White House on Saturday. "Hamas and Hezbollah flags in lower Manhattan. Believe people when they tell you who they are," one X user said.

As the results of the European parliamentary elections are tabulated, a shift toward right and center-right parties is being seen across the continent.

The biggest defeat for the globalist establishment is in France, where Macron’s Renaissance Party suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally which won in a landslide. The stunning defeat forced French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament and call snap elections. Much like Brexit in 2016, this could be a harbinger of things to come in the United States this fall. Another devastating blow to the left came in Germany where Prime Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party suffered a humiliating defeat, coming in third behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union and the patriotic party Alternative for Germany, which finished second for the first time. Sholz’s ruling partner, the Greens suffered a devastating collapse due to the rise in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine, their support of the war, and their role in an unpopular Scholz government.

The former National Rally leader has promised to defend the interests of the French people

Right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen has said she is ready to lead the country, after President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in the wake of a projected crushing defeat for his Renaissance party in the EU parliamentary vote. Le Pen, widely seen as the frontrunner for the French 2027 presidential election, said she could “not but welcome” Macron’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly, after her National Rally (RN) party, currently led by Jordan Bardella, won around a third of the vote in EU elections, securing 30 seats in the European Parliament. Macron’s Renaissance alliance trailed with around 15% of the vote.

Germany is deporting illegal migrants to Poland, but according to reports, they arrived in Germany from the Netherlands, Austria or other countries...

Aleksandra Fedorska who works for independent radio WNET and news outlet Biznes Alert has reported that migrants are being handed over to Polish border guards by German officers and are then transferred to hostels in bordering areas. According to her, many of the migrants have told staff that they arrived in Germany from the Netherlands, Austria and other countries, rather than via Poland. The Polish journalist asked German federal police for data on illegal migrants on the border with Poland. According to the data produced, Germany has sent back 3,500 migrants out of the 5,600 people who are alleged to have crossed from Poland into Germany illegally.

A top U.S. naval commander outlined a “hellscape” American response if China decides to invade Taiwan in an interview with The Washington Post published Monday.

The U.S. maintains a position of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to Taiwan, not committing to whether it would militarily defend the island in the event of a Chinese incursion. But Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, the new chief of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), told the Post in an interview that there is a plan to deter China by ensuring that Beijing understands the “utterly miserable” consequences it could suffer if it does launch an incursion.

China once enjoyed an optimistic and confident middle class. It supported the economy’s growth path with sometimes exuberant spending and aggressive investing. Sadly, those millions are now losing ground, with many slipping back toward poverty.

This is no small problem for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It has long had an implicit contract with the Chinese people under which they will quietly tolerate the party in power and the party will deliver them prosperity. The authorities increasingly seem to be failing on their end of the bargain. So far, the public has taken a passive approach to the situation, cutting back on spending and trying, against the odds, to rebuild wealth. If things go to extremes, however, there is no telling how the Chinese people will react. There was after all considerable violence during the recession of 2009.

Four American educators from a small Iowa university were injured in a stabbing attack in a public park in northeast China's Jilin province on Monday, according to US media and US government officials.

Iowa Representative Adam Zabner told Reuters his brother was one of the victims. "My brother, David Zabner, was wounded in the arm during a stabbing attack while visiting a temple in Jilin City, China," he said. The group had been visiting a temple in Beishan Park when they were attacked by a man with a knife, he added. There were no reports of a motive. A video of people lying on the ground in a park covered in blood were circulating on X on Monday, though no trace of the images could be found on Chinese social media.

Andrew Gee and Bob Katter have introduced a bill that hopes to ensure physical money continues to circulate in Australia.

Australian businesses and companies could soon cop huge fines if they don't accept or carry cash. Politicians Andrew Gee and Bob Katter have introduced a bill that aims to keep physical money in circulation. With the rise of digital payments and wallets, the use of cash has been declining rapidly over the last few years. But plenty of Aussies still love and depend on cash and they've told Yahoo Finance the slow transition to a more cashless society is impacting their ability to pay for essentials. Gee and Katter's bill hopes to prevent that from happening.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week complained that governments have allegedly been left without the necessary tools to “protect people from misinformation.”

This “dire” warning came as part of Trudeau’s effort to have the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63) – one of the most controversial of its kind pieces of censorship legislation in Canada of late – pushed across the finish line in the country’s parliament. C-63 has gained notoriety among civil rights and privacy advocates because of some of its provisions around “hate speech,” “hate propaganda,” and “hate crime.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of FInance Chrystia Freeland tabled a ways and means motion in the House of Commons on June 10 as part of the Liberal government’s upcoming legislation to increase the capital gains tax.

Ms. Freeland said the changes to the tax regime, which will be effective June 25, is a more “fiscally responsible” approach than the government taking on more debt. “Canada could finance these critical investments by taking on more debt, but that would place an unfair burden on younger generations,” Ms. Freeland said during a June 10 press conference. “Fiscal responsibility matters.”

The Biden State Department claims there is ‘increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence’ against homosexual and gender-confused individuals and pro-LGBT events but did not provide evidence in a ‘worldwide’ travel warning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — This June is under a travel advisory for “worldwide caution” for unspecified potential violence against homosexual and gender-confused Americans, according to the U.S. State Department under pro-LGBT President Joe Biden. The advisory, issued on May 17 and still in effect while LGBT activists worldwide celebrate LGBT “pride,” warns Americans traveling abroad to “exercise increased caution” due to “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence” against people who identify as “LGBTQI+” and pro-LGBT events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to “exercise increased caution.”

The elderly American president’s strange behavior on D-Day quickly gave rise to speculation – some crude, some brutally honest

By all appearances it looked as though Mother Nature came calling for the American leader at precisely the worst moment. During a commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France, Joe Biden, 81, suddenly seemed very determined to have a seat, and not even his doting wife Dr Jill was going to stop the squat. Desperately in search of a chair, a throne or – as some have crudely speculated – a port-a-potty, Biden has once again made the United States the laughing stock of the entire world.

Uncovered by Open The Books and Judicial Watch, the payout includes $690 million to the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, the subagency formerly led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Scientists affiliated with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) received $710 million in royalties from medical companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data uncovered by government spending watchdog Adam Andrzejewski. Andrzejewski, whose organization OpenTheBooks.com sued to obtain the information, wrote in the New York Post that the $710 million spans late 2021 through 2023and includes $690 million just to the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the subagency formerly helmed by controversial ex-White House COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.

The regulators really are criminals. Read their own marketing authorization.

As the H5N1 avian flu continues to spread among dairy cows in the United States, nearly 5 million doses of flu vaccine are now being prepared for possible use in humans.

Since the outbreak in livestock began this spring, bird flu has been confirmed in three humans who worked on dairy farms in Texas and Michigan, and health experts are concerned the virus could mutate to the point where it could spread easily among humans. In response, vaccine maker CSL Seqirus announced last week that it has been tasked with making the additional doses of flu vaccine at its North Carolina plant.

The former Victorian premier’s top honour has sparked controversy among many as well-known freedom fighter Nick Patterson gives his take.

20 new credible whistleblowers formerly employed by Boeing or their subcontractors are speaking out to raise awareness of the military defense contractor’s dangerous practices in manufacturing airplanes – even following the mysterious death of the most prominent Boeing whistleblower.

Two of the whistleblowers, long-time Boeing employee Roy Irvin and Santiago Paredes of Spirit AeroSystems, spoke to the New York Post about the abuses they personally witnessed while on the job. “I was at the end of the production line and so I was supposed to be looking at the finished product before they shipped it to Boeing.” Paredes said. “Instead I saw missing parts, incomplete parts, frames that had temporary clamps and missing fasteners, dents in the parts, damaged parts, cut rivets, issues that might occur but should be fixed before they got to me… Everything I was seeing was like a ticking time bomb.”

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced its first serious foray into generative AI, with a focus on app integrations and data privacy—and a ChatGPT integration.

Apple is finally getting into the generative artificial intelligence game—with a little help from an unlikely partner in OpenAI. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Apple’s long-awaited AI reboot at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino, California, today. What the company is calling Apple Intelligence, available in beta this fall, includes a handful of features that will shape the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experiences in ways large and small. Apple also gave Siri, its currently-limited voice assistant, a significant generative AI overhaul.

In the end, Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference proved to be a flop, with the stock sliding 1.9%, its worst WWDC performance since 2010 and the 4th worst in the iPhone era.

It wasn't supposed to be like this: Apple was supposed to make the grand introduction of (Open AI's ChatGPT) artificial intelligence features and pretend they are the company's, leading to the long-overdue surge in AAPL stock which has painfully underperformed most pure AI names. However, once the market realized that Apple can even in house its own AI module, that's when the wheels fell off (the "introduction" of a calculator for the iPad did not help Apple's trailblazing image).

Bailey Anne Kennedy has become the first transgender woman to hold the title of Miss Maryland USA.

On Saturday, June 1, Kennedy, 31, made history when she was crowned at the end of the pageant in Bethesda, Maryland. She is also the first Asian American and military wife to win the title, per local outlet DC News Now. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 4, the newly crowned pageant queen opened up about how her identity has played a role in her career, writing candidly about how she deals with detractors.

Blaze Media reporter Sara Gonzalez exposed the hidden truths about a recent Pride event in Arlington, Texas.

The Arlington Pride gathering on Saturday presented a self-described “event in a world where all people are free to express their sexual orientation and gender identity with pride.” The event was determined to have a “strict zero-tolerance policy on any discrimination, harassment or bullying regarding sexual conduct, race, sex, disability, gender, age, sexual orientation, beliefs and socio-economic background.”

Southern California experienced a series of small earthquakes between May 31 and June 5, 2024, affecting populated areas from Santa Barbara to Newport Beach and sparking public concern. Experts say the quakes occurred near large, potentially dangerous faults but are not predictive of a larger quake.

Between May 31 and June 5, 2024, Southern California experienced a series of small earthquakes, causing minor shaking but significant psychological impacts. The most powerful of these was M3.6 in the Ojai Valley at 17:26 UTC on May 31, with weak shaking felt from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

In Mexico City, more and more residents are watching their taps go dry for hours a day. Even when water does flow, it often comes out dark brown and smells noxious.

A former political leader is asking the public to “prioritize essential actions for survival” as the city’s key reservoirs run dry. Meanwhile, 2,000 miles south in the Colombian capital of Bogotá, reservoir levels are falling just as fast, and the city government has implemented rotating water shutoffs. The mayor has begged families to shower together and leave the city on weekends to cut down on water usage.

