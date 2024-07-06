One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Biden's attempt to save his campaign and presidency was too underwhelming for the moment

Biden didn't freeze up or rhetorically stumble in his make-or-break interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News. But he also didn't offer a strong showing to alleviate concerns. President Joe Biden, facing a sink-or-swim predicament for his campaign and presidency, could only bob along Friday on the waves of controversy that threaten to overwhelm his candidacy.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is working to assemble a group of Democrat senators to pressure Joe Biden to drop his 2024 presidential re-election bid.

Unlike the sporadic statements from House Democrats that emerged in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s impaired and disastrous June 27 presidential debate performance, a coordinated effort led by Sen. Warner may be an objection that the Biden campaign cannot ignore. A report on Friday revealed the Democratic Senator is pushing his colleagues to join him in an effort to convince Biden to step aside as the party’s nominee. This is the first instance of any organized move against Biden by elected members of his own party.

The Huffington Post is calling on Joe Biden’s re-election campaign to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) “deepfakes” to minimize his age and verbal stumbles.

“Joe Biden is old and has had a lifelong stutter… AI augmentations and video renderings could serve to smooth out these bumps while allowing the Biden campaign to effectively disseminate true information about the state of our democracy and the Biden administration’s accomplishments,” argues Kaivan Shroff, a Hillary Clinton campaign veteran, in the article titled ‘It’s Time for the Biden Campaign to Embrace AI.’

The Hungarian prime minister unexpectedly traveled to Russia, just days after he visited Ukraine in the same unannounced manner

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly visited Russia on Friday and met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The surprise trip caused major outrage among Orban’s fellow EU leaders, as it came only days after the Hungarian premier made a similar unannounced trip to Ukraine. Hungary holds the rotating EU presidency for the remainder of this year. Orban, however, has claimed that he doesn’t require any sort of mandate from Brussels in order to promote peace, noting that his discussions cannot be considered official negotiations.

Moscow wants to resolve the crisis for good and not simply establish a ceasefire, the Russian president has said

Russia wants to fully resolve the Ukraine conflict, rather than just agreeing a ceasefire or freezing the hostilities, President Vladimir Putin has said. The statement came after Putin met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Friday. Orban traveled to the Russian capital to discuss ways of finding a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting, Putin stated there should not be a “ceasefire or some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup, and rearm. Russia is in favor of a complete and final end of the conflict.”

Ukrainian troop movements near the border with Belarus hint at Kiev’s desire to drag Minsk into the ongoing conflict, says veteran military and international affairs specialist Andrei Koshkin.

Donald Trump’s campaign promises to quickly end the Ukrainian conflict also make Kiev nervous enough to consider staging a bloody provocation that might prompt Western powers to send more weapons and money to Ukraine, he suggests. “First of all, Kiev seeks to expand the geography of the conflict, to drag Belarus into it while hoping that Poland would become involved as well,” Koshkin tells Sputnik.

The US-led bloc wants Ukraine to “prevail” in the conflict with Russia and fend it off in the future, its secretary general says

NATO is seeking a lasting resolution to the Ukraine conflict, with Kiev strong enough to “deter” Moscow after the hostilities end, the military bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said. The outgoing NATO chief delivered the remarks during a press conference on Friday ahead of the bloc’s summit in Washington, which is scheduled for next week. Enduring support for Ukraine remains the bloc’s “most urgent task,” the official said, stating that NATO is also looking forward to continuing to prop up Kiev in the future.

Russia’s Defense Ministry (MoD) announced Friday that its forces are in the midst of nuclear drills utilizing Yars mobile nuclear launchers, coming a mere weeks after holding tactical nuclear weapons deployment exercises in southern regions near Ukraine, and in coordination with ally Belarus.

As cited in Interfax and then Reuters, the ministry said that “Yars missile launcher crews in at least two different regions were set to move over 100 kilometres (62 miles) and practice camouflage and deployment.” “Similar exercises will be held by other missile units in the near future,” the defence ministry added.

The right-wing party National Rally will also prohibit Kiev from using French weaponry on Russian soil

France’s right-wing National Rally (RN) party will block potential troop deployments to Ukraine and bar Kiev from using French-supplied weaponry to strike Russian soil should it emerge victorious in the parliamentary elections and secure the office of prime minister of the country, Marine Le Pen, the former long-time leader of the party, has said. She made the remarks on Thursday in an interview with CNN ahead of the second round of voting scheduled for Sunday. The final say on the potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine belongs to the prime minister, and the stance of President Emmanuel Macron does not actually matter in such cases, she suggested.

Kyrgyzstan, one of Russia's Central Asian allies, has reportedly thwarted an attempted coup.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, which is responsible for counter terrorism and tackling organized crime in the country, said that its special forces had blocked an attempt to seize power. The reports of the attempted coup came via RIA Novosti, a state-owned media channel in Russia, which has close ties to Kyrgyzstan. "Kyrgyzstan's special services prevented an attempt to violently seize power in the country, the State Committee for National Security reported," the post read.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico appeared in public on Friday for the first time since a May assassination attempt.

Fico, who is recovering after being shot four times at close range in mid-May, spoke at an evening ceremony marking Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a public holiday in Slovakia.

Countries like Nigeria are making headlines by bringing their gold reserves back home from places like the United States and the United Kingdom.

This move is seen as a way to protect their wealth and strengthen their economies amidst global uncertainties. Economic concerns, including inflation and geopolitical tensions, have prompted Nigerian officials to repatriate 21 tons of gold, asserting greater control over their financial assets. The trend isn’t limited to Nigeria; other countries have also started bringing their gold reserves back within their borders to minimize risks associated with foreign policy and ensure the security of their precious metals.

Some libertarians argue that libertarianism requires support for “open borders,” but this is a mistake.

“Open borders” is the view in the existing world of states, the state ought to admit as many people who want to come to the United States as possible. Of course, you don’t have the right to occupy property that is privately owned. But much of the property in the United States is “public,” which means that it is up to those who run the state to decide what to do with it. Of course, this is an unsatisfactory situation and we should do what we can to bring about a world with no “public” property and no state, but for now the question is what to do: open borders or not?

New York City is expanding debit cards pre-loaded with cash for migrant families staying in hotels funded by taxpayer money.

Mayor Eric Adams‘s administration plans to give these cards to over 7,300 migrants over the coming six months, at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. This is a significant expansion of an earlier pilot program that initially provided cards to about 3,000 migrants. Mayor Adams defended the initiative, labeling it a “cost savings measure” that temporarily replaces the existing system of providing non-perishable food boxes to migrant families. The program is a collaboration between the Adams administration and Mobility Capital Finance.

For the past six months I’ve been writing about the clear uptick in civil war rhetoric within the establishment media in the US, and we all know that the coming presidential election is the reason for it.

The bottom line is that no matter who ends up in the White House in 2025 there will be mass violence, but most of this violence will be reserved for the possibility of Donald Trump’s return. As we have seen in Europe (mainly France), any perceived shift towards conservative influence in government will undoubtedly result in riots from the political left. The media has so infected the minds of progressives that they truly believe conservatives intend to “end democracy” and launch an era of fascism. So, in their view, all violence against conservatives (and even moderates) is justified.

Is the reluctance to investigate At-Thahabi and his mosque rooted in the left’s refusal to acknowledge that his hatred of non-Muslims aligns with Islamic orthodoxy and scripture, thus contradicting the state’s narratives on Islam?

In his latest display of Islamic Jew-hatred, Sheikh Abu Usama At-Thahabi delivered a disturbing sermon at Masjid As-Sunnah in Orlando, Florida, on June 21, 2024. The American-born controversial cleric, who has long worked as a British imam, once again let his hatred toward the Jewish community be known. The sermon, live-streamed on the mosque’s YouTube channel, accused Jews of being deceitful and likened them to Satan, among other offensive anti-Jewish remarks.

A heart surgeon-turned-politician, Masoud Pezeshkian, will succeed the late Ebrahim Raisi

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent Saeed Jalili in the second round of the presidential election by nearly three million votes, according to the election headquarters in Tehran. Pezeshkian has been officially elected as the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, local media reported on Saturday morning, citing a spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters, which operates under the country’s interior ministry.

Iran’s reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian says he will “extend the hand of friendship to everyone” in his first remarks since being declared winner of a runoff vote against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.

“We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone; we are all people of this country; we should use everyone for the progress of the country,” Pezeshkian says on state television.

Gantz tells Netanyahu his opposition party will back any responsible agreement, as Ben Gvir threatens to bolt government if deal goes ahead

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza were gathering momentum on Friday as Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to and from Qatar for negotiations and Hamas briefed Hezbollah on its latest proposal. Barnea arrived in Doha on Friday at the head of a slimmed-down delegation to discuss the future of the talks and arrived back in Israel later in the day. Following Friday’s talks in Doha, Netanyahu agreed to dispatch an Israeli negotiating team for follow-up discussions next week in Qatar, the premier’s office said. The statement stressed that “gaps between the parties” remain.

The Hamas source said the proposal guaranteed a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

A senior Hamas source said on Saturday that a revised Hamas-Israel deal proposal agreed that talks to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would start in a 16-day period after the first phase of the agreement. The source said that the proposal ensures that mediators would guarantee a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as indirect talks continue to implement the second phase of the agreement.

Conducted between July 3-4, 600 individuals participated in the survey, representing a sample of the adult population in Israel, 18 and above, both Jews and Arabs. The margin of error is 4.2%.

Support for a new right-wing party composed of Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen, Ayelet Shaked, and Gideon Sa’ar has increased this week, and would increase in strength by 2 seats to 29 seats, according to a Maarivsurvey completed on Thursday, conducted by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar in collaboration with Panel4All. This party would establish itself as the largest party, with a significant lead of 10 seats over Likud, which would follow with 19 seats. The main loser from the strengthening of the right-wing party, once again, is the National Unity Party, which would lose 7 seats and drop to just 16 seats in this survey.

Coming to a healthcare provider near you!

During the covid era, Oxford Nanopore’s portable genomic sequencers were already used in 82 countries around the world. These devices are one of the methods that will be used to collect data for the Internet of Living Things.

The Internet of Living Things (“IoLT”) is a concept that connects living organisms, such as humans, animals and plants, to the Internet, enabling the exchange of data and information. This concept is an extension of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), which focuses on connecting devices and objects. In short, the IoLT enables real-time monitoring of biological functions, such as vital signs, genetic data and environmental factors. The collected data is analysed to provide insights into the biological state of the organism, enabling early detection of diseases and personalised healthcare.

International public health operates around a clear set of dogmas, protected by maintaining taboos on discussion of subjects that might undermine them.

This may seem backward or even alarming, but it is entirely logical. For a quarter century, the industry has been dominated by private investors and corporate interests who are attracted to a market for which products can be coerced and mandated without restrictive advertising standards. The growing narrative around climate and health promises to be the apogee of this approach.

German MEP Christine Anderson claims that EU bureaucrats are panicking as more people wake up to the "man-made climate change" falsehood.

Under the Biden regime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been conducting political “war games” to prepare for potential climate change emergencies, according to a report from War Room.

These include nationwide droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, blackouts, and water crises. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) National Risk Management Center is behind these simulation exercises, known as “Scenario Based Planning.”

From presidential election to another election, to Covid – to another election. That is how members of particular, mostly flying-under-the-radar power centers in the US have been moving over the last decades.

From time to time, however, circumstances demand that they show their faces: one is James “Jim” Baker, a former FBI lawyer whose “censorship portfolio” includes the infamous case of endorsing the Hunter Biden laptop story suppression – while he was on Twitter’s payroll. And while there – Baker also wanted to know how come President Trump was not censored for a post saying – “Don’t fear Covid.”

Fat Man and Little Boy killed perhaps 236,000 people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Spanish Flu killed some 675,000 Americans from 1918–1920. And 1.2 million U.S. soldiers died fighting from World War I to the War on Terror.

Yet in the span of a single month, our country imported enough ultra-deadly fentanyl to kill between 54 and 127 million Americans—and that’s just the stuff we caught. For reference, that’s easily enough to kill the combined populations of California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania. The fentanyl epidemic, one of the deadliest narcotics in history, predates both the Biden/Harris and Trump administrations. But only one president bothered to fight it by sealing the border and targeting the ultimate source, Communist China and its murderous cartel allies in Mexico… and it wasn’t Biden.

Rail cars carrying hazardous material that derailed early Friday were still burning more than 12 hours later in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.

Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m. in a marshy area surrounded by farmland that's about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Fargo, said Andrew Kirking, emergency management director for Foster County. By late afternoon Friday, responders were able to “go on the offensive” in fighting the flames and have had “some success knocking the fire down,” Kirking said. With water on both sides of the tracks, officials were still working to get equipment close enough.

The ‘problem-solving’ elites in Washington, DC, who advocate interventionist policies and overregulate the economy into oblivion, often cause unintended consequences.

The latest example comes from the head of America’s largest retail bank, which has a warning for its 86 million customers: The era of free checking is likely over. Marianne Lake, head of Chase Bank, a division of JPMorgan Chase, was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying the bank is preparing to charge customers for now-free services, including checking accounts and wealth-management tools, if new rules pushed by politicians in Washington are enacted. These rules include capping overdrafts and late fees.

A nationwide discount homeware chain with almost 1,400 stores is the latest to warn of money problems.

Big Lots has told financial regulators it may not be able to continue as a ‘going concern’ – raising the risk of store closures and bankruptcy. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain has seen its takings fall consistently for each of the past ten quarters. And it lost an eye-watering $132milloin in the first three months of 2024. Managers of its stores say they are not surprised. They have complained that the company’s bosses at HQ send truck-loads of products that customers don’t want.

METROPOLITAN CITY OF ROME CAPITAL, Lazio — The Vatican on Friday excommunicated its former ambassador to Washington after finding him guilty of schism, an inevitable outcome for Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano.

While once enjoying support in the Vatican and U.S. church hierarchies, the Italian archbishop alienated many as he developed a fringe following while delving deeper into conspiracy theories on everything — from the coronavirus pandemic to what he called the “Great Reset” and Russia's war in Ukraine.

A more complete picture emerged Wednesday of the extensive damage wrought by Hurricane Beryl’s trek across the Windward Islands, revealing destruction and at least seven deaths.

At least three islands report more than 90% of the homes and buildings either destroyed or severely damaged, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday. All three are within the chain of Grenadine Islands, where Beryl roared into the Caribbean on the southern end of the Windwards, between St. Vincent and Grenada. With 19 participating states across the Caribbean, the agency was helping coordinate disaster response on Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines even as it continued to track Beryl’s movements across Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Belize.

Those convicted of not submitting to the latest ideology may one day have their brains molested by a mind control machine. Shockingly, albeit not surprisingly, one of the offenses listed that Cognify could be used against is ‘hate crime’ and ‘discrimination’, or rather, anything that is seen as untoward to non-white non-heterosexual individuals.

A dystopian ‘prison of the future’ concept has recently been modeled by Hashem Al-Ghaili. Called Cognify, it consists of machines that dole out punishment via implantation of memories into the brains of those convicted of crimes. “Welcome to Cognify, a facility designed to treat criminals like patients,” the video said.

