WASHINGTON — President Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. Wednesday about his decision to abandon his campaign for a second term amid mounting questions about his mental acuity.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden, 81, tweeted Tuesday. The president hasn’t been seen in public since last Wednesday when he traveled to his Delaware vacation home to recuperate from COVID-19 and is expected to return to the White House Tuesday afternoon.

An overwhelming majority of American voters say they believe Joe Biden‘s cognitive decline threatens the safety and security of the United States.

New survey data from Rasmussen Reports shows that 61 percent of voters agree that the 81-year-old Democrat’s mental fitness is a national security concern. According to the Rasmussen data, 46 percent of respondents strongly agree that “Joe Biden’s recent mental decline poses a threat to the safety and security of the United States.” An additional 15 percent somewhat agreed with the statement. Conversely, just 36 percent of voters appear dismissive of the claim.

One day after her contentious hearing...

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned, one day after a contentious session with House lawmakers over security failures that facilitated the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, both NBC and ABC News report. Her resignation comes after a bipartisan grilling on Monday, with numerous Republicans and at least one Democrat lawmaker demanding she resign, as her agency fell short of its "zero-fail mission."

Earlier Tuesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following widespread calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging Donald Trump's campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported. Secret Service agents expressed concern over the candidate's safety at large outdoor rallies going forward, the newspaper claimed, citing three anonymous sources reportedly familiar with the matter.

Back to their old tricks...

With the Democrat corporate media machine in full swing behind Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden's shock announcement on Sunday that he's abandoning his 2024 presidential campaign, it was only a matter of time before a 'shock' poll had her beating Trump in a hypothetical matchup. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll (with a 3% margin of error). Yet, there's a catch. As we noted in the 2016 and 2020 elections, pollsters had their thumb on the scale by oversampling Democrats.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed California‘s slate of Democratic National Convention delegates to back Kamala Harris as the party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee—effectively putting Harris over the top in vote commitments.

With the state’s 496-person strong delegation backing her, Harris—at least on paper—should have enough support among Democratic delegates to stave off any potential challengers. “It’s all different now, thanks to the selflessness of Joe Biden and the excellence of Kamala Harris,” Pelosi said just before the vote of the California delegates. She added: “I know Kamala has known some bad hombres that she’s prosecuted. However, I know Donald Trump. We must be sure that he is not elected, that he does not come within a mile of the White House ever again.”

Kamala Harris told migrants “do not come” to the US, but at least 8 million came anyway.

In perhaps her most famous speech as vice president, which she made in June 2021 after she was given responsibility for securing the US border, Harris tried to convince migrants to stop flooding into the US in the wake of President Biden’s 2020 election victory. “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border, do not come. Do not come,” she said.

Hackers leaked stolen documents from a massive IT company that services the Pentagon.

According to Bloomberg News, the IT company, Leidos Holdings, recently learned about the breach and believe the documents were stolen from Diligent Corp. “The Virginia-based company, which counts the U.S. Department of Defense as its primary customer, used the Diligent system to host information gathered in internal investigations, the report added, citing a filing from June 2023.” Reuters reported. “A Diligent spokesperson told Bloomberg that the leak appeared to be from a 2022 hack affecting its subsidiary business Steele Compliance Solutions, which it acquired in 2021. Fewer than 15 customers, including Leidos, used the product at the time.” Reuters reported.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has released its new Arctic Strategy, claiming that the situation in the region is rapidly changing, while calling China a "pacing challenge" and Russia "an acute threat."

While the Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy is the first update to the DoD approach to the region since 2019, it also builds upon the 2022 National Security Strategy and 2022 National Defense Strategy. "The Pentagon will expand intelligence and information-sharing capabilities, work with allies and partners to contain Russia in the Arctic, and regularly conduct exercises and planned operations that have implications for defense and deterrence," Alexander Vorotnikov, a coordinator of the Expert Council of the Expert Center PORA (Arctic Development Project Office), told Sputnik, stressing that the new doctrine's approach is fraught with the risk of confrontation with Russia and China.

The revelation comes after an agreement was recently reached to confiscate interest accrued on frozen German funds held in European banks.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The regional branch of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in the German federal state has proposed that Russian property be seized and sold to raise funds to arm Ukraine, Bild newspaper revealed. The outlet reported Tuesday that the state-level party advocated the confiscation of purportedly vacant homes in Berlin's Karlshorst locality near the Spree River, which formerly housed a unit of Soviet armed forces in the German Democratic Republic.

Ukraine would like the conflict with Russia to stop by the end of the year, Vladimir Zelensky has suggested

Ukraine would like the fighting with Russia to end as quickly as possible to stop the loss of life, Vladimir Zelensky has said. The Ukrainian leader was speaking with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state visiting Kiev. Zelensky thanked the Holy See for a “strong signal” of support to Ukraine. “I think all of us understand that we have to finish the war, as soon as possible of course, not to lose people’s lives,” Zelensky said in English, according to the video posted on his Telegram channel.

Almost a third of the country’s population believe Kiev should surrender some territory to Russia in exchange for peace, a new survey says

The number of Ukrainians willing to make territorial concessions to Moscow in exchange for peace has tripled over the past year, according to a recent poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS). The survey released on Tuesday shows that 32% of respondents said they believe that “for the sake of achieving peace as soon as possible and preserving its independence, Ukraine could relinquish some of its territory,” compared to just 10% who said the same in May 2023.

Russia's military has released new video as part of ongoing warnings to the West as it pours weapons and ammo into Ukraine. Moscow also continues to warn against the West introducing F-16s into the conflict, which is imminent.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday published footage purporting to show the destruction of a large warehouse filled with US-supplied weapons, specifically including a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system. The depot was destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile, with the video showing an extensive building engulfed in huge flames.

Austria’s populist Freedom Party (FPOe) is set to announce its candidate list this week.

The party is dominating the European Union (EU) member’s polls, with national elections slated for September 29. Led by populist firebrand Herbert Kickl, the Freedom Party currently stands at 27.2 percent support, with the establishment right Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) and the leftist Social Democrats (SPOe) trailing behind at 22.8 percent and 21.4 percent, respectively. The FPOe has led the polls in Austria for months and finished first in the European Parliament elections earlier this year.

The presidency of France’s National Assembly remains with President Emmanuel Macron‘s ally Yaël Braun-Pivet despite the Macronist bloc in the legislature placing third by share of the popular vote, thanks to support from RINO-like Republican MPs.

Coveted vice-presidential roles in the legislature were distributed among the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, the Republicans (LR), and Macron‘s bloc, leaving Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, which won the popular vote and nearly 125 deputies, completely sidelined. In response, Le Pen is condemning the deal between the far-left, Macronists, and Republicans as a “denial of democracy.”

The fathers of the Olympics and sports must be rolling in their graves right now.

Military forced to cancel major elements of 40th annual Han Kuang exercise...

Taiwan's military on Monday kicked off the live-fire component of its largest annual exercise, known as the Han Kuang drills. They are slated to run through July 26, and crucially this comes after China's recent 'encircling' exercises wherein dozens of PLA vessels and aircraft breached the Taiwan Strait median line. But this year's Han Kuang drills look to be muted, given a massive storm is hampering military movements. "An approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises were set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy, which China threatens to invade," Associated Press reports.

Bangladesh is currently facing multiple challenges, from natural disasters and economic pressures to political unrest and social issues.

Over the weekend, the country has been facing significant unrest due to widespread student-led protests against government job quotas. The quotas, reintroduced after being scrapped in 2018, reserved 30% of civil service jobs for veterans and their relatives, sparking anger among students who viewed them as unfair, especially during economic decline. On Saturday, soldiers patrolled the deserted streets of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, as the government ordered a two-day shutdown of all offices and institutions following the deaths of at least 114 people during the protests. Sporadic clashes continued, resulting in at least four additional deaths. Security forces enforced a curfew with roadblocks.

Germany's interior ministry said on Wednesday it had banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) association and its subsidiary organizations, saying it pursues radical Islamist goals.

The ministry said in a statement that 53 of the organization's premises had been searched by authorities in eight German states early on Wednesday, acting on a court order.

An apparent supporter of Hamas has threatened to carry out violence at the Paris Olympics, although doubts have been raised that the man actually represents the group.

The 59-second video appears to show a man speaking in Arabic while covering his face with a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf. The Egyptian Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported the threat on Monday, July 22. The first account on X to post the video appears to be ‘Hamas Fighter,’ who posted the clip on Sunday, July 21. During the short video, the man states that France has supported Israel, referred to as the “Zionist regime,” and provided weapons to the Israelis. “You helped murder our brothers and sisters, our children,” the speaker states.

"This video was making the rounds yesterday and seems to be a Houthi USV attacking a containership with the embarked..."

Iran-backed Houthis have intensified their unmanned suicide surface drone attacks in the critical maritime chokepoint of the southern Red Sea. Dramatic footage shows the crew of a container ship successfully destroying a Houthi kamikaze boat drone with small-arms fire. The video surfaced overnight on X. There has been no official MSM confirmation of the video so far. Depending on the X user, the crew of the vessel, which is not named, is either Ukrainian or Russian.

In Congressional speech, PM set to push plan for ‘total victory’ over Hamas alongside freeing the hostages, new program to confront Iran

WASHINGTON — Benjamin Netanyahu will meet United States President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. The meeting between the two leaders, their first since Biden visited Israel after the October 7 attack by Hamas, is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time (8 p.m. in Israel). The White House also gave its first formal confirmation of the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, saying it will take place on Thursday afternoon and that afterwards the two leaders will meet the families of the American hostages.

Israel has agreed to compromise on Philadelphi Corridor, Rafah Crossing, in proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas terror group, report says.

Israel on Tuesday evening informed Egypt that a security delegation will arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss several sections of the proposed prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Hamas, local media reported, according to Maariv. According to the report, Israel has informed Cairo that the country will agree to Hamas' demands regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah. The Egyptian newspaper did not detail what those demands were, but emphasized that Hamas has demanded that Israel remove everything it constructed in the area, as part of the negotiations.

The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump on Friday will be closed to the media, The Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday night.

The mainstream media has, until now, played a key role in advancing the Global War on Cash - a war that began with no official declaration but in which propaganda, as with all wars, is a vital weapon...

The mainstream media has, until now, played a key role in advancing the Global War on Cash - a war that began with no official declaration but in which propaganda, as with all wars, is a vital weapon. Last week’s global IT outage appears to have shaken some British media outlets’ confidence in the idea of a fully cashless society. When a content update by the cyber-security giant CrowdStrike caused millions of Microsoft systems around the world to crash on Friday morning, bringing the operating systems of banks, payment card firms, airlines, hospitals, NHS clinics, retailers and hospitality businesses to a standstill, businesses were faced with a stark choice: go cash-only, or close until the systems came back online.

Guest Sasha Latypova

Mackenzie Hospital in Richmond Hill, Ontario continues to enforce emotional support masking, citing safety concerns without evidence-based justification--two years after the province lifted COVID-19 mandates.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have been working together for years to steal travelers’ money.

The DEA pays informers to finger people who might be flying with large amounts of cash, and gets the TSA to identify these people when they go through TSA checkpoints at airports, claims that they “consent” to be searched, and then finds any money they are carrying and seizes it through “civil forfeiture”. The DEA carries out similar cash-seizure operations on Amtrak trains — mostly domestic trains that don’t cross the US border — in collaboration with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

You'll own nothing and be happy.

Photobucket, one of the largest subscription-based image and video hosting platforms, recently updated its terms of service that says all users’ and customers’ personal photography and videos will be sold to third-party platforms to help train their artificial intelligence programs, and users have no choice but to accept these new rules. Photobucket’s controversial updated “Terms Of Service” went into effect today, July 22nd, leaving many customers and privacy advocates fuming. The new agreement tells users that the company can not only share user’s materials for free, they can now also sell customers’ very specific biometric data to third-party entities, which can include being used to train AI algorithms.

On June 27, the day of the CNN debate between President Biden and President Trump, fellow 2024 presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participated in his own “Real Debate,” streamed on X, that was broadcast at the same time and allowed Kennedy to respond with his own answers, this after he was barred by CNN from participating. It turns out that Google interfered with the public knowing about the Real Debate by censorship emails and Google Groups posts about it.

Many people are still unaware that Kennedy even participated in the debate via the Real Debate precisely because Google did its best to silence its users from informing their friends, family members and supporters to tune in on X to watch. Lori Weintz, writing for The Defender, a project of Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD), says she “sent out a few texts and a notice in a Google Group, with a link to the Real Debate website,” only to have these notices “permanently removed” by Google within minutes.

Bizarre diagonal grooves along the fingertips and toes of one of Peru's eerie and hotly debated 'alien mummies' points to a nonhuman origin for these odd remains.

Worldwide controversy has followed the small peculiar specimens since September, when veteran broadcast journalist and prolific UFO researcher Jaime Maussan first presented two alleged 'alien' corpses to Mexico's congress last year. Now DailyMail.com has spoken to a former Colorado prosecutor and current defense attorney, who has examined one of the over half-a-dozen 'alien' specimens with the help of three independent forensic medical examiners from the United States. 'These were not traditional human fingerprint patterns,' that attorney, Joshua McDowell, told DailyMail.com.

