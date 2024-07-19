One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

It’s a sobering question but one that needs to be asked.

As I’ve been traveling across the United States to speak about the war in Israel and how Christians can be praying and helping Israelis and Palestinians, I’ve been struck afresh by how deeply and dangerously divided Americans are. Social, political, and cultural tensions are worse than any other period in my 57 years. Over the past few years – indeed, over the past few months – we’ve witnessed riots in American cities and on American college campuses.

Biden will not resign the presidency... and will not endorse Harris...

Update (2000ET): Things are escalating quickly with reports now that Biden could leave the race as soon as tomorrow. WaPo reports that Nancy Pelosi believes Biden can be convinced to drop out soon with Fox Business reporting that President Biden is expected to drop out as early as tomorrow...Biden's odds of getting the party nomination have now utterly collapsed, barely above those of Newsom as Kamala is the lead...

Barack Obama is not-so-subtly indicating that Joe Biden should abandon his re-election bid in conversations with senior Democrats, according to “people with knowledge of the calls” speaking to the press.

Obama is said to be framing his concerns about his former vice president’s narrowing path to victory in terms of feeling “protective” of Biden and his legacy and fearful of the impact a resounding Trump-GOP victory in November could have. Nancy Pelosi is among the “anxious Democrats” with whom Obama is “deeply engaged” in conversation. The speaker emerita, 84, is emerging as the key figure in the campaign to oust Biden, 81.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Marco Rubio suggested that President Joe Biden should resign if he drops out of the 2024 election race amid mounting pressure on him to step down, Politico reported on Thursday.

Rubio made the comment while talking to reporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following the news that Biden had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the report said. "The question is, if he's not going to be their nominee because he's not up to it, how can he be our president for the next six months?" the report quoted Rubio as saying. "If there's something wrong with you that doesn't allow you to run for president, how can you still be there as president? If they're going to remove him as a nominee, they’ve got to remove him as president, and that's really bad for our country."

Crooked Joe Biden couldn’t recall Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s name during a recent interview, referring to him only as “the black man,” as Dems worry the 81-year-old puppet president’s dementia has left him unfit to seek reelection.

Speaking to Black Entertainment Television earlier this week, Biden stated, “It’s all about treating people with dignity. For example, look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, uh, the Secretary of Defense, a black man.”

The Committee has several unanswered questions about the failures that led to the attempted assassination of a president—the first in over forty years...

US Secret Service whistleblowers have approached the House Judiciary Committee, claiming that there were limited resources to cover former President Donald Trump last weekend due to the North Atlantic Treato Organization (NATO) summit in Washington DC, as well as first lady Jill Biden's campaign rally in Pittsburgh, PA. Chairman Jim Jordan has demanded answers FBI Director Christopher Wray, according to the Daily Caller.

Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had two cell phones and used three encrypted accounts overseas to communicate.

The FBI found Crooks’ second cell phone at his home with only 27 contacts, The Daily Mail reported. Congressman Mike Waltz told Fox News host Jesse Watters that according to an FBI briefing, Crooks had multiple encrypted accounts and said more will come out Monday. Rep. Waltz said the Trump shooter had the overseas accounts at the same time we heard about the Iranian assassination plot against Trump.

As expected, Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention focused on unity and he pressed that message right from the beginning, saying that he is running to be president of all of America, not half.

From Twitter/X: “I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States.”

Moscow has officially warned that it will leave all options on the table in its response to the planned deployment of US nuclear-capable Tomahawk and hypersonic missiles in Germany. Former DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski explains why Washington’s decision is so dangerous, and why the Biden administration is proceeding anyway.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday that US plans to deploy long-range cruise and hypersonic missiles in the heart of Europe may prompt a tit-for-tat response from Russia.

The West uses trumped-up pretexts to provoke further escalations, Sergey Ryabkov has said

Moscow reserves the right to deploy missiles with nuclear warheads if the US goes ahead with plans to station longer-range missiles in Germany, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Thursday. Ryabkov was commenting on a recent announcement by Washington and Berlin, in which the two nations said the weapons could arrive in Germany as early as 2026. Asked about a potential Russian response to the deployment, he stated that “no options are ruled out,” including nuclear options.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary sees no battlefield solution to the conflict in Ukraine and supports negotiations to resolve the conflict, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

"We see no battlefield solution. We only see a solution around the negotiating table, and in order to have a result around the negotiating table, everybody should sit there and hope that a ceasefire can be established soon, and taking advantage of this chance so peace talks would be carried out," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN.

BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are reportedly aiding the Ukrainian government in setting up a reconstruction bank that could see rebuilding projects being heavily invested in by private entities. The Financial Times noted that it would cost Ukraine roughly $411 billion to rebuild their country amid the onslaught of attacks by Russia, but the cost is continuing to increase. The Ukraine Development Fund is still in the early stages of setting up the reconstruction bank, but potential investors will get an inside preview of how things will look during a London conference that is set to take place this week.

The EU Commission president’s push to create a “European Defense Union” means the bloc is heading towards confrontation, Dmitry Peskov says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s idea to transform the EU into a defense union is further proof that the bloc is seeking to escalate the security situation on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. On Thursday, von der Leyen, who is running for a second five-year term as leader of the EU’s top executive authority, released the political program she intends to implement if her candidacy is approved by the EU Parliament.

The re-election was shrouded in uncertainty and rested on complicated arithmetic among the four centrist parties.

Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as president of the European Commission in a make-or-break vote on Thursday that represented the single greatest test of her political legacy, forged across a succession of crises that have rattled the bloc's foundations. Following a grilling in the European Parliament, the incumbent received 401 votes in favour and 284 against, a large majority to support her second five-year term.

The new measure follows earlier efforts to throttle social media..."

Bangladesh has been rocked by weeks of social unrest as thousands of university students protest against inequality, poverty, and the lack of job security in the South Asian country. The unrest worsened this week, forcing the government to shut down the nation's internet service to prevent further student organizing and unrest. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the country's junior telecommunications minister, told AFP News that the nationwide shutdown of the country's mobile internet network began on Thursday. He said the shutdown was to "ensure the security of citizens."

The United States issued Yemen-related counterterrorism sanctions on Thursday targeting individuals and entities linked to Houthi financial facilitator Sa'id al-Jamal.

The Treasury Department said the actions affected a dozen individuals and vessels including Indonesia-based Malaysian and Singaporean national Mohammad Roslan Bin Ahmad and China-based Chinese national Zhuang Liang, "who have facilitated illicit shipments and engaged in money laundering for the network."

During searches by emergency services, the body of a lifeless man was found in an apartment near the location of the explosion.

A drone attack was allegedly carried out on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem near the US Consulate after loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv early Friday morning. The Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack on their personal channel. During searches by emergency services, the body of a lifeless man in his 50s with shrapnel marks on his body was found in an apartment near the location of the explosion. Ten people were taken to hospital with minor wounds, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu tells troops in Rafah that control over Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah Crossing is ‘critical,’ as security officials worry deal will collapse amid latest delays

The Israeli negotiating team conducting indirect talks on a hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas has been drawing up new clauses to take account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently added demands, and will not resume talks until the changes have been approved by him, Israeli television reported Thursday, while former hostages appealed for the government to finalize the deal.

No Hezbollah attacks on Thursday allegedly due to Shi'ite holiday

Hezbollah will launch attacks on Israeli towns that haven’t been targeted yet, according to threats from Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese terror organization, on Wednesday. Israel Defense Forces eliminated a senior operative in another terror group allied with Hezbollah in central Lebanon. Speaking during a celebration of the Shi’ite Muslim Ashura holiday, Nasrallah said: “Continuing to target civilians will push the Resistance [Hezbollah] to launch missiles at settlements that were not previously targeted.

Over 3,500 applicants for jobs connected to the Olympics in Paris, France, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, have been rejected due to concerns over terror links and security threats.

Among those barred from participation are 130 individuals flagged under “Fiche S,” the government’s terrorism watch list, as well as others associated with radical Islamist, ultra-Left, and ultra-Right groups. With nearly one million people expected to receive accreditations for Olympic roles, stringent security measures are being implemented.

Britain’s new Labour government promised to focus on infrastructure, housing, and transport investment to stimulate the country’s economy but has admitted it may take more than a year to see any results.

Labour Party leaders made the concession during the King‘s Speech opening Parliament on Wednesday. A notable centerpiece of the announced legislation is the promotion of “economic stability.” The proposed “Budget Responsibility Bill” mandates that decisions align with the judgments of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an unelected deep state body tasked with producing financial forecasts. Under these reforms, the OBR’s role in evaluating policy affordability and its potential impact on growth is significantly reinforced. This grants the OBR unprecedented influence over governmental policy decisions.

Former President Donald J. Trump expressed openness this week to considering JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon for the position of United States Secretary of the Treasury. “He is somebody that I would consider,” Trump stated in a recent interview.

Dimon himself has hinted at the possibility of seeking public office or serving in a cabinet role, saying last year, “Obviously, it’s crossed my mind because people mention things to you and stuff like that. I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another, but I love what I do.”

'They just view me as a drain on the medical system and that my healthcare dollars could be spent on an able-bodied person,' said 56-year-old Christian author Heather Hancock.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2019, an Alberta nurse reportedly told Christian author Heather Hancock that she was “selfish” for not ending her life through the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) euthanasia program. In a July 12 interview with the Daily Mail, Heather Hancock, a 56-year-old Christian author who suffers from cerebral palsy, said that she was shamed by a nurse in 2019 for refusing MAiD at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital in Alberta. According to Hancock, during a lengthy hospital stay in 2019 for a bout of muscle spams, a nurse told her while helping her to the bathroom that Hancock “should do the right thing and consider MAiD,” and that her refusing MAiD was her “being selfish” and she is “not living” but “merely existing.”

The New York City Department of Health (NYC Health) is solidifying its erroneous stance that preborn babies are not human beings, as it plans to toss a requirement on how their bodies should be handled.

According to the New York Post, in a unanimous vote, NYC Health has decided to throw away the requirement that babies aborted at or after 24 weeks (that’s approximately six months of pregnancy) be treated as human beings and sent to funeral homes for a proper burial or cremation. Instead, the abortion facilities can keep the bodies on-premises to do what they please with them. There will be a public hearingon the matter on August 15. Comments must be submitted by August 1.

Television channels, airports and banks around the world have been knocked offline in a massive outage causing Windows computers to suddenly shut down. Cyber security engineers pointed to a problem with Crowdstrike, a piece of antivirus software, which appeared to be causing computers to crash.

In Israel, the glitch in the CrowdStrike system has affected Shiba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, medical clinics, the Electric Company, banks, the Israel Postal Company, and others.

A major computing glitch on Friday is affecting companies worldwide including banks, airlines, and hospitals. In Israel, the glitch in the CrowdStrike system has affected Shiba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, medical clinics, the Electric Company, banks, the Israel Postal Company, and others. Shiba has moved to manual work and as a result of the malfunction, the gates to the parking lots opened. Israel's Electric Company updated that due to the global malfunction, its 103 hotline is unavailable.

Officials have made a shocking discovery in the Colorado River that could destroy the local economy.

The dreaded zebra mussel was detected during routine testing in July. The finding threatens to wreak havoc on native fish populations, water infrastructure, irrigation systems, and drinking water supplies. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Aquatic Nuisance Species team stumbled upon the invasive species in the Government Highline Canal near Clifton by collecting a plankton sample on July 1.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 has hit Antofagasta in Chile, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred near San Pedro de Atacama on Thursday. The USGS reported that the tremor was felt 41 kilometers southeast of the town at a depth of 128 km.

A new study by scientists at Harvard and Montana Tech universities presented the Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis, which contends that Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) — commonly known as UFOs — may have hidden earthly origins and involve advanced terrestrial civilizations. This puts into question the current extraterrestrial explanation and encourages scientists to be open to unorthodox possibilities.

